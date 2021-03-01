Police Log: Unwanted Pizzas, Unwanted Arrests

Tuesday, Feb. 16

11:41 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 24, for driving an unregistered car with a suspended license after police noticed him pulling in and out of a driveway on Exchange Street multiple times. Police had gotten reports about cars coming and going from that address so the officer investigated. When the man saw the officer he got out of his car and went into the residence but then returned and explained he was driving an unregistered vehicle and his license was suspended. He also said he’d stolen the license plates on his car from a junkyard. Police gave the man a court summons and had the car towed.

4:28 p.m. – A caller told police a group of youths was hanging around Swift Community Center, climbing on the outbuilding. An officer spoke with the youths, who agreed to stay away from the building.

6:37 p.m. – While driving on Shippeetown Road and Beech Crest Road, a car hit a deer walking on the road. The driver declined to file an accident report. Police notified the state Department of Environmental Management (DEM) about the incident. The deer was ultimately euthanized.

7:08 p.m. – A caller told police a man in black clothing was pacing back and forth in the Eldredge Elementary School parking lot. Police investigated the area but did not find anything suspicious.

7:52 p.m. – An employee at the Sherwin-Williams paint store on Main Street got a call from the store’s phone number despite the store being closed and empty at the time. Police investigated but nothing suspicious.

8:20 p.m. – A caller told police they saw a dark-colored sedan pulling in and out of driveways in the neighborhood of Adirondack Drive. The vehicle was last seen driving back down the drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

1:58 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to take a chemical breath test after he was pulled over for driving erratically on Main Street and Post Road. The man, who did not have his driver’s license on him, told police he’d been at the Hill and Harbour Cigar Lounge earlier, arrived home and drove back to the lounge after realizing he may have left his phone there. The officer noticed the man’s eyes were watery and bloodshot, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled like alcohol. He asked the man if he’d been drinking and the man said he had been, along with smoking cigars. The man said he used to be a police officer so the officer should let him go and “pretend that this never happened tonight.” The man failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody and driven to the station, where he refused a breathalyzer test. While in custody, the man said he had PTSD and needed help.

3:27 p.m. – Someone reported seeing some kids on ice on Bleachery Pond off Sixth Avenue. Police told the kids to leave the ice.

Thursday, Feb. 18

6:22 a.m. – An alarm indicating a glass break on a side register went off at the CVS on Route 2 and South County Trail. Police arrived and determined a newspaper delivery set the alarm off.

12:23 p.m. – Police received a complaint about a young child on a dirt bike on Kenyon Avenue. The child was gone on arrival.

4:12 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 51, for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was seen speeding (49 mph in a 25 mph zone) and driving erratically on First Avenue. When the officer told the man he’d been pulled over for speeding, the man said, “I’m fine, I’m fine.” The officer noted the man’s face was flushed, his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol. When asked if he’d been drinking, the man said again that he was fine. He eventually found his registration and gave that and his license to the officer, who asked him to get out of the car. The man had difficulty maintaining his balance. He said he was on the job too and was looking for a “break.” When asked to clarify, the man said he was a firefighter in a nearby town. The man said health issues prevented him from completing the field sobriety tests; based on his appearance and behavior, police took the man into custody. At the station, he declined to take a breath test. He was issued a court summons and released to a friend.

Friday, Feb. 19

12:44 p.m. – Police received notice of a pickup truck parked in the same location on Howland Road and Cedar Rock Meadows for two or three days. Police determined the vehicle had a cancelled registration. Ronnie’s Towing towed the vehicle.

12:48 p.m. – A woman on Dedford Street told police she was receiving unwanted pizza deliveries. Police determined the pizza was being delivered to the wrong apartment and corrected the delivery.

9:42 p.m. – A caller explained a tree appeared to be falling down on Ayrault Road at South County Trail onto the left side of the road. Police notified the Department of Public Works.

Saturday, Feb. 20

3:03 a.m. – A private snow plow operator noticed a white van in a South County Trail parking lot he thought was suspicious. Police arrived and determined that the white van’s driver worked for a cleaning company and was waiting for sand to be put down so his vehicle could drive up a hill.

4:13 p.m. – A caller said there was a drunk man at Filippou’s Twisted Pizza on Main Street. The man was taken to South County Hospital for medical treatment.

4:34 p.m. – A caller told police drivers couldn’t turn safely onto Main Street from London Street because of cars parked up to the London Street crosswalk. An officer found the owner of one of the vehicles who then moved it.

11:59 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 24, for domestic disorderly conduct and refusing to relinquish a phone after a fight with his girlfriend. The girlfriend had called police saying the man was on drugs and refusing to leave her apartment. She told police he’d woken her up demanding money. She refused and he kept yelling at her so she said she was going to call 911. At that point, he took her phone and would not give it back to her, eventually throwing it across the room. When she got the phone back, she called the police; in her statement, she said she often felt intimidated by him. Police took Dye into custody without incident. He was processed at EGPD, held overnight and taken to the ACI in the morning.

Sunday, Feb. 21

9:50 a.m. – Police took a confused man at Jigger’s Diner on Main Street to the police station where he was picked up by his brother.

2:55 p.m. – A Knollwood Avenue resident told police that his home’s driveway opens onto Kenyon Avenue, but a neighbor parked their car so that it obstructed the Kenyon Avenue sidewalk. This forced people to climb over snow banks to avoid walking in the middle of the road. An officer spoke with the resident who parked the car, who agreed to move it.

Monday, Feb. 22

12:04 a.m. – While in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on South County Trail, an officer noticed someone sleeping in their car. The officer checked on them, and they were OK.