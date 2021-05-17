Police Log: Warrants & a Bathroom Invader

Monday, May 3

8:41 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 73, for driving a car with an expired registration sticker. They pulled him over on Division Street after seeing the 2020 date on the sticker; checks showed the registration had been cancelled. A family member arrived and told police the man had an appointment to reinstate the registration May 18. She took the man home and police had the car towed from the scene.

9:35 a.m. – While walking near Cragan Field a man found a Galaxy tablet. Police went through the tablet to determine its owner. Police contacted the owner to arrange a pickup.

11:11 a.m. – Police arrested a 73-year-old man from North Kingstown for driving with a suspended license after pulling him over after he made a right turn from Rocky Hollow Road onto Crompton Avenue without stopping. The man told police he had a license but just not with him. Routine checks determined the suspension, his third such offense. Police gave the man a court summons for driving with a suspended license and also issued a violation for ignoring the stop sign. They had his car towed from the scene.

1:07 p.m. – While driving on Middle Road, a driver stopped to speak with a passerby and pet her dog, but the dog got overly excited and bit her forearm. She was treated at Kent County Hospital for a minor laceration. The dog’s owner provided police with up-to-date rabies vaccination paperwork, and police had the owner quarantine the dog for 10 days.

1:38 p.m. – A woman told police she lost her iPhone after leaving it on the top of her car at East Greenwich Yacht Club.

1:58 p.m. – While walking on Crompton Avenue, a man found a wallet containing $85 and a driver’s license. The person identified on the license contacted the police department earlier that day to let them know she lost her wallet. Police contacted the woman.

3:05 p.m. – A woman at Hanaford Elementary School told police the parked cars lined up to pick up students were causing traffic issues on Middle Road. She said people had to drive into oncoming traffic to get around the parked cars. Police searched the area, but there was no issue when they arrived.

3:41 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 21, for a warrant of arrest on affidavit from North Kingstown. Police received an anonymous tip saying the man was at a Kenson Drive residence, and they found him sitting in a white minivan. Police searched him for weapons, handcuffed him, put him in the back of the cruiser and took him to headquarters, where he was processed without incident and turned over to North Kingstown police.

4:44 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police someone tried to scam him out of $399 and now had access to his computer. He said earlier that day he received an email from someone claiming to be LifeLock360, stating an invoice for $399 to renew a subscription the man never purchased in the first place. The man called the phone number included in the email, where the operator told him to download software that would give access to his computer. Upon beginning the download, the man began to think he was being scammed, so he hung up. The man told police he did not give the operator any bank account information and nothing has been taken out of his account, but with access to his computer, the scammer could get his bank account information. Police told the man to place a hold on his bank account and file a report to the FTC.

9:36 p.m. – An EG woman told police she heard loud, disturbing yelling coming from a nearby residence. Police checked and determined it was coming from a young child yelling because they didn’t want to take a bath.

11:07 p.m. – A caller told police her neighbor was yelling at her. Police talked to the neighbor, who said the caller started the yelling. Police told the two women to be peaceful and stop yelling at each other, and they complied.

Tuesday, May 4

1:33 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police someone stole his trailer. The man said he left the trailer on a Tillinghast Road property with the property owner’s permission, and last saw it there on May 2 at 3 p.m. By 10 a.m. on May 3, the trailer was no longer there. The man described the trailer, which was empty, as 12 feet by 6 feet with a mower deck and white fender flares. He said he’d press charges if the culprit is found.

4:38 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his ex-girlfriend had been making threatening posts directed at him on Facebook. He explained the couple dated for 12 years but they broke up in February. On Feb. 17 his ex-girlfriend showed up in his apartment and grew upset because he was with another woman. She reportedly began making false allegations against him, so he left. The next day the man returned to his apartment and found a broken wine bottle in his sink. He explained that he hasn’t spoken to his ex-girlfriend since. Recently, told him about a Facebook comment his ex had made and some comments that were threatening, including a reference a place he frequently visits. Police told him to contact headquarters if he receives any further threats.

Wednesday, May 5

10:33 a.m. – While at a traffic post on Main Street near Sunny Hill Convenience Store, an officer saw a car driving with an expired inspection sticker. Police found the vehicle had a cancelled registration. The officer pulled the car over, and the driver said the car was his dad’s and he was not aware of the expired inspection or cancelled registration. He called his dad, who was also unaware of any issues. The officer moved the car to a spot on Main Street, took the plates, issued a citation to the driver and told the father how to re-register the vehicle.

Thursday, May 6

6:53 p.m. – A woman on Main Street told police a group of teenagers were harassing her. Police arrived and restored the peace.

11:02 p.m. – Police arrested a 34-year-old North Kingstown woman and a 42-year-old EG man on outstanding after getting a report of two suspicious individuals carrying suitcases on Duke Street. The officer saw a woman walking with a large backpack and two suitcases, and she told police she’d just left the laundromat on Post Road and was looking for somewhere to sit. Upon further questioning, the woman told police she was homeless. An officer ran checks on the woman and found that she had three active bench warrants from North Kingstown police. Police asked the woman who else was in the area with her, and she named a male friend who had left shortly before police arrived. Her friend also had an outstanding warrant. Police arrested the woman, took her to headquarters and processed her without incident. She was taken to the ACI a few hours later. Police arrested the woman’s friend a while later on Exchange Street on an active bench warrant from driving with a suspended license. He was taken to EGPD for processing and transported to the ACI.

Friday, May 7

8:46 p.m. – An EG woman told police she suspected someone broke into her apartment to use her bathroom late at night. She said went to bed at 2 a.m. that night, but when she woke up at 7:30 a.m. her toilet seat was up. The woman explained that she lives alone, had no visitors and last used the bathroom right before going to bed. She said she put the seat down that night after using it, so it was unusual for it to be up. The woman said nothing seemed missing or out of place otherwise in her apartment. She asked her landlord to change her locks, which hadn’t been changed in six years but he had not yet responded. Police advised the woman to install a deadbolt or security chain to her door.

Saturday, May 8

3:00 p.m. – Someone at the boat ramp on Crompton Avenue told police a man was rowing towards the boat ramp who had caused trouble in the area in the past. Police investigated, but determined the report was unfounded.

6:25 p.m. – An officer checked on a person sitting in front of a telephone pole on South County Trail. The person checked fine and was just waiting for a bus.

10:35 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 35, for three active Superior Court warrants for failing to appear in court after receiving a call about a woman acting strange and sleeping in her car. Police found the woman, who did not make much sense when speaking to police, acting confused. The woman also said she might have had a stroke earlier that day. Police knew from previous incidents that the woman had a history of opioid abuse, but she said she had not taken any in three days. She was transported to Kent Hospital for a medical evaluation. After being cleared of any medical issues at the hospital, police took the woman to headquarters, where she was processed. Afterward, police took her to the ACI for the warrants.

Sunday, May 9

3:42 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department when a pedestrian was struck by a car on Post Road. The pedestrian was taken to Kent Hospital.

Monday, May 10

2:40 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her boyfriend threw her out of their car and punched her multiple times in the face. She said she and her boyfriend left McKinley’s at around 1 a.m. and headed home when they got into an argument about religious beliefs. Her boyfriend reportedly pulled the car over on Middle Road and told her to “get the fuck out of the car.” After he threw her cell phone out the window, the woman got out of the car because she didn’t want him to yell anymore. But then she realized she left her purse in the car. She said her boyfriend tried to keep the purse. After the woman got it, her boyfriend got out of the driver’s seat, ran around the side of the car and pushed her to the ground. He punched her three or four times on the left side of her face, and police later noticed she had minor bruising and cuts on her face. She eventually got away. On her way to the police station, the woman noticed $160 in cash was missing from her purse. She suspected her boyfriend stole it. Police prepared an arrest warrant for the boyfriend that included counts of domestic assault, domestic disorderly conduct and larceny.