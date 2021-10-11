Police Log: Stolen Cars, Unruly Customers, Rooftop Dancer

Monday, September 27

1:29 p.m. – Police reported to Division Street where a vehicle hit a telephone pole and one of the occupants required CPR. She was later taken to the hospital.

Tuesday, September 28

3:04 a.m. – An EG woman told police an argument upstairs from her woke her up. Police checked it out and found a man who had friends over who woke up his mother. She had scolded them and the visitors left.

6:22 a.m. – A caller reported a dead deer on Division Street; police notified DEM.

8:17 a.m. – A caller reported a dead animal on Frenchtown Road; police notified DPW.

9:10 a.m. – A caller said branches were covering a street sign of Frenchtown Road; police notified DPW.

Wednesday, September 29

5:03 p.m. – A caller told police a car seat and a small shoe were on the side of South County Trail. Police collected the items and threw them out; they appeared to have been there for some time.

7:04 p.m. – Police called a Shippee Road resident after her panic alarm went off. The resident said she accidentally tripped the panic alarm while trying to clear a smoke alarm; police went to the house and confirmed it had been an accident.

7:25 p.m. – An EG man told police he heard a man and woman yelling in the apartment above him; he said there was a lot of banging around and a possible child involved; police found the parents were trying to get their child ready for a shower and give him a haircut.

Thursday, September 30

12:42 p.m. – Police cited a Newport man, 28, on Post Road for driving with a cancelled registration and failing to show proof of insurance after he was pulled over because his car had no front license plate and an expired registration sticker. The vehicle was towed.

3:17 p.m. – Police responded to Lifespan OB-GYN Associates on South County Trail to speak with a worker regarding suspicious calls. The worker told police her supervisor at their Providence location said a man called requesting information about a former employee who had worked in East Greenwich. The office informed the man that the employee no longer worked there and he could not be provided personal information. The man then called on a back-line phone (which is normally not given to the public) requesting the same information. When told no, he said, “You will be very unhappy when you find out who I am.” He then asked where the other clinic was and said he would head there and find out more information. At this point, the worker’s supervisor contacted the South County practice and told them not to open the doors unless someone had an appointment. Lifespan security was notified, and police patrolled the building during the evening.

4 p.m. – An EG woman filed an identity theft report on behalf of her son who was currently working in Germany. She told police she received a letter from Bank of America saying her son applied for a credit card, which he had not. She then received a letter from T-Mobile for an application in her son’s name. The son said he had not given out his Social Security number.

4:09 p.m. – A caller told police construction trucks were blocking traffic while working on a Rocky Hollow Road driveway; police did not intervene because the trucks were leaving in 20 minutes.

4:46 p.m. – A caller said there were several cars parked near the back entrance to the Cole Middle School fields; police said the vehicles belonged to members of the girls’ sports team and the coach had permission from the school for them to park there. Police said they would clarify the parking situation, since there are no parking signs on that street.

9:35 p.m. – A Cumberland Farms employee informed police of an uncooperative customer. The customer said his friend had dropped him off to buy cigarettes, but he did not know which brand to buy and let the person in line behind him check out first. He said a staff member asked which brand he wanted before he left the line, and he felt rushed because he did not make a timely decision. The employee said the customer then rolled up his shirt sleeves in an attempt to possibly show aggression, so he was asked to leave. The customer, who was upset and angered, stood outside the front windows staring at the employees. The employee, feeling concerned about their safety, called the police; a no trespass order was issued.

Friday, October 1

2:47 p.m. – A driver told police a van hit his vehicle and did not stop.

5:46 p.m. – An EG man told police he believed rocks had been were thrown at his vehicle on several occasions while traveling in the vicinity of South Road and Tillinghast Road.

8:55 p.m. – Police arrested a youth at East Greenwich High School for possessing alcohol underage. He was released to his father.

9:24 p.m. – A caller reported a dead deer on Frenchtown Road; police notified DEM.

Saturday, October 2

1:04 a.m. – Police observed a crowd across from Kai Bar where a man was on the rooftop of a parked car dancing to loud music. As police approached, the man jumped off the roof and ran through the crowd, heading south on Main Street. Police went after the man but lost him. Back at the car police overheard an individual on the phone say, “They are looking for you.” Police attempted to speak with the individual, but he did not want to provide any information and walked away. Police checked out the car and noticed a large crack on the windshield and observed the individual who had been on the phone was still in the area with a friend. Police confirmed it was his car; the owner said the windshield had been damaged before and he did not wish to make a complaint.

8:11 a.m. – Police cited a Providence man, 25, for driving with a suspended license after getting into a motor vehicle accident on Frenchtown Road at South County Trail.

5:26 p.m. – A caller said a youth riding his motorbike up and down Valley Road was speeding and disturbing the peace. Police spoke with the mom and son and said if further complaints were made, the motorbikes would be impounded.

8:11 p.m. – A Patio on Main employee informed police of an unruly customer. The customer, who had been there since 4 p.m., said an employee had “disrespected” him, which led to a verbal argument. The restaurant did not want to press charges since the customer was a regular and had never had an issue. EGFD evaluated the customer and ordered an Uber to take him home.

9:30 p.m. – A caller said a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was looking into the vehicles in Finn’s Harborside parking lot.

10:05 p.m. – A woman wanted to speak with police about an assault incident that involved her daughter.

11:40 p.m. – A Main Street Coffee employee said a disorderly customer refused to leave. The employee observed the man fall into other customers and an open bottle of Jack Tennessee Honey fall from under his shirt; security escorted him outside. The establishment did not want to press charges but requested his removal from the property. Because he appeared to be extremely drunk, he was taken by EGFD rescue to the hospital.

Sunday, October 3

2:21 a.m. – A Long Meadow Drive resident said two men stole her vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, from her driveway. Police notified RISP and other agencies. An hour later, police tracked it to an address in New Haven, Conn.

7:32 a.m. – A caller reported loud music from a boat on the harbor near Crompton Avenue.

9:37 a.m. – A report of a second car stolen, this one a BMW from Graham Way. BMW traced the stolen vehicle to New Haven, and it was no longer moving; New Haven police checked the area for the vehicle.