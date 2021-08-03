Police Log: Swimming Boat Thief, Mysterious Door Knockers

Monday, July 19

6:30 a.m. – West Warwick police arrested a Coventry man, 39, wanted for credit card fraud, credit card theft and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes in East Greenwich. WWPD turned him over to EGPD.

10:45 a.m. – After police responded to a call Sunday over a report of people jumping the fence at the Greenwich Club, police followed up today. The club wished to pursue a complaint and charges against those who trespassed. Two broken pickets on the outer fence were found; it was possible that the suspects caused the damage while climbing over.

10:49 a.m. – A Warwick woman reported her cell phone stolen. Yesterday she was at East Greenwich Healthtrax and, after returning home, realized she’d left her phone at the gym. She traced the phone via her iPad, showing it at the gym as of 4:18 p.m. She tried calling the gym but did not receive a response since the venue closed at 3 p.m. The woman went back the next morning and was informed that the gym had no cell phones and checked with the cleaning crew. She checked her iPad and it no longer showed her phone’s location.

2:22 p.m. – A person wanted to talk with an officer about getting an additional speed limit sign installed on Crompton Avenue.

6:22 p.m. – A caller told police he observed some people knocking on doors on Middle Road near Avenger Drive. Police found they were representatives of Andersen Windows and Doors and they had the proper paperwork for door-to-door sales.

Tuesday, July 20

2:27 a.m. – Police and EGFD assisted a Patio on Main employee who was stuck on the roof. The employee was doing work; he came down and appeared to be fine.

11:05 a.m. – Police cited a Cranston woman for speeding and driving a car with a suspended registration after she was pulled over on Division Street for driving 49 mph in a 25 mph zone on Division Street. Police said they would mail the citation and had her car towed.

12:15 p.m. – An EG man called police after his companion slapped him in the face during an argument.

1:22 p.m. – Police were called to Santander Bank on Main Street for a report of a possible assault. A Warwick woman, 64, said she parked next to another vehicle and upon getting out of her car was yelled at by the other driver, 74, who said she hit his car door with her door. A verbal argument ensued, and the woman said the other driver exited his car and pushed her. The man told police he never touched her and asked them to check surveillance tapes. No camera footage was found, and police determined there was not enough evidence to make a charge. Additionally, neither car appeared to be damaged.

7:08 p.m. – Police responded to Eldredge Elementary School after a call about youths hanging by a car playing loud music. The music was off when police arrived, and the group was told to keep it down.

9:45 p.m. – A suspicious man outside CVS on Route 2 had been loitering there for some time. The man was gone when police arrived, and employees were advised to call again if the individual returned.

Wednesday, July 21

11:57 a.m. – A man told police his passenger started behaving erratically while they were driving to his house. He stopped at the police station with the passenger; EGFD rescue checked on the passenger for intoxication and foot pain.

12:27 p.m. – A caller wanted police to check the well-being of someone they had not heard from in a few days. Police found the individual well and instructed them to contact the caller.

4:34 p.m. – Police arrested a South Kingston woman, 35, for driving with a suspended registration and license after noting her expired registration stickers (dated May 2020).

7:48 p.m. – Customers complained about a panhandler in the CVS parking lot on Main Street.

10:50 p.m. – A Perfect Pooch employee called the police after a client refused to pay a bill. The employee called back to say the client paid the bill after hearing the police were called.

Thursday, July 22

10:26 a.m. – Police pulled over a Warwick man who did not have front/back plates and had a duct taped rear window with a loud exhaust. The vehicle was unregistered so the driver was cited and police had the car towed.

10:33 p.m. – Police responded to Marlborough Street where a man had passed out on the lawn. The man, who appeared to be very intoxicated, was taken to the hospital.

Friday, July 23

4 a.m. – Police noticed a driver going below the speed limit on Division Road. While police were watching, the driver pulled over. The officer ran the plate and noticed a DUI history. The driver pulled away when the police came nearer. Police got the driver to pull over; she said she had been looking for a cigarette lighter. She did not appear intoxicated and proceeded on her way.

9:16 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 36, for operating a vehicle with a suspended license and no paperwork or insurance for the car.

11:41 a.m. – Police notified DPW about a dead skunk found at the playground at Hanaford Elementary School.

11:42 a.m. – A Boxwood Drive resident told police his dog bit a visiting friend while they were playing. The pet’s rabies vaccination was up to date and RIDEM was notified.

3:28 p.m. – A woman at Thorpe’s Liquors on Main Street told police there was a customer who appeared to be intoxicated. The man left in his vehicle, heading north on Main Street. Police could not locate the vehicle and notified Warwick police.

3:55 p.m. – A man at the town boat launch at Crompton Avenue told police he was having trouble with his boat hitch. Police noticed the hitch was damaged; the boat was allowed to tie up on the dock for the time being.

4:09 p.m. – Someone from Felicia’s Coffee told police they had been receiving crank phone calls. They will contact the phone company to block the caller.

6:23 p.m. – An EG man, 64, told police a tree limb from a neighboring property fell on his vehicle.

11:06 p.m. – A Cindy Ann Drive resident asked police to check the vicinity after receiving a security notification on his phone of a man who rang the home’s doorbell, waved into the windows, and stumbled away. No one was found, but the resident called back, saying one of his children was very upset. Police performed a walk-through of the house and calmed the child.

11:49 p.m. – A neighbor of Blu on the Water told police he was getting a very high decibel reading from the live music there. Police measured 71 and 78 – the legal limit is 65. The band turned down the volume; police gave the Blu manager a municipal court summons.

Saturday, July 24

8:01 a.m. – A man sleeping at Barbara Tuffs Playground on Crompton Avenue was sent on his way.

3:09 p.m. – An EG man, 53, gave police five boxes of .22 Long Rifle ammunition he found while cleaning his attic.

9:16 p.m. – A caller told police he was concerned after his wife went out for a walk and was late in returning home. Then she returned home.

11:00 p.m. – Police reported to East Greenwich Yacht Club after receiving a call that a man was attempting to steal boats from the marina. The man got into a physical altercation with another individual and, falling into the water, swam to a nearby dock and exited the water where Blu security guards attempted to detain him. The man, again, fell into the water and swam east into the harbor toward Goddard Park. Police received a boat ride and tried locating the man who was thought to have possibly swam toward an anchored sailboat in an attempt to climb on board and hide. He was not found; police told members of security at Blu to contact police if they saw the man at the bar in the following days.

Sunday, July 25

10:14 a.m. – An EG man told police his ex-girlfriend was sending unwanted texts to his wife. Police attempted to contact the ex.

8:55 p.m. – A caller told police that while driving northbound on Route 2, a person in a black minivan bearing Massachusetts plates opened the side door and displayed what appeared to be a handgun – aiming it out the door at an unknown target. It was determined the event occurred in North Kingston so NKPD would take the report.

9:53 p.m. – A Deerfield Drive resident told police someone pounded on their door repeatedly and rang the doorbell. Her husband called out, asking who it was, but no one answered. When he looked out the window, no one was there.