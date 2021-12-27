Police Log: Stolen Holiday Decor, Lots of Bad Driving, Delivery Woes 

Monday, December 13

9:40 a.m. – A caller told police a swerving FedEx truck hit a crosswalk sign on Middle Road.

12:12 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with an intoxicated individual behind a building on South County Trail; EGFD took the person to the hospital.

4:21 p.m. – A woman wished to file a report regarding someone slandering her on Facebook; police informed her that was not a criminal matter.

5:06 p.m. – A caller reported a hit deer on Division Street; the animal was gone when police arrived.

Tuesday, December 14

8:27 a.m. – Archie Cole Middle School called police about the smell of gas in the school. Students and faculty evacuated the building while police located the room with the odor. Police and EGFD walked to the boiler room and took readings that showed negative results. Officers then contacted National Grid, which also took readings that proved negative. Eventually, readings in specific areas showed three small leaks in the valves – specialists fixed the valves. Students were back in the building by 9 a.m.

9:48 a.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 34, who had an active warrant for breaking and entering and vandalizing property. Police observed her walking her dogs on Marlborough Street after getting a tip from a caller and took her into custody. Officers dropped the dogs off at her home and took her to the station.

11:50 a.m. – A caller told police a vehicle on Frenchtown Road went off the roadway. At the scene, police observed a telephone pole had broken at the base and notified National Grid.

1:06 p.m. – An EG man told police two fraudulent transactions (one for $10,000 and the second for $1,000) were made on his checking account. The man notified his bank, which placed a hold on the account.

10:19 p.m. – Police assisted another agency with an accident on Nooseneck Hill Road. The vehicle went into the woods and had been traveling 90+ mph through Coventry, Warwick, E.G. and West Greenwich; WGPD took the driver into custody.

Wednesday, December 15

7:28 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 42, at the Greenwich Hotel for simple assault and disorderly conduct after being notified about a suicidal person with a knife there. When they arrived, a man who appeared intoxicated said, “You’re here for me,” and said the woman who called was his girlfriend. Officers observed cuts on his wrists, and the man admitted they had been self-inflicted a few days ago. In the hotel room, the woman said she and her boyfriend had been arguing because he was drunk; she said it had happened before and they fought often. The woman then told police the man had grabbed her by the neck, choking her with both hands. When she reached for the knife, the man released her. The woman said she held the knife while calling 911 and, during that time, the man lifted her arm up and brought the knife to his chest saying, “Just kill me.” Police seized the knife, gave the woman information on domestic violence and took the man into custody.

Thursday, December 16

7:35 a.m. – A caller said a vehicle struck a merge sign after turning into oncoming traffic on Division Street and running into the Route 2 median; police notified DOT.

2:06 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 46, on Frenchtown Road for having an active bench warrant out of Warwick. Police had pulled into the park-and-ride and they observed a driver attempting to hide his face. Police said the man started aggressively shuffling through items in his vehicle and continued to look away. Routine checks revealed an active bench warrant concerning driving with a revoked/suspended license. Police took him to the ACI intake in Cranston.

4:04 p.m. – A caller asked police for help after a domestic violence incident; police contacted a domestic violence advocate to reach out to the caller.

5:33 p.m. – A caller said her daughter, a juvenile, threatened her and vandalized some household items with a knife; police responded to the home and took the daughter to police headquarters for processing before delivering her to the state Training School.

11:09 p.m. – A caller told police a vehicle hit the median on Post Road and got stuck; the driver was leaving the Sienna parking lot and had trouble seeing the lot’s exit.

Friday, December 17

12:05 a.m. – A caller said there was loud music and people yelling at Kai Bar. Police arrived and saw nothing out of the ordinary; the manager agreed to turn the bass down.

9:11 a.m. – An Apple Tree Court resident said someone mailed him candy with the return address of the North Pole.

9:22 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 29, on Main Street for driving with a suspended license. Police pulled the man over after observing an expired registration sticker on his license plate. The man said he was aware of the expiration and had an appointment with the DMV. Checks showed his license was suspended, of which he said he was unaware. Police gave him a warning about the registration; a friend picked up the man and the car.

9:44 a.m. – An EG man said he was walking his dog when he stopped to talk with a Lenihan Lane resident whose dog ran down the driveway and attacked his dog. He said the other dog clamped its teeth around his dog’s neck and refused to let go. Four people had to intervene to separate the dogs. The man said he took his dog to the vet for treatment, and they brought her into surgery. Police visited the other dog’s owner who said she was aware of the incident and would pay for the other dog’s medical bills. Both owners said their dogs’ vaccinations were up to date; the dog that attacked was confined to the house for the next 10 days. Police gave the owner a court summons and sent a copy of the report to DEM.

7:03 p.m. – Two EG parents asked police to talk with their teenage son after he lashed out at his mom and left the house – the son was last seen walking in the backyard. Police spoke with the youth and took him to be checked out at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

10:45 p.m. – A Cindy Ann Drive resident said a man tried taking a Christmas decoration from his front yard. He said the man saw him, ran to his vehicle, and took off toward Mayflower Drive.

Saturday, December 18

12:01 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingston man, 26, at the Greenwich Hotel for simple assault and disorderly conduct. An employee said a fight started inside the bar and carried out onto the street. She said one man was the primary aggressor and pointed him out while also saying that individual spit on her DJ. Police spoke with the man, who appeared intoxicated and was extremely agitated. The man refused to identify himself; police handcuffed him for safety. The man said he had gotten into a fight after he saw another man shoving his aunt. Police then spoke with the DJ who said the man had been confrontational with other bar guests; several employees, including the DJ, tried escorting him from the establishment and that is when the man spit on the DJ’s face. The DJ wished to press charges. Police then spoke with the woman, and she said she had been shoved outside the bar when the man came to her defense. A witness took a photo of the man and the unknown individual and showed it to police, but no one could identify the other man. The woman also wished to press charges. At the station, police discovered that the man had an active warrant out of Michigan, although it was non-extraditable.

1:02 a.m. – A Shippee Road resident said a man rang his doorbell then fled toward Frenchtown Road. Police spoke with the resident who showed officers a video of the person. Police did not observe anything criminal and said that the person was ding dong ditching — that is, ringing someone’s doorbell and running away before homeowners see them.

1:47 a.m. – A caller told police they heard a loud band and saw a car parked in the lot in front of Pezza Farm on South County Trail. Police found the car damaged, and the driver appeared to be drunk. The car engine was off; the driver’s girlfriend came to pick him up.

2:45 a.m. – Police found a man slumped behind the wheel of his car on Post Road after an accident. EGFD took the man to Kent Hospital; police had the car towed.

10:25 a.m. – A Kent Drive resident said their Christmas decorations were stolen.

11:14 a.m. – An EG man told police someone with whom he had a previous issue sent him a text message saying, “Tell your boss insane brother and sister to leave me alone they will have to deal with the law.” The man said the person also wrote, “They need to back off or they will be confronted by police.” Police advised the man to block the number and avoid future contact. Police took photos.

3:28 p.m. – A Diplomat Drive resident said someone took a Christmas lawn decoration from his property. He said this was not the first occurrence, and that last Saturday someone took a 6-foot lighted angel which was near his driveway. Today, a 3-foot lighted deer ornament went missing from the same spot. The man said he feels like he is the only one in the area who is being targeted; police said they would advise upcoming shifts to keep an eye on the area.

3:55 p.m. – An EG woman said she wanted to file a report for three instances where a dog on Lenihan Lane attacked her dogs. The woman said on Dec. 22 she walked her dog on Lenihan Lane when another dog sprinted toward her pet and bit its neck; similar incidents allegedly occurred on Sept. 18 and Oct. 9. Police did not observe any injuries to the woman’s dogs.

5:38 p.m. – A Watch Hill resident told police she received a DoorDash notification and picture indicating her package had arrived – however the front step in the photo was not hers. The woman posted on a neighborhood Facebook page asking if anyone received her package, and a neighbor reached out and told her the front step in the photo was from Signal Ridge Way. The neighbor also said that they had packages mistakenly delivered there but the homeowners refused to give them back. The woman visited the residence and noticed the package was gone; when she tried the door, no one answered. Police could not make contact and advised the woman to file a claim with DoorDash.

Sunday, December 19

11:37 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman, 35, on Main Street for misusing license plates and driving with a cancelled registration after noticing a tinted registration cover over the rear license plate and conducting routine checks which turned up the violation. Police said as they approached the vehicle the woman yelled, “This is ridiculous. Why am I being targeted?” Police explained the displayed registration did not match the vehicle she was operating; the woman said she did not know this wasn’t allowed. Police had the vehicle towed.

2:07 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 38, on Post Road for driving an unregistered vehicle, having no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license. Police had observed an expired registration sticker and checks showed it was expired. After pulling the driver over, additional checks revealed that the driver had a suspended license and a warrant. Police took the man into custody, and his father bailed him out.