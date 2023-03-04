Police Log: Threatening, Yelling, Grabbing

Monday, Feb. 20

10:25 p.m. – Police told three New England Tech students in a 2005 blue Scion hatchback they were not allowed to do donuts and burnouts in a parking lot on South County Trail. The car’s engine and tires had smoke coming from them when police arrived. One of the students said he was teaching the others how to do donuts and burnouts.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

8:27 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 37, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she was involved in a car accident on Division Street near Dave’s. Authorities found the woman in the driver’s seat of a silver Buick, which had stopped in the turn lane of 1000 Division St. Police suspected the woman might have been intoxicated after observing a nip of Fireball Whiskey in her lap, the woman’s bloodshot eyes, and her flush face. Despite the woman stating she did have any alcoholic drinks that day, she failed multiple field sobriety tests, according to police. At the station, she refused to take a breath test to determine her blood alcohol level so police cited her for that as well.

8:27 p.m. – EGPD officers also arrested the passenger, a Providence woman, 42, in the silver Buick from the incident above on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction, resisting arrest, and vandalism. The woman screamed at the officers who were testing the Warwick woman’s sobriety. At times, the Providence woman threatened to slam one of the officer’s heads into the rear of the car and then grabbed an officer’s arm. She also hurled obscenities at the police. After being arrested the woman was placed in the back of the cruiser where she defecated. Police observed fecal matter spread along the seat that the woman was sitting in. She was taken to the police station, given clean clothes, then processed at the station.

11:50 p.m. – Police moved a damaged crosswalk sign out of the roadway near Main and King Streets.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

1:58 a.m. – Police cited a driver for parking in a handicapped spot at Union and Main on Main Street.

4:45 p.m. – A woman notified police that someone backed into her car and cracked her bumper while she was parked outside of Dave’s Marketplace.

7:15 p.m. – A Duke Street resident told police someone kept knocking on their door and trying to get into their home.

10:17 p.m. – Police were informed of loud banging taking place in the parking lot of Our Lady of Mercy on 3rd Avenue.

Thursday, Feb. 23

7:36 a.m. – A caller said they spotted a coyote on West Street.

9:53 a.m. – EGPD assisted in waking up a man and a woman who were asleep in a black GMC SUV in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on the corner of Route 2 and Division Road. Police said the man sitting in the front passenger seat was slumped over with a glass pipe and tin foil in his lap. Police also noted other drug paraphernalia in the car. The woman in the driver’s seat woke up after police started knocking on the window. The man eventually woke up after the woman started shaking him. The couple identified themselves as being from Massachusetts (the woman) and Maine (the man). Neither of them had an ID. Because the Dunkin Donuts is in Warwick just over the line, Warwick PD took over.

12:18 p.m. – Multiple police units checked EG High School in response to a report of an individual with a gun in the school. The assistant principal lead the officers around the school, which was not in session at the time. Police determined there was no threat to anyone in the school and that the call must have been a hoax. Police later found out that similar 911 calls were made to other communities.

3:19 p.m. – A caller told police that a person in a dark blue Pontiac with Massachusetts plates frequently meets with people in the parking lot of Washington Trust on Main Street. Police stated they will keep an eye out.

4:24 p.m. – Police cited a North Smithfield man for a suspended registration after the black Honda he was driving didn’t come to a stop at the intersection of Division Street and Kenyon Avenue. The driver told police the car had recently failed an inspection. Because of the driver’s good attitude, police let him off with a warning regarding the stop sign violation and the expired inspection sticker. But had the car towed. They gave him a lift to his place of work on Main Street.

Friday, Feb. 24

12:23 a.m. – Police made three visits to a North Kingstown man aboard a boat at the EG Marina requesting he turn the music down after receiving multiple noise complaints. Each time they left, the man, who spoke to police with a glass of white wine in hand, turned the music back up for him and his five guests. The man, who police believed to be intoxicated, questioned what noise rules he was breaking and, at one point, stated he “knew the guy who wrote the statute, and it was purposely written vaguely.” Eventually, his guests departed the boat and the music stopped.

3:20 a.m. – A Brookside Terrace resident complained to police that her upstairs neighbor

was stomping around and slamming things. Police responded and asked the neighbor to quiet down.

6:10 a.m. – A caller notified police that a stop sign at the intersection of Peirce and Dedford streets had been broken overnight.

10:03 a.m. – An EG man tried to prevent his car from being towed from Church Street by telling EGPD officers that his vehicle with an expired registration was part of an identity theft case with the state police who gave him clearance to drive the car. EGPD checked the system to find the driver had been cited in July 2022 for driving without registration and had been found guilty. Due to the owner’s inability to show any proof that he was driving with the blessing of state police, police had the vehicle towed.

Saturday, Feb. 25

8:56 a.m. – A Pheasant Drive resident notified police that his neighbor’s chickens are getting onto his property.

9:41 a.m. – An EG woman found a wallet on top of a mailbox in the parking lot of Thorpe’s Wines & Spirits and brought it into EGPD headquarters.

11:29 p.m. – Police investigated a report of an argument taking place on King Street. It turned out to be a woman having an argument with someone over the phone.

Sunday, Feb. 26

2:34 a.m. – An EGPD officer checked on a person in their vehicle near the Savory Grape liquor store. The individual said they were resting, then left the area.

10:19 a.m. – Police were unable to find an item that was alleged to be in the roadway on Frenchtown Road near the Route 4 overpass.