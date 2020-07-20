Police Log: Stolen Kayaks, Stolen Cars

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, June 29

8:25 a.m. – A Deerfield Road resident contacted police after he and his wife returned from vacation to find their safe missing. While away work was being done to the house and a number of people had access to the residence. The safe weighed about 40 pounds. and contained $900 in cash, birth certificates, credit cards, car titles and passports. When police noticed a bedroom screen window was broken from the inside they contacted detectives.

12:10 p.m. – A Massachusetts resident was house sitting on Knollwood Avenue when she discovered that her wallet was stolen from the center console of her car. Her credit card was stolen and used to make a purchase for $70.40 at a Cumberland Farms on Post Road in Warwick.

12:50 p.m. – A Vigina Avenue resident reported his mother’s Kia Optima stolen which he had used the night before and then parked it on the street in front of their home. Police were later notified by Hartford PD that the stolen KIA was involved in a hit-and-run on Edgewood Street in Hartford, Connecticut. The suspects fled the scene, no arrests were made and the vehicle had been towed. (Read more HERE.)

2 p.m. – A High Hawk Road resident contacted police after his 2015 white Honda CR-V was missing from his driveway. The only key to the car was located in a backpack that was inside of the vehicle. The victim stated there were two bumper stickers on the car which read: “Yang 2020” and “Humanity First.”

5 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident informed police that two of his kayaks were stolen from the boat rack at Scalloptown Park. The victim told police he thought the suspect cut the locking mechanism used to secure the kayaks which were stored in slot C-3.

Tuesday, June 30

9:55 a.m. – A man told police at EGPD headquarters that he might be being blackmailed. Police advised him not to give out any information online moving forward.

10:10 a.m. – A Friendly Drive resident contacted police when an unknown suspect punctured the rear tires of her 2016 Ford Taurus at around 3:40 a.m. Video footage shows an older white man exiting a Ford Ranger pickup truck with a cab leaning toward the victim’s car with an object in his hand. The cost of new tire replacement would be $290 per tire.

Wednesday, July 1

12:37 a.m. – An East Greenwich resident, 25, was arrested on a state police warrant after his girlfriend called police alleging he assaulted her. Police were unable to verify her claims as she appeared to be intoxicated and lacked visible marks or redness on the face or neck. As police looked into the matter they determined the suspect had an RISP warrant for his arrest and continued to search the area until he came out of the bushes from a neighboring yard. The suspect’s girlfriend at that time stated she did not want to press charges and the suspect was taken into custody on the existing warrant.

2:27 p.m. – A female caller told police that her ex-boyfriend was posting information on Facebook about her after she had been granted a restraining order.

4:29 p.m. – An Arbor Way resident contacted police after receiving multiple letters about unemployment benefits that he did not file for. The victim notified his bank and froze his credit. Police noted that this individual had filed a similar report in the past.

9:26 p.m. – A caller told police that people were setting off fireworks on the waterfront at Crompton Avenue and Water Street.

Thursday, July 2

2:10 p.m. – The Cumberland Farms store manager contacted police about acts of vandalism in the men’s bathroom at the location on South County Trail. Between the late morning and early afternoon someone had used a paint pen to draw graffiti in the bathroom and scratched graffiti into the men’s room mirror. No suspects have been identified.

5:29 p.m. – A concerned caller told police that a man was acting strangely in front of Tavern on Main. The responding officer spoke with the man who was leaving with his friends.

7:31 p.m. – An anonymous caller stated someone was setting off fireworks on Castle Street.

9:19 p.m. – A King Street resident called police about an ongoing issue with people drinking from open containers and engaging in suspicious activities around her property.

Friday, July 3

1:16 a.m. – A First Avenue resident requested police assistance when she spotted two raccoons in the parking lot and was scared to walk from her car to her building. The animal was gone by the time police arrived.

2:49 a.m. – A gathering was so loud on Virginia Avenue that a neighbor called police. The individuals at the party agreed to keep the noise down when police spoke with the residents.

3:40 p.m. – A Squirrel Lane resident, 53, was arrested for assault after she struck her boyfriend’s ex-wife the day before. The resident occurred when the suspect returned home and engaged in a verbal argument with the victim. The resident was arraigned and released with a summons to appear in court.

9:04 p.m. – Police were investigating a noise violation at Waysider Grille. There was no music playing at the time but a band appeared to be setting up.

Saturday, July 4

1:25 a.m. – Police became suspicious when they saw a West Warick man staggering along Main Street toward his silver Toyota Camry. He later told an officer that he was not going to drive home and called AAA to have the car towed because he said it wouldn’t start. The officer checked the man’s license and registration and found the vehicle’s plate was listed as canceled which caused the man to become irate. When the AAA tow truck arrived, the driver refused to tow the vehicle based on the circumstances and police had the vehicle impounded. Later officers received a verbal threat by telephone from the owner of the vehicle.

10:03 a.m. – Police seized the license plates of a car parked on Peirce Street and had the car towed after learning the car’s registration was suspended. Police were checking out the car because of a report of a dog left in the vehicle. The windows were down and the owner of the car said she would be leaving soon, but during routine checks the police turned up the suspended registration.

4:59 p.m. – Police investigated multiple alarms at Meadowbrook Elementary School to find fans were blowing papers around causing motion detectors to be activated.

8:50 p.m. – Callers from Water Street, Overfield Road, Castle Street and Compton Avenue notified police about fireworks being set off.

Sunday, July 5

1:50 a.m. – Police were unable to find a man said be dressed in all black looking into cars on Post Road.

12:50 p.m. – A Warwick man was assaulted while riding his bicycle on Main Street near Queen Street heading south. A man in a white Dodge pickup truck honked from behind him and the bicyclist then flashed his middle finger at him. The suspect’s vehicle got in front of the bicycle, stopped and the suspect got out of the car and punched the victim in the head. The victim stated he would like to press formal charges if police were able to locate the suspect.

8:49 p.m. – A River Farm Drive resident called police when a neighbor appeared to be setting off fireworks into the woods. Police determined that the neighbors were using sparklers and watering the grass and found no cause for concern.

11:57 p.m. – A South Road resident told police that someone was throwing rocks at her and her husband. After an exhaustive search police were unable to find the suspect.

