Police Log: Trapped in CVS & Piano Pickle

Monday, April 11

9:36 a.m. – A resident complained about loud leaf blowing at East Greenwich Cemetery.

12:21 p.m. – An additional call about loud leaf blowing, this time at 300 Sixth Avenue, as well as parking in a no-parking zone. Police noted the leaf blowing but said there were no vehicles parked improperly.

12:30 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD on a call for a residential kitchen stove fire. There was little smoke and no structural damage but firefighters noticed an accumulation of dry cat food under one of the burners, probably placed there by rodents. Firefighters unplugged the stove and recommended it be checked out for possible damage caused by rodents.

6:28 p.m. – A caller complained about cars parked illegally in the vicinity of Duke and Queen streets; the cars were moved and police notified patrons and staff of The Oaks about recent parking complaints.

Tuesday, April 12

8:23 a.m. – Police arrested a Johnston woman, 24, for driving with a suspended license after she was involved in a verbal dispute with another driver, prompting a call to the police. While police found nothing criminal occurred, the woman told police her license was suspended. Police confirmed the suspension and gave her a district court summons. A friend with a valid license arrived to drive the car home.

5:45 p.m. – A caller told police about a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel. The driver told police they were taking a nap before a zoom meeting.

10:23 p.m. – Police went to the CVS on Main Street for a report of a ringing alarm. Meanwhile, someone from CVS corporate called police to say video cameras inside the store showed a man was locked inside. When police arrived, the man was at the glass doors, waving his hands to gain their attention. EGFD arrived and used the store’s lock box to gain entry. The man, 84, was calm and appeared uninjured. He told police he’d entered the store at around 9:30 p.m. to do some shopping. At some point, he noticed lights going off. He made his way to the front of the store and found the doors locked. Police decided there was nothing suspicious about the incident; the man walked home.

Wednesday, April 13

7:20 a.m. – A caller reported a truck on blocks; police found the truck was due to be picked up by a scrap company later in the day.

10:51 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 33, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped for driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone on Post Road. The man showed a reinstatement order dated 12/21 but police found the suspended was reactiviated 3/22. Police gave the man a district court summons; the car was left at that location to be picked up later that day.

1:30 p.m. – Someone told police about what appeared to be a dead swan at the water line near the condominiums on Crompton Avenue. The animal control officer found the swan was indeed dead; she collected the waterfowl and notified DEM’s Fish and Wildlife Division, which told her to deliver the swan to their lab for testing. According to DEM, another deceased waterfowl had been found in the Greenwich Cove area recently.

8:01 p.m. – A caller told police about a driver who appeared to be asleep in his car at the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. The man checked out OK, saying he was tired. His wife came to pick him up.

Thursday, April 14

2:59 a.m. – A caller told police a woman in a pink hoodie was running down Main Street, yelling. Police found the woman was out with her husband but was afraid of a dog.

1:50 a.m. – Police arrested a Boston man, 46, for driving with a suspended Massachusetts license after he was stopped for going 60 mph on South County Trail, a 40 mph zone. Police gave him a district court summons and a ticket for speeding and had the car towed.

9:08 a.m. – The animal control officer told police about a driver who made an abrupt u-turn before approaching her location on Middle Road near Hanaford Elementary. An officer followed the truck to South County Trail, where the officer saw the driver make a right turn without using his turn signal. Police pulled the man over and asked the man why he had been on Middle Road. He said he was looking at job sites for his tree company – he was wearing a t-shirt bearing the name of a tree service. Routine checks showed the truck’s registration was cancelled. Police had the truck towed.

10 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 33, for driving with a suspended license after police stopped her on Main Street for driving with an expired inspection sticker. Routine checks turned up the license suspension as well as a suspended car registration. Police gave her a district court summons, seized the license plates and had the car towed. A family member arrived to give the woman a ride.

12:12 p.m. – A caller said someone got hit by a boat in Greenwich Cove. Warwick PD took over the case; the operator of the first boat was taken to the hospital and the operator of the second boat met with DEM at Bucklin’s boat yard.

2:08 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 45, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped for speeding on Frenchtown Road. Routine checks turned up the suspension. Police gave her a district court summons and a speeding ticket; she had been stopped in her driveway so no tow was needed.

4:51 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he’d tried to file his tax return electronically but was told by his tax service he couldn’t because someone had already filed. The man said his employer had been hacked and perhaps that was how someone had obtained his information. He said he needed a police report.

Saturday, April 16

11:09 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she had listed her piano on Facebook Marketplace for $400. A woman said she wanted to buy it and would send a check for the amount plus the cost of moving the piano. The EG woman told police she received a check for $1,750. She deposited the check, which cleared in a couple days. The “buyer” told her to Venmo her the $1,350, which the EG woman did. Then the EG woman contacted the buyer to arrange for the piano to be picked up but the other woman did not respond. The EG woman checked her bank account and found $1,750 had been withdrawn. The bank told her the check had been altered so that although it had cleared it could not be cashed. The bank official told her to file a police report.

1:42 p.m. – Police arrested a Richmond woman, 38, for driving with a suspended license after police saw him driving on South County Trail in a vehicle without registration stickers. Routine checks turned up the license violation along with a suspended registration. Police called for a tow; while the vehicle was being towed another set of license plates, also suspended, was found. Police seized both sets of plates and gave the man a district court summons.

6:14 p.m. – A caller told police about a man all in black wearing an orange shirt on Main Street near Sunny Hill convenience store. Police found the man checked out OK, was just picking something up at the store.

9:15 p.m. – A caller told police he would be out overnight hiding Easter eggs at two addresses in East Greenwich.