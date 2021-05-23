Police Log: Train Track Scare, Egged Ex-Boyfriend, Pesty Pest Peeps

Monday, May 10

8:25 a.m. – A man at the CVS on Main Street said his daughter, who has mental health challenges, was off her medication. She was taken to Kent County Hospital for evaluation.

9:30 a.m. – Police cited a Richmond man, 28, for driving with cancelled registration after he was pulled over on South County Trail because of expired registration stickers. The driver was dropping his daughter off at a childcare center right nearby and the center gave the man permission to leave the vehicle there. Police seized the plates and gave the man a court summons.

1:09 p.m. – Police arrested a 64-year-old East Greenwich man for two active bench warrants issued from the 3rd District Court. Two officers went to the Greenwich Hotel on Main Street because they were informed the man was living there. Once they located him, they patted him down for weapons, handcuffed him and took him to police headquarters without incident. A few hours later, police took the man to the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) in Cranston.

Tuesday, May 11

1:14 a.m. – Police stopped a car on Middle Road and Bassett Circle. for driving with plate lights that didn’t work. They issued a warning, telling the driver to get the bulbs replaced.

Wednesday, May 12

1:19 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 43, for a third offense of driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Street because one of his headlights was out. Routine checks turned up the license violation. Police handcuffed the man and took him to headquarters, where he was processed and released with a District Court summons for the license suspension and a traffic ticket for the headlight violation.

5:41 a.m. – A Cindy Ann Drive resident accidentally started a house fire when he lit his cigarette with a match before heading outside to smoke. He said a spark from the match landed on papers on the kitchen table. When he came back inside, the man found the table and the surrounding area on fire. The fire department extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.

7:31 a.m. – An East Greenwich man, 50, turned himself in to police for a third offense of domestic simple assault/battery, as well as two counts of larceny under $1,500 and domestic disorderly conduct. Police took him to Kent County Courthouse for arraignment.

11:57 a.m. – A woman’s boyfriend and mother told police that the woman was missing and they could not find her anywhere. The boyfriend said he had been dating her for a while and they lived together, but he had not seen her since May 9. He said on that day he went to pick her up from the ACI. The woman was upset that she would be unable to see her children on Mother’s Day, so her boyfriend went to buy flowers. When he returned, his girlfriend was gone.

The boyfriend checked in with her mother and her children, but none of them knew where she went. The mother said she believes her daughter is mentally unstable. Police determined through the law enforcement telecommunications system that the woman was taken to Kent County Hospital by the North Kingstown Fire Department Monday night and released Tuesday afternoon. There had been no contact with her since then, however.

1:36 p.m. – A caller told police of suspicious activity on Brisas Circle they said was caused by a pest control company going door-to-door. Police told the pest control representatives to leave the area.

4:25 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 27, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Street because of a defective tail light. Routine checks turned up the license violation, as well as the car’s suspended registration. The driver also had no proof of insurance. The man said the car was not his, that he was only borrowing it. Police took the man to headquarters for processing and gave him a court summons. Police mailed a ticket to the car owner for the insurance and registration.

Thursday, May 13

9:30 a.m. – While stationed on First Avenue, an officer saw a car pass with expired registration and inspection stickers. He stopped the car and determined that its registration was suspended as well. The driver showed the officer emails between her and the DMV where she paid renewal fees and said her registration should be fixed. At headquarters, police confirmed the driver had renewed her expired registration however she still had a suspension for her expired inspection. The driver was issued a court summons for driving with the suspended registration and the expired inspection sticker.

2:10 p.m. – A caller told police a person was sleeping under a blanket near the boat ramp on Crompton Avenue. Police told the person to move.

7:41 p.m. – Police responded to the report of a woman walking on the train tracks near London Street. After dispatch had Amtrak stop incoming trains, police got on the tracks to find the woman. As police got closer to her she reportedly climbed a hill on the west side of the tracks, disappearing behind a fence. One of the officers cornered her at Vine Street and Marlborough Street, where the woman said she had just been released from the hospital that morning but felt she was discharged “too early.” Police called the fire department for a mental health evaluation and the woman was voluntarily taken to Kent County Hospital.

Friday, May 14

3:12 a.m. – Police checked on a man sleeping inside his car on Post Road. The man was a Ronzio’s employee taking a nap after his shift.

4:48 p.m. – A Hill Drive resident told police a car with North Carolina plates and tinted windows had been parked up the street from her house for some time, and she did not recognize the car. Police determined the car was unoccupied and legally parked, so no further action was needed.

5:46 p.m. – A Woodbridge Drive resident told police a young man in a blue shirt saying “adaptive” was going door to door pitching sales. Police spoke with the man, who did not have a town permit with him. He was told to leave and to carry a copy of the permit in future.

7:12 p.m. – A man at Fillipou’s Twisted Pizza said he and his daughter got separated on Main Street. An officer located the daughter while en route.

8:34 p.m. – Two youths told police a black SUV filled with teens sped through Tamarack Drive, nearly running them over while on their bikes. Police could not find the SUV.

9:50 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 39, for vandalism and disorderly conduct after allegedly kicking in her neighbor’s door. At EGPD, a female Warwick police officer patted the woman down; she was processed and patted down by a female Warwick officer. The woman was released after a hearing with the bail commissioner (someone had brought bail money to the station for her).

Saturday, May 15

12:00 a.m. – A man walking his dog on South Road told police there was a strobe light coming from the rear of a vacant property. The light was actually a faulty flickering light on the back of the home.

2:13 a.m. – A Warwick man told police that his ex-girlfriend and her friend egged him and his car at a Peirce Street parking lot. He explained that he and the woman dated over a year ago but recently she had been posting videos of him online. He contacted her to take the videos down, so she told him to meet at Goddard State Park to discuss. The man said he was charging his Tesla so she should meet him at the parking lot. He went to the woman’s vehicle and noticed her friend and the eggs in the car. The woman told him she was going to egg him. As the man went back to his car, she threw an egg at him, hitting his back. He got inside of his car, where his current girlfriend was sitting, and the woman and her friend threw eggs at the Tesla while he was inside. Police took photos of the man’s jacket and car, which were covered with egg, as well as the parking lot, which also had egg residue. The man told police he would like to press charges.

2:51 p.m. – After receiving complaints of a suspicious person on the boat ramp, police investigated and determined a man was trying to sleep there. Police dispersed him from the ramp and he went to a friend’s house instead.

3:49 p.m. – A caller told police he saw six women smoking marijuana at the Fry Nature Reserve before driving away. Police did not find anything nearby.

Sunday, May 16

1:42 p.m. – A woman told police her brother was fishing by the boat ramp but was being threatened by a group nearby. The brother said he was having an argument with a friend and they would leave soon.

3:11 p.m. – A caller told police that he saw a car jump a curb, drive erratically through the parking lot at 5600 Post Rd. and head to the Pawtucket Credit Union ATM. Police cited the driver.