Police Log: Unruly Customer, Unhappy Boyfriend & Bar Fight

Monday, August 9

10:14 a.m. – While talking with a man who appeared to be loitering near the concession stand at Eldredge Field, police noticed blue paint on the westside window and a broken window on the east side. Police took photos and notified the parks department.

10:27 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a car fire on Church Street possibly caused by faulty jumper cables.

10:45 a.m. – An EG woman told police someone left a voicemail with no caller ID saying, “I want my money” and “I know where you live” and requested her ex-husband bring them the money. The woman contacted her ex, an attorney, who did not appear worried. She contacted several employees at his law office who identified the caller, saying the individual had threatened employees in the office and by phone. The woman said she would only press charges if the calls continued.

8:10 p.m. – A caller told police the noise coming from the open garage doors at L&S Automotive was disturbing her children. Police spoke with someone at the auto shop and they agreed to close the door.

9:10 p.m. – Police responded to Dave’s Market on Division Street for an unruly customer who possibly shoplifted pizza. The customer was asked to leave after allegedly antagonizing shoppers and aggressively accusing staff members of stealing his phone charger. After leaving, the customer video recorded the cashiers while banging on the outside window – he left after police were called but before they arrived. The store manager said she’d review video footage with her boss before deciding on charges. The unidentified customer was middle-aged and wore a blue hat, blue jacket and light-colored pants.

10:27 p.m. – A CVS employee told police several vehicles and multiple people had been in the parking lot for over an hour; police found they were friends trying to make plans for the night.

Tuesday, August 10

2:51 a.m. – A caller told police she had been asleep in bed when her boyfriend ripped her blanket off and accused her of cheating on him. She moved to the couch but the man kept arguing with her, ultimately asking her to leave. Police spoke with the man and he agreed to let the woman sleep on the couch and not argue further.

8:51 a.m. – A Kenson Drive resident reported her sliding door window broken. Video footage from her home showed a landscaper caused the damage.

1:17 p.m. – Police cited a Providence man for driving an unregistered car after he ran out of gas on Division Street near the Route 95 on ramp. Police had the car towed from the scene.

4:11 p.m. – A caller told police her boyfriend refused to return her property. He returned the property to the police, and the belongings were delivered to the caller.

9:46 p.m. – Police cited a Cranston man, 41, for drinking alcohol in a public park after a caller reported a man carrying a bag near the Eldredge Field concession. Police found him lying down in the bleachers. Yesterday the same man was seen sitting in the concession and had been asked to leave. Today the man said he had nowhere to go; he declined shelter assistance.

Wednesday, August 11

7:32 a.m. – A man sleeping in the area of School Lane was sent on his way.

9:49 a.m. – Police pulled over a Johnston man, 50, for driving an unregistered vehicle; the plates were seized and the vehicle was towed.

10:56 a.m. – Police were alerted to a dog in a closed vehicle on Division Street. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

3:06 p.m. – Police reported to Queen Street to assist EGFD with the smell of gas; the gas was shut off.

6:58 p.m. – A Providence man told police his iPad was stolen and was pinging somewhere on South Country Trail. Unable to locate the iPad, EG police told the man to contact Providence police and file a complaint.

Thursday, August 12

1:43 p.m. – A caller reported a possible road rage incident on Route 95 south. A truck followed the caller to his home on Sixth Avenue and then left without an issue.

2:31 p.m. – Police were notified after a car hit a deer on Division Road by New England Tech; police contacted DEM.

3:13 p.m. – Police were called to assist EGFD with an oven fire at Besos on Main Street; it was extinguished before emergency responders arrived.

3:58 p.m. – A caller told police tree branches were resting on telephone pole wires on Oakwood Drive. Police assisted EGFD with a possible pole fire and notified National Grid.

4:14 p.m. – An EG man, 65, told police his bike was stolen during his shift at Cracker Barrel. He placed his bike on a brick shed near the southeast corner of the store and would like to press charges if a suspect was found.

8:31 p.m. – A car hit a deer on Howland Road. Police put down the deer and notified DEM.

9:07 p.m. – A caller told police a loud party on Justin Road was disturbing neighbors. Police spoke with the resident, who lowered the volume.

11:20 p.m. – Richard’s Pub staff informed police of a man they would like removed from the bar. A ride share picked him up; his vehicle remained in the parking lot overnight.

Friday, Aug. 13

11:35 a.m. – A caller told police a child was locked in a car outside of Cadence Academy Preschool on Main Street.

2:08 p.m. – A caller informed police of a child locked in a running vehicle by the East Greenwich Free Library.

9:46 p.m. – A caller told police she saw what looked like a woman chugging a beer with a child in the car in a private lot across from The White Elephant on Main Street. Police checked the vehicle; it was unoccupied with no sign of beer in the interior.

11:56 p.m. – Police assisted another agency in locating a vehicle that may have stolen a firearm. The driver’s phone was pinged on South Main Street in Coventry.

Saturday, August 14

12:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket woman, 27, for simple assault and disorderly conduct after striking two women in the face at Kai Bar. The woman said a group of women were mocking her and laughing at her. This upset her, so she confronted the group – which led to the physical altercation. The woman’s boyfriend assisted her in the fight but disappeared when it broke up. He was identified but when asked to come to the police station, he refused. He said he had been home all night sleeping and watching his child. The women from the bar said they wanted to press charges.

8:53 a.m. – Police assisted a vehicle that blew a tire on Route 4.

12:36 p.m. – An EG man, 50, informed police his front registration plate was missing.

4:27 p.m. – A caller said an Uber driver stole his phone after dropping him off. The man called back saying the driver was returning the phone.

8:42 p.m. – A Lion Street resident reported fireworks in the area.

Sunday, August 15

9:57 a.m. – Police responded to Scalloptown Park to assist EGFD with a person who fell and hit their head.

11:03 a.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket man, 33, for simple assault and disorderly conduct after being involved in a physical altercation at Kai Bar the night before. He had fled the scene after the fight, and the three women involved said they were struck by him. Multiple witnesses, including a security guard, saw the punches and identified the man.

1:32 p.m. – A caller reported kids fighting by Eldredge Elementary School. Police found they were slapping each other in the face for fun and videoing it.