Police Log: Teen Arrested After High Speed Chase

Monday, Feb. 13

9:04 a.m. – A Kenyon Avenue resident reportedly spotted two coyotes. Police were unable to confirm the sighting.

10:06 a.m. – Police removed a cat from an East Greenwich home after the owner stated things were not working out with the feline. The cat knocked over things in the apartment and scratched the officer, who attempted to put the cat in a carrier. Eventually, the officer got the cat in a carrier and brought the animal to the South Kingstown Animal Shelter.

1:43 p.m. – Police issued a warrant for an EG woman, 43, who allegedly shoplifted items from a Sephora in Providence, Newport, and Cranston.

3:49 p.m. – An Adirondack Drive resident notified police that kids were riding dirt bikes in the street. EGPD responded but couldn’t find anyone on dirt bikes.

6:02 p.m. – A concerned citizen reported suspicious activity on the East Greenwich High School field. Police responded to find high school staff members at the scene.

7:48 p.m. – Police are investigating an alleged threat to a New England Tech student over $120. The reporting party told police her friend paid for a tattoo appointment for the two of them and she had told the friend she would pay her back. However, due to a disagreement about the money, the friend’s boyfriend left a threatening message demanding the reporting party pay the friend money. EGPD recorded the incident.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

1:25 p.m. – A concerned citizen complained about a recent interaction she had with an EGPD cruiser. The woman said that a few days prior, near the Endzone Pub & Grille, an EGPD officer turned the emergency lights on their cruiser, sped past her car, and then turned down Frenchtown Road. After making the turn, the woman said the lights of the cruiser were turned off. She also stated that she was so frightened during the occurrence she nearly crashed into another vehicle.

4:25 p.m. – A Granite Drive resident reported their mailbox was struck by a large truck. Officers tracked the truck to a business that dropped an excavator off near the home. Both parties agreed to settle the issue without further police involvement.

4:18 p.m. – A caller told police they found what they believed was dog bones in a bag inside Big River Management Area. EGPD directed the caller to the West Greenwich Police Department because Big River is in that town.

4:40 p.m. – An EGPD officer used his service handgun to shoot and kill a raccoon stumbling through yards on Watch Hill Drive.

11:28 p.m. – An East Greenwich man alerted police of a possible fraudulent debit translation of $8,737.46 from his account. He told police he did not know how the transaction was initiated and would follow up with his bank in the morning.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

1:14 a.m. – A Newport resident was issued a speeding ticket and had his car impounded after police determined the vehicle’s registration had expired. EGPD first pulled the car over after an officer observed the vehicle traveling 80 mph heading south on Route 4.

4:30 a.m. – The Tillinghast Road resident who previously complained to the police about his neighbor’s dogs barking all day and night reported that nothing had changed. Police again failed to make contact with the owner of the dogs. When an EGPD officer attempted to check the rear of the house, “both miniature dogs became aggressive and territorial.” EGPD notified animal control of the situation.

11:07 a.m. – An EG resident called the police after they failed to complete an online purchase.

12:37 p.m. – Police instructed a man going door-to-door on Jefferson Drive to obtain the proper permits to operate in the area.

4:11 p.m. – A South County Trail resident complained about someone hitting golf balls onto their property. Police were unable to find out who was involved.

4:30 p.m. – An EG resident informed police that someone attempted to file a tax return using his Social Security number. TurboTax contacted the man about the possible identity theft, and he wanted to document the incident.

4:40 p.m. – A woman walked into EGPD headquarters to report that she had scuffed a car with the bumper of her car in a local medical center. She said she had left a note but had not received any calls about it.

Thursday, Feb. 16

12:36 a.m. – EGPD issued a Warwick man with his third citation for driving with a suspended license. The police stopped the driver after he turned onto Main Street without using any turn signals.

9:01 a.m. – Police barred a North Kingston man from the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. The management of the Cumberland Farms filed a no-trespass order against the man.

1:40 p.m. – A caller reported a gray Jeep frequently speeding by the tennis courts on Frenchtown Road. They requested police use radar to cite the driver.

4:04 p.m. – Police received a call of a woman stumbling with no shoes near the edge of the roadway on South County Tail. Police determined the woman was OK and just walking back to her residence.

11:48 p.m. – Police cited a West Kingston woman for driving with a suspended car registration after clocking her driving 52 mph on Division Street, a 25 mph zone. Police also cited her for speeding and had the car towed.

Friday, Feb. 17

12:18 a.m. – Police issued an EG man, 55, a summons for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license. The man stated he “found” the license plates used on the car in his son’s apartment and used them because he had a work emergency in Lincoln. When asked why he didn’t get a new driver’s license, he said it would cost “thousands of dollars” to get his license fixed. Police had the car towed.

11:15 a.m. – A Sleepy Hollow Road resident told police that her neighbor kept a goat penned in their yard that smells so bad in the spring that her family cannot use their backyard. Zoning prohibits farm animals in this area. Police were unable to make contact with the neighbor, but an officer did visit the home in question and found a pen containing with a goat and at least six ducks.

4:02 p.m. – Police pulled over a black Hyundai traveling south on Post Road after determining the car had a suspended registration. The owner stated the vehicle was a lease and wasn’t sure why the registration was suspended. Police issued the man a citation for driving a car with a suspended registration and had the car towed.

10 p.m. – An East Greenwich man filed a no-trespass order against a former business associate who removed a 12-foot landscaping trailer from his residence that both men claim is theirs. The business associate stated he would comply with the no-trespass order but would seek legal counsel because he believed the trailer belonged to him.

Saturday, Feb. 18

8:33 a.m. – A bank employee at Bank of RI on South Country Trail told police there was a vehicle parked behind the building. Police spoke with the driver who said they were waiting for the bank to open.

12:30 p.m. – An EGPD officer responded to another EGPD officer calling for assistance regarding a flat rear tire on his police cruiser with a silver object sticking out of it. A tow truck removed the cruiser from the scene.

4:47 p.m. – Police cited a Cranston man again for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration. The vehicle’s registration expired in March 2022. The man stated he was unable to access the DMV website.

5:49 p.m. – EGPD ticketed a North Kingston woman for speeding and driving with a suspended registration. The woman was driving 59 mph on Frenchtown Road near the Route 403 overpass. The vehicle was towed, and EGPD drove the individuals in the car to their home.

10:21 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingston man, 24, on a bench warrant for driving without a license after pulling him over for allegedly doing 85 mph on Middle Road (a 25 mph zone). A routine check turned up the warrant. The man told police he just came from Sonic and wanted to get home before the drinks melted. Also, he said his girlfriend had to use the bathroom. EGPD took the man into custody.

Sunday, Feb. 19

12:51 a.m. – A caller complained of loud music coming from inside and outside a residence in Brookside Terrace on South County Trail.

1:52 a.m. – EGPD arrested an East Greenwich resident, 19, after he led officers on a high-speed chase from Middle Road down Cindyann Drive, ending on Sally Ann Drive. The driver said he hadn’t seen the cruiser trailing him with flashing lights but agreed that he should not have been traveling at approximately 65 mph. Police cited him for speeding, not obeying a stop sign, and disregarding a police request to reduce speed. His mother picked him up for EGPD headquarters.