Police Log: Teen DUI; Bike-Eating Potholes; Thermos Thrower

Monday, Aug. 1

8:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick teen, 18, for driving under the influence on Friday, June 24. The teen told police he had been driving on South County Trail when he crashed into three trees after swerving to avoid a deer. One of the passengers in the car told police another passenger, 15 years old, was actually driving when the 18-year-old grabbed the wheel and hit the trees after losing control. Police had the passengers sent to Hasbro Children’s and Rhode Island Hospital for back pain, an injured leg, an injured eye, and a cut forehead.

5:29 p.m. – Police arrested an East Providence woman, 52, for driving with an expired license at the intersection of First Avenue and Cliff Street. Police stopped the woman because two of her brake lights weren’t working, and it turned out her license expired in 2017. Police issued a violation for the broken lights and a district court summons for the expired license.

6:12 p.m. – An EG resident told police he found empty beer cans outside Swift Community Center. Police told the resident they’ll keep checks of the area.

11:47 p.m. – Police stopped a man at the intersection of First Avenue and Main Street for not wearing a seatbelt. Checks showed the car’s registration expired last November. Police had the car towed and issued the driver a district court summons for the expired registration as well as a citation for not using the seatbelt.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

10:47 a.m. – Police assisted a large turtle in crossing the street at Middle Road.

10:58 a.m. – Police and EGFD released a child who was locked in a car at Ocean State Veterinary Specialists on South County Trail.

1:26 p.m. – An EG resident told police he was injured while riding his bike over one of many potholes on Middle Road. X-rays showed that he had broken his right shoulder. Police called EG Public Works; they filled the biggest potholes with asphalt.

4:50 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 24, for driving with a suspended license. Police stopped the man on South County Trail after noticing an expired registration sticker on his car. Checks confirmed the registration had expired and also showed the owner’s license was suspended. The driver had apparently faced a suspended license charge in the past and was therefore issued a district court summons for a second offense. Police also issued the driver a citation for the expired registration.

5:05 p.m. – An East Greenwich man, 61, was arrested on Overbrook Lane for driving with an expired license. Police stopped the car for having an expired registration sticker and asked to see the driver’s license. He provided a Florida license which police couldn’t find anything on, but checks later showed he had an expired R.I. license and canceled registration. Further checks showed the license plates didn’t match the car, so police issued the driver a citation for the canceled registration and a district court summons for the expired license.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

9:22 a.m. – EG Police assisted NKPD with a robbery at Walgreens on Post Road in North Kingstown. They searched the area but didn’t find any suspects.

10:14 a.m. – An EG resident met with police at the station and said he wanted to know what they were doing to solve an ongoing argument he had with neighbors at his apartment. Police told the man they couldn’t continue with an investigation since there wasn’t enough evidence of criminal activity. After leaving the station, the man called in and apparently spoke with an angry and demanding tone.

5:11 p.m. – Police stopped a car on Division Street after noticing an expired registration sticker. Checks showed the registration was canceled in April 2017. Police issued the driver a citation for the canceled registration and had the driver leave with a friend.

7:14 p.m. – Police stopped a car on Post Road after watching the driver switch lanes without using a turn signal. Checks showed the registration was suspended, so police issued a citation and had the car towed.

8:40 p.m. – Police responded to a complaint at a Marlborough Street residence that a dog had bitten someone in the leg. The dog’s owner told police he was up to date with his vaccines so police said the dog wouldn’t need to be quarantined.

9:11 p.m. – Multiple callers told police there was a deer in the middle of the road on South County Trail. Police found the deer dead and moved its body next to a pole. Police also made contact with the driver who had hit the deer, and he said he would call the station later if he needed to file a report.

Thursday, Aug. 4

12:35 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 20, for driving with a suspended license. Police stopped the car on Post Road for having a broken headlight and no front license plate. Checks showed the registration didn’t match, and when police asked to see the driver’s license, he said he didn’t have it with him. The driver told police he was using a friend’s license plate and that he knew the headlight wasn’t working. Further checks showed the driver’s license was suspended, so police issued a district court summons. Police also issued a citation for using someone else’s registration and a warning for the missing front plate and headlights.

5:22 a.m. – A caller told police two teen boys were running in the middle of Main Street. Police found the teens and asked them to stay off the road.

9:06 a.m. – Police responded to a raccoon stuck in a dumpster on Middle Road.

10:10 a.m. – Police found seven counterfeit bills at the station and had them shredded and removed from their system.

6:34 p.m. – A Coventry man, 29, was arrested on Main Street for driving with a suspended license. After noticing a car brake light wasn’t working properly, police did checks on the car which showed the owner’s license was suspended. The driver told police he had recently gotten a citation for the brake light. Police issued another citation for the brake light and a district court summons for the suspended license.

9:28 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 34, for vandalism and disorderly conduct. The man was driving on South County Trail and allegedly chased a car that made a close left turn in front of him. The driver told police the man threatened to kill him and threw a thermos at the car. Police arrested the man at the station and released him an hour later.

10:38 p.m. – A caller told police he wanted them to know that someone is ringing doorbells and running away on Stone Ridge Drive.

Friday, Aug. 5

10:58 a.m. – A caller told police they found a credit card at Shoreside Apartments on Sixth Avenue. Police returned the card to Bank of America.

5:58 p.m. – A caller told police there were cows loose from a farm on South County Trail. Police got the cows to return to the farm.

7:13 p.m. – Police assisted NPPD in arresting a North Providence woman, 36, for stealing at Dunkin’ on Main Street. The woman was brought to the station and was released a few hours later.

Saturday, Aug. 6

12:41 a.m. – A Providence man, 21, was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct at Blu on the Water on Water Street. Restaurant management told police they wanted him to leave because he pushed a woman into the water by the docks. Police arrested the man after asking him to leave the property multiple times.

4:21 p.m. – A caller told police a car stopped on the side of Route 4 and the driver hit a passenger. Police searched the area but didn’t find a car matching the description.

Sunday, Aug. 7

2:01 a.m. – A caller told police their camera recorded someone inside their Cedar Avenue residence. After police checked the property the caller said they’d look at the full footage and file a report the next day.

4:43 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 35, for driving with a suspended license on South County Trail. Police stopped the car for having tinted windows, and checks on the driver’s license showed it was suspended. Police issued a citation for the tinted windows and a district court summons for the suspended license; a passenger drove the car away.

8:10 p.m. – Police stopped a car on First Avenue after noticing all its windows were tinted. Checks showed the registration was suspended. Police issued a district court summons for the registration and a citation for the tinted windows.

Monday, Aug. 8

12:27 a.m. – Police arrested a South Carolina man, 34, for driving with a suspended license. Police stopped the driver for speeding on Frenchtown Road and found his South Carolina license was suspended. Police issued him a citation for speeding and a district court summons for the suspended license. A passenger drove the car away from the scene.

Aiza Shaikh, a sophomore at the University of Connecticut and Class of 2021 EGHS alum, has been an EG resident since 2008. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, traveling, and eating coffee ice cream.