Police Log: Woman Falsifies DOH Papers for Face Mask Exemption

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, May 4

10:04 a.m. – A resident of Wine Street suspected her patio lights had been damaged on purpose by an unknown individual. The responding officer stated that no tools for destroying the light were found and that the value of the lights were $7. The resident stated she had installed a surveillance camera to monitor her yard.

12:14 p.m. – A resident notified EGPD of mulch in the roadway of Friendship Street potentially blocking traffic. Police determined that a landscaping crew was actively working on removing the pile.

7:02 p.m. – A Maplewood Drive resident contacted police after she responded to an email requesting her Social Security number and maiden name she believed was from Chase Bank. She contacted the bank to see if they needed additional information but was told by a representative that they had not sent her the original email. Chase Bank requested that this individual obtain a police report of the incident for further use.

11:13 p.m. – EGPD responded to multiple interior alarms at a property on South County Trail to find a cleaning crew inside the building. Following the dispatch multiple alarm companies contacted the EGPD to report motion inside of property and the officers returned to the location to speak with a member of the cleaning crew.

Tuesday, May 5

12:24 p.m. – A car rear-ended another vehicle in front of 1444 South County Trail. The diver of the car who crashed into the stopped vehicle was found to have a suspended Connecticut driver’s license. He was issued a District Court summons.

1 p.m. – Police accompanied the victim of a dog bite to speak with the owner of the attacking dog on Mawney Street. The previous week two neighbors allowed their dogs to meet when the white male boxer jumped and bit the right hand and inside right biceps of the victim. The owner of the boxer provided proof of vaccination however they had expired. The owner was instructed to quarantine the boxer for at least 10 days.

1:53 p.m. – A resident called to report a teenager riding a dirt bike on Cindy Ann Drive. Police told the teen not to ride the dirt bike on the road in the future.

7:05 p.m. – Warwick police asked EGPD for assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of a car involved with a hit-and-run on Quaker Lane and Division Streets after a blue Chrysler sustained damages to its front end.

Wednesday, May 6

12:07 a.m. – An EGPD officer located a large tan-colored cat with no collar or tags that had been struck by a car and killed on Main and Queen Streets. The deceased animal was taken to North Kingstown Animal Hospital.

2:05 a.m. – While doing a security check of Frenchtown Elementary School on Frenchtown Road, police noticed an unoccupied vehicle in the front lot. Police found several young people behind the building on bicycles. All of them were picked up by their parents except for one girl who was driven home.

11:18 a.m. – A resident of Graham Way contacted police after receiving a suspicious letter stating that a criminal complaint would be filed against her by EGPD for feeding feral cats. After reading the letter carefully and determining the return address did not exist officers assured the woman that the letter was either a scam or a hoax and that she should not worry about it.

12:15 p.m. – A woman requested that police sign a form entitling her to a medical and/or religious exemption from wearing a face mask. Upon investigation, officers determined the document, which contained the Department of Health (DOH) logo, was a falsified document. The person who created the document was contacted; she said she altered a vaccine document from the DOH and she was in contact with representatives from that department. When police contacted DOH, a representative for the department stated she did not have permission to reproduce or alter any documents. Police told the person who made the document that the DOH is considering filing a fraud complaint and the individual accused the officer of blackmailing her. The woman who presented the document to the officers was contacted and told she could be charged with presenting false documents to a public official.

4:04 p.m. – Police moved a raccoon from under a car into the woods near Middle Road and Carrs Pond Road.

11:10 p.m. – A resident contacted police because a car was sitting in the cemetery on Middle Road with its lights shining into her house. Officers responded but could not find the car.

Thursday, May 7

9:40 a.m. – A student on Division Street was being checked up on by police after he failed to sign in to school. His mother assured officers that her son was fine and she would contact the school.

12:40 p.m. – Police were dispatched to check on a possum in a resident’s backyard on John Alden Road.

4:58 p.m. – A resident of Maplewood Drive informed police that dogs were out and barking again.

Friday, May 8

6:18 a.m. – A caller told police that a dog was on the main field at East Greenwich High School. Officers told the dog’s owners to keep her dog off the field.

9:03 a.m. – A dead squirrel was removed from the sidewalk of Division and Duke Streets by police.

2:03 p.m. – A woman was so upset after learning her dog had passed away while in the care of Ocean State Veterinary Specialists on South County Trail she became upset at customers in the parking lot after her car had blocked them in. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists did not file a complaint.

2:17 p.m. – A stray dog approached a man on Maplewood Drive while he was cutting his grass. The dog was transported to North Kingstown Animal Hospital until the owner requested the dog’s release.

4:48 p.m. – A student located on South County Trail did not check in to his distant learning classes or inform his mother he was required to do so. Police performed a well check and the mother, who said she had been sick, told police she and the reporting party would create an action plan to ensure the student attends his classes.

4:28 p.m. – A resident of Middle Road was found dead in his home after his niece told police she was unable to get in touch with him.

Saturday, May 9

8:51 a.m. – Traffic cones and debris were found in the road on South County Trail near a construction site. Officers moved some of the cones out of the way and told dispatch that the crew would be on site to clean up debris shortly.

11 a.m. – Two motorists were found parked on the wrong side of the road on Duke Street. Officers told the drivers to move and they complied.

4:48 p.m. – Police were informed of a tree down in the street on Shippeetown Road.

5:10 p.m. – A tree and wires were down on Grandview Road causing a power outage and rendered part of the roadway impossible to use. National Grid was notified and responded.

Sunday, May 10

1:40 a.m. – A woman on King Street was afraid that individuals in a large, dark-colored truck that frequently drove past her house were trying to steal her son’s motorcycle which was parked in front of her house. Police located the truck and determined that the individuals were not suspicious.

11:49 a.m. – A man called police about a possible violation of a no-contact order. The woman in question was parked across the street from the restaurant where he works, and he said she tried to call him numerous times. The woman was parked across the street, eating a sandwich from DAngelo’s Grilled Sandwiches in North Kingstown. The man said the woman called one of his employees multiple times pretending to be his daughter in an attempt to get him on the phone. Police were unable to determine the credibility of the claim.

11:59 a.m. – A woman was either bitten or scratched by a black and white male cat in the area of 77 Marlborough Street. The owner of the cat stated he lets the cat outside and was unable to ascertain proof of the cat’s rabies vaccinations. Police instructed the cat’s owner to quarantine the cat for at least 10 days.

12:41 p.m. – Police received a call about a 5’8 heavyset man wearing a blue jacket and a backpack bothering patrons leaving Richard’s Pub on South County Trail. When officers arrived the man had left.

1:07 p.m. – A resident of Rock Way called police after a man in a white Honda stopped in front of his house, got out of his car and took a picture before leaving.

2:02 p.m. – The owner of Sunny Hill Farms on Main Street contacted police after a large stacks of Providence Journal newspapers had been stolen before he arrived at the store at 7 a.m. The incident occurred multiple times and he provided police video evidence of an older white man in a gray Volkswagen stealing the bundles. Police were unable to determine the registration of the car at the time and would inspect the footage further. The owner said if the suspect was caught he would like to be reimbursed the $36 in newspapers but he would not want to move forward with charges.

4 p.m. – A woman notified police that her vehicle, a 2008 white Toyota Sienna, had been broken into while parked at East Greenwich High School. Her iPhone 11’s screen had been shattered and her wallet case containing $80, a driver’s license, school ID and debit card were missing. She found the debit card and driver’s licence on Avenger Drive but was unable to find her cash or school ID. She contacted her bank who informed her that a $6 Amazon charge had been made to her account which she flagged as fraudulent and then cancelled the card. Police investigated and found that there were no security cameras in the area.

7:57 p.m. – A woman and her mother found a bone while walking in Frenchtown Park and Frye Nature Preserve off Frenchtown Road. The two emailed a photo of the bone to EGPD who forwarded it to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The RI DEM confirmed that the bone appeared to be from a deer spine.

11:52 p.m. – While doing a security check of Ocean State Transit School Bus Company on South County Trail officers noticed one bus with an open door. Upon investigation the officers determined the bus was all clear.