Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football

Monday, Sept. 26

11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras.

12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a dog bite they got from a dog belonging to someone on Middle Road. An officer contacted the dog’s owner and told them to quarantine the dog for 10 days.

3:28 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 50, for violating a no-contact order after he was found nearby the woman against whom the order was placed. The man had disappeared into the woods but young people told police where they could find him. The man was taken into custody.

4:47 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she had been tricked into nearly giving hackers $20,000 after getting an email which said she owned $295 for a “geek squad” membership she had not signed up for. After talking with someone about the membership, she decided to send the money, which the man said was now needed to cancel the membership. However, when she went to send the money, she mistyped the number and sent $20,000 by mistake. Because the account number was incorrect, no money was taken from her account. Police told the woman to notify the bank about the incident.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

12:17 a.m. – Police arrested a Westerly man, 29, for driving without a license after police saw him making an illegal u-turn on Division Street at Sanctuary Drive. He told police he had a new job at Quonset and was unfamiliar with the area. Checks showed he did not have a driver’s license. Police gave him a district court summons and a warning about the u-turn. A relative arrived to drive the car home.

2:23 a.m. – Police put down a deer that was hit by a car on Division Road.

2:09 p.m. – A bank teller told police a man had just left who’d withdrawn $3,500 but during the exchange had passed a note to the teller that read “911.” He also left his ID card and debit card on the counter. Using the surveillance video, police were able to reach the man via text; he told them he’d gotten a text message from his grandmother saying she had been kidnapped and the ransom was $3,500. Police told him he may have been the victim of a scam and they reached out to Lowell police for a well-being check. An EGPD officer was able to talk to the grandmother and was assured she was okay. When they talked with the man who had withdrawn the money, he said after he got the text, he got a phone call from someone who sounded like his grandmother and that convinced him to act. The man had been on his way to a Walmart to transfer the funds but was stopped before he could complete the transaction.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

2:07 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 48, for driving while intoxicated after she was pulled over on Main Street because, according to police, she was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone. According to the log, the woman smelled of alcohol and told police she was “coming from East Greenwich.” Police told her she was in East Greenwich; after a bit the woman said she had come from the End Zone Pub & Grille where she had had four drinks. After failing field sobriety tests, the woman was taken into custody. At the station, she refused to take a chemical breath test. Police gave her a district court summons for the DUI, and traffic citations for refusing the test, speeding and leaving her lane of travel. A friend arrived to give her a ride home.

8:30 a.m. – An EG woman told police she got a couple of notices from Chase bank about an account being opened in her name that she had not opened. When she followed up with the bank branch, she was told to file a police report.

4:33 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 28, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Road because of a heavy tint on his car windows. Routine checks turned up the license suspension. Police gave him a district court summons for the suspended license and a traffic ticket for the heavy tint on the car windows. Police had the car towed; the man got a ride home from a friend.

Thursday, Sept. 29

9:42 a.m. – A caller told police a Black man in a black hoodie and backpack outside a medical office building on South County Trail looked suspicious as he walked around. Police spoke with the man, who was waiting for an appointment.

1:27 p.m. – Police refereed an altercation between a tow truck driver and the driver of a car that passed by the tow truck while the driver was helping move another car. The father of the driver of the car said the tow driver broke her side mirror with his arm. The tow driver said the car hit his arm. After some heated words, the two men decided it was a misunderstanding.

5:07 p.m. – A caller complained about a large group of youths yelling at Eldredge Field. Police found the flag football league playing there, with youths and coaches.

9:28 p.m. – A caller told police some people were trying to get a man not to drive from Tavern on the Square because he appeared to be drunk. A friend arrived to give the man a ride home; the car would stay in the lot overnight.

Friday, Sept. 30

10:15 a.m. – A caller told police a man was playing the violin on the sidewalk near Dave’s on Division Street and had been asked to move several times.

4:05 p.m. – An EG resident told police she noticed strange things happening with her bank account, starting with a change of address for her to an address in Brooklyn, New York. She also got a charge of $90 for alcohol to be delivered to an address in Somerville, Mass. And she saw her bank account had three fraudulent withdrawals for more than $1,000 in total. She notified her bank, who told her to file a police report.

4:43 p.m. – A member of Camp Fogerty security told police a man who appeared to be drunk was running in and out of traffic near the base on South County Trail. EGFD took the man to the hospital for detox.

4:54 p.m. – Police arrested an Exeter man, 23, for driving with a suspended license after police noticed him going 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on Crompton Road. Routine checks showed the license violation. Police gave him a district court summons and a warning about speeding. A friend arrived to give the Exeter man a ride.