Police Log: Officer Assault, Hot Table Saw, $7,500 Fraud

Monday, Dec. 14

4:39 p.m. – A Friendly Road resident told police one of her dogs bit her on the wrist Dec. 10 when she tried to stop the dogs from fighting. Her dogs were up to date with their rabies vaccines and her injury had been checked out by a doctor.

11:21 p.m. – A Lebaron Drive resident called police to tell them that his friend texted him about a guy walking around the street looking at houses.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

1 p.m. – Police gave an EG man a summons for driving an unregistered car near Post Road and Franklin Street. The man told police he had recently purchased the car but all of the paperwork was at his house. When asked why the license plate was registered to a different car he said they were given to him by a friend of his ex-wife. The car was impounded and a summons was mailed to the man’s house.

9:29 p.m. – A caller told police of a possible burglary on Fieldstone Drive after her sister, who was staying at the house, said her dog had started barking then she heard glass breaking. Police found the window next to the front door was broken. The woman staying at the house said she thought it might have been a tenant of hers with whom she was having issues. Police collected evidence at the scene and attempted to reach the tenant.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

1:37 a.m. – A Locust Street resident told police a neighbor’s dog had been outside barking for hours. Police reached the neighbor, who said they’d fallen asleep and forgot to bring the dog back inside for the night. He promised to remedy the situation.

1:50 a.m. – An EG man, 30, was arrested for assaulting an officer after police were called to his residence because a neighbor reported loud screams coming from the residence. No one answered the door when police arrived. They eventually let themselves in because the door was open. It took several minutes to rouse the man they found sleeping on a bed. He smelled strongly of alcohol and had difficulty speaking clearly. But after he was awake and police found no one else at the residence, they prepared to leave. The man became belligerent at that point. He screamed at them, then kicked an EG police officer. He was taken into custody. At the station and was given a pen to write down his Social Security number as he was slurring so much police could not determine what he was saying.

10:06 a.m. – A couple was fighting so loudly over who had misplaced the cigarettes they shared that the police were called. The fight took place inside their white Pontiac on Main Street and First Avenue. The couple assured police that they were not a threat to each other and that the woman frequently speaks loudly.

2:21 p.m. – A Warwick man was arrested and turned over to NKPD due to a hit and run warrant in that town. The man was found on Main Street driving a white Lexus with heavy damage to the front of the car and smoke emanating from it.

3:50 p.m. – Police escorted a woman out of West Bay Laundry & Dry Cleaning on Post Road after she refused to wear a mask. She told police that she had a doctor’s note excusing her from being required to wear a mask. The officer explained he was not enforcing a mask mandate but rather enforcing the rules established by a private business. The woman was told she could do her laundry without a mask in a certain fashion but she was still not satisfied. She received a refund, was escorted off the property, and told employees that she would be calling the owner.

5:05 p.m. – A man working at a jobsite did not wait for his table saw to cool down which resulted in wood scraps on top of the tool and the cloth tarp covering it to catch on fire. The man pushed the table saw into the roadway near East Greenwich Square and tried putting it out with a small fire extinguisher while pieces of wood in the back of his Chevy pickup truck was on fire.

6:19 p.m. – A man had called police three times since Thanksgiving about an unregistered car parked on Allen Drive just off Middle Road. The car is parked on private property so there is no violation.

10:18 p.m. – The neighbor of the man who was arrested for assaulting a police officer in the early morning hours of Wednesday told police the man had just come to her door demanding to know if she was the one who called the police. She told him she had, then called the police again because she felt threatened. An EG police officer talked to the man, warning him it could become “a bigger deal” if he continued to behave this way. The man agreed to behave, but one of his roommates told police she believes he is spiraling out of control and she wanted him out of the apartment.

Thursday, Dec. 17

7:30 a.m. – An EG woman told police her boyfriend had headbutted her during an argument. She said he told her he hated her and then headbutted her in the face, possibly breaking her nose. The woman was bleeding. She said she would seek medical attention for the injury. Police issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

9:03 a.m. – A Howland Road resident called to complain about possible gunshot sounds. Police believe it was the sound of plows.

2 p.m. – The windshield of a Eugene Street resident’s Dodge Charger was smashed when someone threw a rock at it. Video footage shows someone in an SUV driving up and then throwing the rock. The owner of the damaged car told police he believed he knew the culprit.

5:06 p.m. – A fire hydrant on Wood Duck Court was knocked down. A local resident believes a plow not associated with the Town of East Greenwich was responsible.

Friday, Dec. 18

9 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 27, after he turned himself in. He was the one in the incident Thursday morning, in which his girlfriend accused him of headbutting her.

11:20 a.m. – The owner of Jason’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar on Post Road reported an incident of fraud. A check he made out to US Foods for $1,493.94 was changed to $7,500 and made out to Zanita Young. He stated he knew no one by that name and just wanted his bank account made whole.

3:40 p.m. – Police were called to a home on South Road where a woman was arguing with her mother. She stated that her mother would not return her child’s car seat from her car. Police saw there was no car seat in the mother’s car. The woman stated that she believed the mother must have hidden the carseat in the garage. Then the woman told police her mother’s husband was a convicted felon and was in possession of illegal firearms.

5 p.m. – An EG man told police his son, 14, was hit by a green SUV near the police department on First Avenue. According to the youth, the car hit his right leg and foot and knocked him backwards. He felt soreness in his foot and leg but his injuries were not serious.

7:09 p.m. – A local resident reported a suspicious Lexus with New York license plates in the St. Elizabeth Way parking lot. It turned out to be an employee sitting in her car before her shift.

Saturday, Dec. 19

12:50 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 75, after police came upon him in his car on the side of Duke Street near Division Street, and they recognized the driver as well as the car from previous interactions. After police told him the car would be towed due to violations, the man sped away and drove the car to a parking lot on Water Street. He was charged with no proof of insurance, operating an unsafe motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and driving with a cancelled registration.

5:02 p.m. – EGPD assisted EGFD with the two-alarm fire that took place on Sanctuary Drive.

6:45 p.m. – A locked abandoned car on Division and Shippeetown roads with its hazards on was towed. An individual was seen walking in the area but police could not locate them.

8:40 p.m. – A Newport man, 40, was arrested for DUI after getting his silver Nissan Sentra stuck on a snowbank in the area near the Route 4 North offramp to Division Street. The man smelled of alcohol, was slurring his words, and police found a small empty bottle of alcohol on top of two-day-old snow next to the driver’s side door. The man failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test. While being processed he told the EGPD officers he didn’t like South Kingstown cops. When the officers told them what town they were in he said, “Oh, I didn’t know I was in East Greenwich.”

Sunday, Dec. 20

9:01 p.m. – EGPD made contact with a Warwick woman living on Post Road who was suspected in a hit-and-run in North Kingstown. The woman’s car, a black Saturn SUV, was badly damaged and matched that of a vehicle involved in the earlier incident. The woman told police that no one had access to her car but there were “a lot of crazy people” that live in the area. She refused to give a written statement to police.