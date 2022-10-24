Police Log: Valet & Boat Problems

Monday, Oct. 10

3:32 a.m. – A Pardon’s Wood Lane resident told police someone had just egged their front door.

5:04 p.m. – An EG man told police a resident of Frenchtown Road had yelled at him to slow down, slapping his car as he passed. The Frenchtown Road man told the other man his dog had just been struck by a vehicle. Police went to the Frenchtown Road address and found family members distraught and the dog dead. A witness had told the family a dark pickup truck had hit the dog but the witness left without leaving his contact information. Police obtained surveillance video from a neighbor and could see a dark truck hit the dog but no other identifying details were available.

6:43 p.m. – A Healthtrax employee told police a member had been harassing her and she wanted police to issue a no-trespass order. There appeared to be a personal dispute between the two and the manager said they did not want a no-trespass order against the member since she was in good standing. Police said the employee could try to obtain a no-contact order through the court system if she wanted. Police spoke with the member, who said she was seeking a no-contact order against the employee.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

1:54 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 41, on a bench warrant and for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on South County Trail because his car did not have a front license plate. Routine checks showed the warrant; after the man was taken into custody, police also learned of the license suspension and his car registration had been canceled. Police had the car towed and took the man to the station for processing. The man was arraigned at the station and released with a court summons (license) and a traffic ticket (registration).

4:06 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence woman, 28, for driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over on South County Trail because of illegal tinting on her front and rear windows. Police gave the woman a district court summons and cited her for having an expired car registration and the tinted windows. Police had the car towed; a friend arrived to give the woman a ride.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

8:28 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 48, for riding a motorcycle with a suspended license after he was pulled over for speeding on Post Road. Police gave him a district court summons; a friend arrived to drive the motorcycle away.

9:33 a.m. – A caller said there was a dead cat in her garage. She buried the cat, a large black-and-white feline; the caller said it did not belong to nearby neighbors.

8:03 p.m. – A caller who lives near the Greenwich Hotel complained about the live music. Police measured the decibel level and it was within the legal range. The band lowered the volume.

Thursday, Oct. 13

6 and 6:31 p.m. – Police noticed cars parked illegally near La Masseria on Main Street (one in the crosswalk and one in a handicapped space with no placard). Also, the restaurant’s valet sign was on the sidewalk at the crosswalk, giving the impression that is where cars should pull up for valet. The valet attendant told police the two spaces that are supposed to be reserved for cars to pull up for valet were occupied by patrons for the length of their stay. Police told the attendant to move the illegally parked cars and the sign and police would be back shortly to check. When police returned 30 minutes later, new cars were illegally parked, the sign was still by the crosswalk, and the same two cars were parked in the valet pull-up spaces. The attendant said he had no other place to put the cars. Police ticketed the car parked in the crosswalk and the attendant took charge of the ticket. Eventually, the attendant moved the sign and the cars. In the report, the officer said police had noticed issues with valet at this restaurant several times in recent months. They left a message with the valet company.

9:26 p.m. – A bar owner on Main Street told police a patron who had had too much to drink was trying to drive away. Police notified EGFD and a rescue truck took the patron to the hospital for detox.

Friday, Oct. 14

8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 51, for stealing a wallet at New England Tech on Sept. 13 and using the credit cards at two gas stations, two Walgreens, and a Target in the area. The man was finally picked up and arraigned on this day.

3:58 p.m. – A caller said a girl was stuck in a tree near the town DPW office. EGFD was also called. The girl was rescued; police spoke with the parents.

4:57 p.m. – A Tiverton man told police he was making a delivery at the Cumberland Farms on Post Road and a pickup truck drove over his truck’s lift. He’s not sure there was any damage but he said he wanted it documented just in case.

Saturday, Oct. 15

8:23 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 50, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct after another EG woman told police the first woman punched her in the forehead. Police could see a bump on the woman’s face. The second woman told police she had let the first woman move in temporarily because she had no home but the first woman was drinking and got angry, throwing pizza around and then punching her host. Outside the residence, the first woman was very argumentative with police and appeared to be drunk. After police took her into custody, she started to cry and several times said she wanted to kill herself. Based on that, police brought her to the hospital. She told officials she had been drinking wine since the morning. After she was released, police took her to the station for processing. She was held pending arraignment.

9:08 p.m. – A caller complained about loud music coming from boats docked at a Water Street marina. Police told the occupants of two boats – the Aquaholic and the Discotech – to turn their music down.

10:45 p.m. – A caller told police a 25-foot Grady-White boat had fallen off its trailer in the middle of Main Street at Rocky Hollow/First Avenue. The man pulling the boat was the owner; the cable holding the boat in place had snapped. Police called a tow company to get the boat out of the intersection.

Sunday, Oct. 16

8:50 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 33, on charges of domestic kidnapping, simple assault and vandalism after his girlfriend told police he had not let her leave their apartment. After she managed to escape and tried to leave in her car, he blocked her in with his car. He was uncooperative with the police, attempting to break away; he smelled strongly of alcohol. He was taken to the station for processing; police gave the woman information about domestic violence.