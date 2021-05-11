Police Log: Teens on Bikes, Scratches & a Bob Cat

Monday, April 26

12:01 p.m. – Police cited a 29-year-old woman of unknown residence (military) for driving a car with an expired registration, expired inspection, no front plate and a broken brake light after she was pulled over on Division Street. Police smelled marijuana; the woman said she’d just bought the car and didn’t have the paperwork. Police searched the car but found nothing. Police had the car towed from the scene.

3:31 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police the license plates of his new car went missing while it was at Barry’s Automotive in Newport. He contacted the DMV, which in turn told him to inform East Greenwich police.

6:03 p.m. – A man told police something fell off of a truck in front of him and hit his car on Route 4 near Frenchtown Road. He was not injured. Rhode Island State Police responded to the incident.

Tuesday, April 27

12:22 p.m. – A town employee told police a window on the senior services bus at Swift Community Center had shattered and shards were on the ground. The employee said the bus was used earlier in the morning and parked by 10 a.m. She said she did not notice the broken window until an hour later. During that time, town workers were cutting grass near the center, which the police said could have caused a rock to kick up and shatter the window.

1:35 p.m. – While patrolling South Pierce Road, an officer pulled over a driver for operating with a suspended registration, an expired inspection sticker and without a front plate.

3:41 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police someone stole her husband’s handicap placard from his car while at Dave’s Market on Division Street. She said the last time she remembered seeing the placard was on April 23 during a trip to Dave’s. The woman added she was unsure if she locked the vehicle and there were no signs the car was broken into. Police referred her to the DMV so she could get a new placard.

6:25 p.m. – A caller from Vistas on the Trail on South County Trail told police a truck with a boat trailer attached with New Jersey plates was stopped in front of the club house unattended but with the engine running. An officer located the truck’s owner, who was delivering packages in the complex.

8:20 p.m. – A man came to the station to find out details about a traffic ticket issued to his daughter earlier in the day. The officer who’d issued the ticket explained the process to the father.

9:03 p.m. – Police arrested a East Greenwich woman, 41, for domestic simple assault/battery and disorderly conduct after her boyfriend said she’d assaulted him. According to the report, the woman smelled strongly of alcohol and they noted the boyfriend had several small cuts on his face that were bleeding. The woman told police they were arguing over the man’s unemployment and he started throwing things at her. She denied hitting her boyfriend but then admitted she “may have scratched” him. Police took the woman into custody. She had to be taken to the NK Police Department for processing because the finger scanner in East Greenwich was not working. Police gave her a court summons and she was released.

Wednesday, April 28

5:07 a.m. – A caller dialed 911 then hung up quickly but not before police heard, “You are going to jail,” in the background. Police identified the location of the call and went to the residence. No one answered but then police called the person who had called 911. The woman who answered said she’d called 911 earlier because her boyfriend was making a lot of noise and she wanted him to leave, which he’d done. Police confirmed there was an active no-contact order between the resident and her boyfriend.

5:52 a.m. – A caller reported a dead bobcat on the northbound lane South County Trail north of South Road. Police moved the “large cat” to the side of the road and contacted DEM.

3:36 p.m. – Police responded to the report of a missing youth who did not get off the school bus. Police found him at Academy Field; his mother took him home.

7:09 p.m. – Police received a report of three teenagers riding bikes on Main Street stopping in the roadway and causing trouble with drivers. Police received another call from a nearby property owner saying the three could be seen on security camera footage inside a fenced off area behind 461 Main St.

Thursday, April 29

12:48 a.m. – While on routine patrol near Division Road at Shippeetown Road, an officer saw a red Toyota Camry parked in the middle of the road, unoccupied and with no license plates. The officer checked the inspection sticker to determine the car’s registration was expired, and identified the last owner. Police had the car towed from the scene.

6:05 p.m. – A custodian at Eldredge Elementary School told police he saw kids throwing rocks at the school. Police determined that the children were throwing rocks into a trash can as part of a game.

6:14 p.m. – Police arrested a 38-year-old Warwick woman for failing to appear in court after being called to the Cumberland Farms on Post Road for an open container violation. During an interview with a carload of possible suspects, people learned one of the car’s occupants had a bench warrant from Third District Court for failing to appear in court.The woman was taken to the station for processing. After one of her friends paid her bail, the woman was released with a District Court summons.

Friday, April 30

12:01 p.m. – A man driving on South County Trail in front of the former Bostitch building (north of Frenchtown Road) found a compactor in the middle of the road. He asked the Bond Brothers construction workers in the area about it but they did not know who it belonged to. Police will hold on to the compactor until the owner is found.

9:01 p.m. – A King Street resident told police she heard her neighbors having a loud argument. It was not as reported: one of her neighbors was on the phone and alone in the apartment.

9:32 p.m. – Police responded to reports of a tree in the middle of the roadway blocking Tillinghast Road. The obstacle was cleared.

Saturday, May 1

11:31 a.m. – An officer posted on Division Street saw a pickup truck driving with an expired registration sticker alongside a Massachusetts registration sticker. When the officer pulled the truck over, the driver said he bought the truck a year ago and was in the process of getting it inspected. The officer told him the registration was suspended so the truck would have to be towed. The driver was charged with driving with suspended registration, no inspection sticker and no proof of car insurance.

11:51 a.m. – A caller told police about a Jeep at the intersection of Middle and Tillinghast roads. It was partially on the road, partially on the grass and blocking part of the intersection. One of the neighbors said they saw someone leave the vehicle there late Friday night. Police used the car’s license plate to identify the truck’s owner, who said he was towing the Jeep on a car carrier when the car carrier broke. As a result, he left the car off the ride of the road the best he could.

3 p.m. – Police found a man sleeping at Barbara Tufts Playground; they sent him on his way.

Sunday, May 2

1:52 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her husband had threatened her. The police took her husband to a North Kingstown residence for the night.

12:09 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police someone fraudulently cancelled his daughter’s ID and used her information in Montana. He explained the Rhode Island DMV sent him a letter saying his daughter’s ID was being cancelled, and the DMV received notification from the Montana DMV that someone used his daughter’s information to get an ID there. The man said his daughter is autistic and non-verbal, and has never been to Montana or applied for anything in the state. The man will continue to follow up with the Rhode Island DMV.

3:10 p.m. – A caller at Cole Middle School told police several cars were parked on the field and the same people have been driving there for a few weeks. When police searched the area, the cars were not there.

5:37 p.m. – A caller told police he’d found four fire extinguishers while doing yard work at a house on Jodie Beth Drive. Police took the extinguishers and put them into temporary storage. They also called the extinguishers’ manufacturer, but they were closed when the police called. It should be noted the fire extinguishers were found in an area near the Camp Fogarty fence line and the field south of Frenchtown Elementary School, so they could have come from those places.