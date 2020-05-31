Police Log: Suspicious Sleeper, Non-Mask Wearing Walkers

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, May 11

8:36 a.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident contacted police after she hit the bottom of her can on construction that was taking place in front of her home. She stated that she was not notified of the construction.

10:28 a.m. – Police reported to Dunkin’ Donuts on Division Street after being notified of a male and female arguing. When police arrived the individuals had left.

6:13 p.m. – A pitbull was on the loose near Duke and Division Streets. It was returned to its home.

11:51 p.m. – While doing a security check at Ocean State Transit School Bus Company on South County Trail officers noticed a bus door open. The bus was clear.

Tuesday, May 12

10:45 a.m. – A Brayton Meadow resident requested police assistance after a man claiming to be a representative of TruGreen was spotted with a hose in her backyard. When she confronted him he told her he had treated the entire lawn despite her request to the company in previous weeks that she did not want the services the former homeowner had requested. When she again called TruGreen to request they stop service, the regional manager told her that no one had been sent to her home. Police have recorded the incident in the event that she should need further assistance.

12:20 p.m. – A woman was bitten by a pitbull on Maplewood Drive when she tried to stop it from biting her dog’s hind legs while out on a walk with her granddaughter. A witness who was painting during the incident attempted to shoo the dog away with a paint stick and was bitten in the boot. Officers spoke with the owner of the pitbull earlier in the day about putting the dog in the house because neighbors were complaining it was barking but the owner stated her father locked her out of the house. The dog’s rabies vaccinations were up to date and the owner was instructed to quarantine the dog.

5:37 p.m. – A woman’s parked Nissan Maxima was covered by a shake or smoothie while visiting her boyfriend’s house on Armory Street. The boyfriend told police his ex-girlfriend had been harassing him due to their recent breakup and he believed she was the culprit. Police advised the couple to have the car cleaned and report to the EGPD if any damage had been done to the vehicle.

Wednesday, May 13

11:47 a.m. – Police were notified that individuals on Main Street were not wearing face coverings. Officers responded and assured the caller that the individuals were not committing a violation.

1:45 p.m. – A Lynn Circle resident contacted police to inquire if the noise of a neighbor’s lawn equipment exceeded the legal limit. Police responded to find that the lawn equipment did not violate any of the town ordinances regarding noise at that time.

3:48 p.m. – A caller who wished to remain anonymous informed police that a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was parked in a handicapped space in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot. Police responded and found that a parking tag had been issued to the vehicle.

6:07 p.m. – Police were notified of a group congregating at the fence line near the transfer station at Crompton Avenue. Officers determined the group was fishing.

11:50 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 30, for reckless driving and eluding police after he was clocked driving 60 mph on Crompton Road (a 25 mph zone). Crompton becomes Shippeetown Road after the Route 95 overpass. Police gave chase and the driver sped up, then crashed into a boulder in front of 135 Shippeetown Road. The driver did not have identification on him and was taken into custody. He was also cited for not having his driver’s license with him. The man refused medical attention.

Thursday, May 14

3:19 p.m. – A resident of Moosehorn Road requested assistance from the EGPD to remove ammunition from a firearm.

3:19 p.m. – A Westfield Drive resident called police after a large dog was on the loose in the neighborhood and told them it had been an ongoing issue. Police responded and spoke to the dog’s owner who stated that she was walking her dog and that it got away. She went on to say that similar occurrences have taken place.

3:41 p.m. – A plasma cutter went missing from the mechanic’s workshop at CFS Logistics located on South County Trail. An employee told police that the tool had gone missing some time that week. The employee also stated that there are no internal cameras in the building but he would check the cameras located outside of the facility for suspicious behavior. The missing tool is valued at approximately $1,800.

4:49 p.m. – Police cleared debris from the roadway on 1st and Kenyon Avenues.

9:27 p.m. – An anonymous caller informed police of music blaring from a house at the intersection of Prospect and Friendship Streets. Police arrived to find no music being played.

Friday, May 15

6:47 a.m. – Police contacted the owner of a vehicle that had been parked in the Dave’s Marketplace lot for over a month. The owner stated he had permission from the grocery store to keep his car in the lot and that he was working to return the vehicle to the company that loaned him the car in the next few weeks.

8:08 a.m. – A caller told police that he swore at a Dunkin’ Donuts employee through the drive-thru speakers on Main Street and he almost struck her while she was walking. The vehicle was described as an older white pickup but the license plate given to police was not registered to any vehicle. Police could not locate the vehicle.

3:25 p.m. – A 1st Avenue resident called police after discovering a shirtless thin white man with tattoos in his backyard. The 5’10 man stated he was looking for a backpack and then left on foot. Police located the man and spoke to him about the incident.

3:35 p.m. – A man on School Lane contacted police after he received a letter from the Department of Labor and Training requesting additional information for his application of unemployment. He told police that he is not unemployed and that he never filed a claim. The DLT stated that someone did attempt to collect unemployment benefits using his information. Police have documented the incident in case further action is needed.

Saturday, May 16

4:47 a.m. – A man called police after he claimed to have witnessed his neighbor beating a dog on Main Street. When police checked on the neighbor they found no signs of injury on either the man or dog.

9:24 a.m. – A Westfield Drive resident requested assistance from the EGPD after her two dogs escaped. The male white Great Pyrenees and the female black hound dog were both reunited with their owner.

11:03 a.m. – Police received a complaint regarding multiple children playing soccer at Shovelin Field on Lenihan Lane. The individuals were gone by the time police arrived.

4:20 p.m. – A man called police after two men standing beside a black Jeep Grand Cherokee smoking marijuana made comments to his wife at Shovelin Field. The two men were last seen headed eastbound on Middle Road.

7:29 p.m. – A caller informed police that a man was heard yelling at people, possible workers, in the parking lot of Felicia’s Coffee on Post Road. Police determined that the man was yelling because his teenage daughter refused to leave with him as she wanted to go with her friends. The teenage girl left with her father.

Sunday, May 17

11:30 a.m. – A crane damaged a parked car in the southbound lane on Main Street, leaving visible orange paint marks. The crane operator admitted to damaging the parked car’s trunk when he spun the crane around.

11:37 a.m. – Police escorted a birthday parade on Adirondack Drive.

1:43 p.m. – A caller reported a raccoon acting strangely in the vicinity of Division Street and First Avenue.

2:42 p.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident told police that her neighbor’s dog attacked her dog. Police arrived to find no marks or signs of attack on the dog. It appeared the neighbor’s dog got into the caller’s backyard and was barking. They advised the neighbor to ensure the dog doesn’t venture out of their yard.

8:54 p.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle at Uncle Bob’s Self Storage on South County Trail. The caller stated the driver ducked down when they saw them. During the investigation officers determined that the driver had a rental unit at the facility, lost track of time and had fallen asleep.

