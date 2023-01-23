Police Log: Vanishing Hair Products, Scalloptown Showdown

Monday, Jan. 9

3:30 p.m. – The owner of 500 Main Street told police the automatic parking gate arm had been damaged sometime between 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 7 a.m. Jan. 7. He said he’d contacted Centreville Bank about obtaining security camera footage and that he would press charges if a culprit was found.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

2:14 p.m. – Police arrested a Berkley, Mass., woman, 27, for simple assault and disorderly conduct after an incident at Kai Bar just after midnight Sunday (1/8/23). A woman told police that night that she had arrived at the bar just minutes before someone hurled a glass at her, hitting her in the head. That same person then started pulling her hair as others tried to separate them. The accused woman fled; the woman who was hurt told police she knew the other woman through mutual friends and gave police her name. Police watched video surveillance footage, which showed an seemingly unprovoked attack. The Massachusetts’ woman turned herself in on Tuesday.

5:07 p.m. – An town official told police they got a call from a constituent about a dog being left outside a house on Downing Street in all kinds of weather. Police went by; there was no dog outside.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

9:05 a.m. – An Uber driver told police their passenger was communicating via Google translate and had said something disturbing. Police spoke with both the driver and the passenger and it was a misunderstanding.

1:49 p.m. – The owner of Richard’s Pub asked police to issue a no trespass order to a customer who the owner said had been disorderly the night before.

4:18 p.m. – A caller said two youths were riding ATVs with no license plates on Tillinghast Road near Frenchtown Road. Police spoke with one youth on an ATV in front of a house on Adirondack Drive, advising him to stay off the road.

6:13 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence woman, 42, for taking more than $500 in hair products from Shimmer Salon on Main Street, where she was working. The salon owner had contacted police after noticing the woman was bringing products with her into the bathroom, then wearing her winter coat out of the bathroom and going out to her car. Police checked her car in the parking lot and could see products in the back, partially hidden. They pulled her over on Main Street after she finished her shift and found 18 hair products in the car, worth $539. The woman told police she didn’t understand why she couldn’t take the products home with her since she needed them for her work.

Thursday, Jan. 12

3:26 p.m. – A caller told police about a man soliciting in the area of Overfield Drive. Police located two men and told them they would need a town permit to go door-to-door.

4:17 p.m. – A social worker asked police to do a well-being check on a man who complained about no heat in his apartment. Police found the man was ok; his heat was on and the temperature in the apartment was 76.8 degrees.

4:53 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD at a building on Long Street that was evacuated because a chemical smell was detected. One person was taken to the hospital.

5:12 p.m. – Police refereed a dispute between neighbors after one complained about smoke coming from the other’s apartment. Police spoke with both parties and said they would talk to the building manager.

6:39 p.m. – Police were called to a residence where EGFD was treating a youth with cuts on their wrists. The youth was taken to the hospital.

9:09 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD after a report of a sparking wire on Verndale Drive. EGFD thought the sparking was the result of a generator at one of the houses. They turned off the power to the generator. R.I. Energy arrived and, together with EGFD, deemed the area safe.

Friday, Jan. 13

2 p.m. – Police emptied two prescription drug collection boxes outside the station; the 31 lbs of drugs were to be dropped off at an incinerator in Connecticut.

3:09 p.m. – A caller told police there was a woman panhandling in the parking lot at 1000 Division Street and they were concerned for her safety. Police sent the woman on her way.

3:15 p.m. – A caller told police they heard gunfire or explosions in the area of South Road and Narrow Lane. Police found a few people using handguns to shoot at bottles; the location was over the line in North Kingstown.

9:51 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man for driving a car with suspended registration after they saw the car heading south on South County Trail without headlights on. Police took the license plates and had the car towed.

Saturday, Jan. 14

12:36 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 37, for driving while intoxicated after they had stopped him on Division Street for speeding. When they went to talk to the driver, they could smell alcohol on his breath and saw his eyes were bloodshot and watery. The man spoke softly and repeated several times that he “did not need this right now.” He was unsteady on his feet outside his car and kept trying to use his phone, then appeared to try to walk away. Police took him into custody at that point. He was processed at the station and refused to take a chemical breath test. Police gave him a district court summons for the DUI and a traffic tribunal summons for refusing the breath test.

9:50 p.m. – An Oak Dell Circle resident told police a driver used their driveway to turn around, then parked in front of their house. Police saw several cars parked on the street for what appeared to be a party.

Sunday, Jan. 15

10:30 a.m. – A North Kingstown man told police an unleashed dog had jumped up on his car, scratching it, in the parking lot at Scalloptown Park. He said the owner of the dog refused to pay for the damage. Police spoke with the owner of the other dog, a woman from Warwick, who had two dogs with her, both off leash. She said she thought the man could just buff out the scratches, and that she would not pay for a repair. She added the man had hit her dog. Police asked her if she had noticed the sign nearby where she was standing that said dogs must be on leash. She said she lived in the area and this was the only dog park nearby. Police noted it was not a dog park and got her address for the town’s animal control officer to send her a citation for unrestrained dogs. The NK man said he had not hit the dog but had had to push it out of the way when he got out of his car.

11 a.m. – A caller told police they’d heard fireworks in the early morning hours at East Greenwich High School. Read a town statement about this HERE.

10:01 p.m. – A resident of Second Street told police there were two cars with the engines running outside and no one around. Police found the car owners, who said they were just waiting for their cars to heat up. The caller said he wished the police had gotten more information and remained concerned.

11:39 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man for driving a car with canceled registration after they saw him going 50 mph on Division Street, a 35 mph zone. Routine checks showed the registration had been canceled after expiring in November 2021. Police had the car towed and gave the man the citation for the registration as well as a speeding ticket.