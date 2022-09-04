Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting

Monday, Aug. 22

8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.

10:16 a.m. – Police caught a man after he had broken into a house on Division Street when the homeowner called police because, though away from the residence, they’d seen the man enter the house through their surveillance camera system. Police arrived in time to see the man climb out of a front window. He complied with commands to lie on the ground; he told police he was homeless and looking for food. He had a fresh puncture wound on one arm and told police the dog inside the house had bitten him. Warwick police took over since the house was in Warwick.

11:50 a.m. – The owner of Dear Hearts Ice Cream on South County Trail told police the store’s sign had been damaged sometime before Saturday, most likely because of a car hitting it.

3:29 p.m. – An employee of a doctor’s office on South County Trail told police someone had emailed fake prescriptions – all containing codeine – allegedly from this doctor’s office to a number of pharmacies. The email was slightly different than the doctor’s office email. Police said individual pharmacies (none of which filled the fake scripts) would need to report the incident to their local police.

3:50 p.m. – Police arrested a Johnston man, 30, on a bench warrant after he was involved in a car accident on South County Trail. He was processed at EGPD and later transferred to the ACI.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

12:24 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 60, after a RIPTA bus driver on Main Street asked police to take him off the bus because of a dispute over the fare. Routine checks turned up the warrant. He was processed at EGPD and later transferred to the ACI.

8:32 p.m. – An EG resident told police her daughter had removed her home-confinement bracelet and taken her car. A BOLO (be on the lookout for) was issued.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

1:25 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 22, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Street because his car had no front plate and the inspection sticker on the back plate was expired. Routine checks found the license suspension; the man was also cited for having an expired inspection and no car registration.

Thursday, Aug. 25

7:55 a.m. – Police cited an EG woman for driving a car with a suspended registration after pulling her over on Division Street because of an outdated registration sticker. The driver acknowledged the suspension, saying she’d tried to fix it but it “just hadn’t happened.” Police had the car towed and gave her an RITT summons.

8:29 a.m. – Police arrested a Central Falls man, 22, and a Warwick man, 38, for disorderly conduct after they were arguing in the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. Upon arrival, police learned the two men had been arguing and one spit at the other as he was leaving. The Warwick man told police the other man tried to cut the line so he yelled at him. He said he didn’t know why the Central Falls man spit at him. The Central Falls man said the Warwick man called him the n-word, which caused him to lose his temper and spit. Both men were taken to EGPD for processing and given district court summons’. The store clerk asked that both men be given no trespassing notices as well.

1:05 p.m. – An older resident asked police for help locating their cat; police could not find the cat, which was apparently in the basement.

Friday, Aug. 26

1:25 p.m. – An EG resident was bitten in the rear by a dog she was caring for during a walk in her neighborhood when she stopped to talk with a neighbor (she did not seek treatment). The ACO contacted the dog’s owner.

3:54 p.m. – A caller told police someone was playing the violin outside Dave’s Market with a donation box. Police alerted the musician that is not allowed by the town.

4:53 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 49, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over near Love Lane because of an expired inspection sticker. The man told police his car was not registered. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a citation for the car registration.

9:46 p.m. – Police told a Terrace Drive resident to turn down the music after a complaint.

Saturday, Aug. 27

1:27 p.m. – Police called EGFD rescue after finding a man passed out on King Street, the possible victim of an assault. Police went with rescue to try to get a statement from the victim.

9:07 a.m. – Police were called to the town boat ramp on a report of an abandoned boat where the caller told police he saw a man put an old motor-less boat into the water via the ramp and push it into the water without attempting to dock it. The caller retrieved the boat, which was in rough shape, and docked it. Meanwhile, police tracked down the man who put the boat in the water. He told police he was leaving it there for a friend. The man was told to pull the boat out of the water. The harbor master said he would follow up with a municipal court summons for dumping.

4:18 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 52, for driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over for going 35 mph on Main Street (a 25 mph zone). Routine checks showed the license suspension. The woman said she had not been aware of that. Police gave her a district court summons for the license violation and a warning about the speeding. A friend arrived to drive the car home.

5:56 p.m. – Police arrested an Exeter man, 34, for driving with an expired license after he was pulled over for driving 58 mph on Frenchtown Road (a 40 mph zone). Routine checks showed the license expiration. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a warning about his speed. His wife was able to drive the car from the scene.