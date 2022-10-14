Police Log: Valet Switcharoo; Doggie Doo-doo Don’t

Saturday, Oct. 1

1:18 p.m. – A caller told police a couple were shouting at each other on Marlborough Street. Police confirmed it was a verbal argument only; the couple left in a rideshare car.

1:30 a.m. – An employee of Ocean State Veterinary Clinic on South County Trail told police a nearby resident was letting his dog defecate on the clinic’s property and not cleaning up after the dog and that several of the nearby residents were also doing this. Police said they would increase patrols in the area and let residents know they were not allowed to go on private property, risking a no trespass order.

1:18 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, for driving with a suspended license after he was involved in a three-car accident. Routine checks turned up the license violation. He was given a district court summons and released.

9:12 p.m. – Police received numerous calls about the sound of fireworks. The fireworks appeared to be coming from Goddard Park; DEM told police they were unaware of any gathering or fireworks planned at the park.

10:23 p.m. – An Exeter man told police he’d valeted his vehicle (a black GMC Denali) at Providence Oyster Bar and the keys had been given to someone else. There was a GMC Yukon remaining in the lot. According to people at the scene, the man who took the Denali was intoxicated and had a friend with him do the driving. Police were able to track down a phone number for the man but were unable to reach him immediately. They took possession of the keys to the Yukon.

Sunday, Oct. 2

12:02 a.m. – Police were called to assist Warwick police after a report of car racing on Ives Road.

1:55 a.m. – Police arrested a youth, 16, for driving without a license after a traffic stop at Middle Road and South County Trail.

Monday, Oct. 3

3:59 p.m. – An EG man told police he learned in August a bank account had been opened in his name and someone had also tried to open a credit card with his name at another bank. He closed the account immediately and no money was missing or charged. In September, he learned someone had opened up two accounts with Navy Federal Credit Union and had withdrawn $17,000 from a $25,000 credit limit. He notified the credit union that these were not his accounts. He said he was working with an identity protection agency to clear things up.

4:33 p.m. – A resident called the fire department after their house filled with smoke; EGFD determined the fireplace flue had not been opened when they started a fire there. They vented the residence.

9:33 p.m. – A woman told police she left her wallet on the top of her car while it was parked in the Main Street CVS lot and drove off. She didn’t realize she’d left the wallet (with $240 in cash) there until she got home and couldn’t find the wallet. The officer and the woman met at the parking lot and followed the route home and could not find the wallet. By the time the officer returned to the station, a man had turned in the wallet. The woman arrived to get the wallet and everything was there.