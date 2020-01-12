Police Log: Stolen Gifts, Stolen Pallets & Suspicious Pajamas

By Bethany Hashaway

Monday, Dec. 23

8:03 a.m. – Police fielded a report of a stray dog with no collar on Brayton Meadow Drive.

9:10 a.m. – Another report comes in about the stray dog on Brayton Meadow Drive. The responding officer said the dog evaded all attempts at capture.

11:51 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 45, on warrant after he turned himself in for violation of a protection order. He was processed and arraigned.

1:36 p.m. – Another report about the stray dog on Brayton Meadow Drive. The officer said he was still unable to capture the dog

3:24 p.m. – An intoxicated woman on Wine Street was taken by rescue to Kent Hospital.

5:17 p.m. – A new police officer tried his luck with the stray dog on Brayton Meadows Drive, to no avail. The dog ran off into the woods behind 11 Brayton Meadow.

6:55 p.m. – A man told police his car was hit from behind on Frenchtown Road at the traffic light to turn into the Stop and Shop plaza, and the man who hit him left the scene. The driver told police the driver of the other car at first apologized and said he’d been texting his girlfriend. But the man left the scene after the first man suggested they pull over into the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The first man followed the car long enough to get the license plate number, then drove to the EGPD. Police called the driver of the second car, a North Kingstown man. Routine checks showed he had a suspended license. He also was unable to provide proof of insurance over the phone.

7:34 p.m. – A report of a deer-vs.-car accident at Division Street and First Avenue.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

11:44 a.m. – Police met with an East Greenwich resident who reported he received three notices from credit card companies for accounts opened (or attempted to open) in his name without his permission. The accounts opened were Macy’s with a $500.39 charge and two at Walmart that were both declined.

7:26 p.m. – An EG man told police he’d loaned his truck out to someone earlier this day and the truck had not been returned. The man who borrowed the truck was said to be en route to his girlfriend’s place in Cranston. Police reached the Cranston woman by phone and told her the truck needed to be returned immediately. The truck’s owner later told police the truck had been returned.

7:49 p.m. – Someone from McDonald’s on New London Turnpike told police a customer had been telling employees she wanted to hurt herself. The McDonald’s employee called back to say the woman had gotten into her car and headed toward the Route 95 entrance. Police conducted a search but were unable to locate the woman.

10:28 p.m. – A Middletown man told police several gifts were taken from his truck while he was attending a gathering on Marlborough Street sometime between 5:45 and 10:05 p.m. He said the glove compartment and center console were also open when he returned to the truck. He said he thought he’d locked the truck but police found no signs of forced entry. Among the items missing were a green iPhone 11 Pro, a small painting, a hair dryer and toys.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

1:35 a.m. – After getting a 911 hang up call from New England Tech, police could not get through to the number because it was busy. NEIT security said the campus was closed and secure; they told police a fax machine at the school sometimes called 911.

5:17 p.m. – Someone told police there was a sound of rushing water in the building behind home plate at Cragan Field. No one from EGLL could be reached. EG Fire assisted and they got the water turned off.

Thursday, Dec. 26

1:20 a.m. – Police investigated after two hang-up 911 calls where arguing could be heard in the background. A man and his son had been arguing and the son agreed to leave with his girlfriend for the night.

2:51 a.m. – The son in the incident above returned to his parents’ house looking for his dog and his debit card. Police convinced him to return at a more reasonable time.

3:30 p.m. – A Downing Street resident told police a man began following her and her boyfriend and videotaping them while they were driving through her neighborhood looking at the houses. Police spoke with the man who had been following the couple. He said he had been concerned because he didn’t know who was in front of his house. He said he was nervous because people often look at his house. He apologized for following the woman and her boyfriend.

6 p.m. – A Meadowbrook Road resident told police she and her husband had fired an employee earlier that day and he was sending threatening text messages to her and some of the other employees. She told police she wanted to document the text messages.

Friday, Dec. 27

9:30 a.m. – A store manager at Dave’s Market told police someone had stolen 80 pallets from behind the store sometime overnight. Surveillance video showed a man in a red pickup truck with stripes down the side load pallets into the truck. The truck’s license plate was not clear on the video. This is the third instance of pallets being stolen from behind Dave’s.

10:30 a.m. – Police were on routine patrol in the area of Eldridge school when a passerby told police that it looked like the concession area for the baseball field had a broken window and the door was open. Police confirmed the report; they found nothing missing from the building and no additional damage.

1:30 p.m. – A Juniper Drive resident told police there was a suspicious package wrapped in Christmas wrap leaning next to a hydrant in front of her house. Police took the package into custody; at the station they unwrapped the package and found it contained a pair of holiday pajamas.

2:58 p.m. – A caller told police landscapers were blowing leaves into Division Road near New England Tech. Police learned the landscapers were gathering leaves in large piles in the street and then collecting them.

10:45 p.m. – A caller told police about a man walking on Middle Road near Avenger Drive who appeared to be in need of assistance. Police gave the man a ride to his home and left him in the care of his girlfriend.

Saturday, Dec. 28

5:16 p.m. – The owner of Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar told police one of his employees had parked in a private lot and the lot’s owner put a boot on the car that he refused to remove. Police got the boot removed.

Sunday, Dec. 29

3:36 a.m. – Police responded to Frenchtown Road at Jodie Beth Drive for an injured deer. The deer’s rear legs were both broken so police put the deer down and notified DEM.

11:58 p.m. –Police arrested a Warwick man, 46, on a warrant after West Warwick police notified EGPD that he was in custody. EGPD picked the man and transported him to EGPD for processing; he was held overnight.

5:11 p.m. – Someone told police a man had entered the EG Free Library via a side door. Upon investigation, police found the man had not entered the building. Instead, he was trying to connect with the library’s wifi. The building was secure.

