Police Log: Speeding, Urinating, Rock Throwing

Monday, Nov. 14

4:53 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 38, for driving with a suspended license after spotting her car on Main Street and doing a routine check on the car registration, which turned out to be expired. Police could see the driver’s license was suspended so they pulled her over. The woman was giving a district court summons on the license violation and a warning about the registration. Because she had three children in the car with her, police allowed her to drive the car home, following her there.

5:58 p.m. – A caller told police about youths causing a disturbance at the CVS on Main Street, yelling and swearing inside and outside the store. Police gave two of the youths no-trespassing orders.

6:21 p.m. – Police arrested a Jamestown man, 22, for driving with a suspended license after police were told about a car heading south on Main Street dragging its bumper. Police followed the car into the Felicia’s parking lot. The driver told police he’d been in an accident in Providence and was just trying to get his car home. He said he had not been drinking or taking drugs, noting the car had an ignition interlock system that prevents an intoxicated person from driving. The man appeared nervous so police asked if he was hiding anything. He said his license was suspended. Police confirmed the suspension and gave him a district court summons. A tow truck took the car.

11:55 p.m. – Police and fire were alerted to an alarm at an apartment building on South County Trail. It was a toy burnt on a stove.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

11:53 a.m. – A caller told police a dog had been in a car in the parking lot at New England Tech since 8 a.m. that morning. Police found the car locked and windows up; the dog appeared to be all right if a little agitated. Police traced the car to a student who was in class; NEIT security brought the woman outside. The dog was released and given some water. The woman said she’d been out to the car that morning and showed police there was water and food for the dog in the car. Police told her it was against the law to leave a dog alone in a car without adequate ventilation. She said she was homeless and was driving back and forth from New York each week. Police told her to find someone to care for the dog while she was commuting and gave her a warning about the dog.

3:55 p.m. – A woman told police her Uber driver drove over her foot as she was getting out of the car at the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street that morning. She said the car had stopped but rolled back as she was getting out, catching her heel. She was treated at an urgent care clinic for a bruised foot and ankle. The Uber representative she spoke with told her to get a police report.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

8:04 a.m. – Police found an injured seagull on Water Street; took it to the bird refuge.

11:33 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 52, for driving with a suspended license after police saw him pull out of a parking lot on Main Street with an expired registration sticker. Upon getting pulled over, the man told police his license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons and a traffic ticket for the expired registration.

4:01 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 41, for driving with a suspended license after police noticed a heavy window tint on the car he was driving so the officer ran a check on the registration. The check showed the owner had a suspended license so the car was pulled over. The driver immediately told the officer his license was suspended. Police gave the man a district court summons and a warning about the window tint. A family member arrived to drive the car and man home.

4:21 p.m. – Police arrested a Johnston man, 66, for driving without a license after he was pulled over on Division Street because of an expired car registration sticker. The man told police he’d bought the car a couple weeks earlier and had not gotten it registered yet. He said the plates belonged to his girlfriend. Police gave the man a district court summons for the license violation and a ticket for driving a car without registration; they had the car towed.

5:30 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police someone had egged her house and car the night of Nov. 8. She said her son was having issues with people at school and maybe it was them. She said she had not been able to report the incident earlier and had already cleaned the car and the house.

Thursday, Nov. 17

3:02 p.m. – Police got a report about an accident involving a car and a school bus on Tillinghast Road. Only two children were on the bus. No injuries were reported but EGFD was called to the scene to check.

4:38 p.m. – A Laurel Hill Road resident told police packages she’d ordered were shown to have been delivered Nov. 11 but she never received them. She said she did not have surveillance cameras. The store told her to file a police report.

Friday, Nov. 18

6:52 a.m. – A caller told police about a dead red fox on the field at Cole Middle School; DEM was contacted to pick it up.

7:20 a.m. – A caller told police a coyote was eating the fox at Cole Middle School and that students would be arriving soon. The dead animal was removed from the field.

7:40 a.m. – A representative from a business on Frenchtown Road said a tractor trailer making a delivery in the loading dock area hit their building while trying to maneuver the truck, causing some damage to the cinderblock. The truck did not appear to have been damaged.

5:57 p.m. – EGPD was called to assist in the arrest of a Warwick man, 43, who was wanted by the Boston Fugitive Task Force. By the time the officer arrived, the man was already in custody. He was taken to Warwick for processing.

6:36 p.m. – A police officer reported getting bit by a dog during a traffic stop on Post Road. The officer was talking with the driver when the dog lunged out of the window and bit his lower left forearm. The driver had said the dog was friendly; after the bite, the driver said nothing like that had happened before. The officer’s arm was bruised but his skin was not broken; he said he would seek medical care if pain worsened. The driver said the dog was up on its shots. Police told the owner to quarantine the dog for 10 days.

7:16 p.m. – A caller on Valley Road told police they heard what sounded like gunshots. Police spoke with an official at Camp Fogarty who said it was fireworks. The original caller said it probably was fireworks after all.

Saturday, Nov. 19

1:04 a.m. – A caller told police two men were urinating against the Bank of America building on Main Street. Police found the men and issued them both a disorderly conduct warning.

11:19 p.m. – A caller told police there was a repeated problem with people urinating in the street near Kai Bar.

Sunday, Nov. 20

2:32 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police about several phone calls and several inappropriate text messages from an unknown caller Saturday. She said they made her feel unsafe. Police called the number and found it was inactive.

3:32 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 19, for reckless driving and eluding an officer after he caught police attention for speeding on Frenchtown Road. Police followed the car, heading west on Frenchtown Road, and put on lights and the siren. At the intersection of Frenchtown Road and South County Trail, the driver swerved from the right turn lane to the center lane and continued through the intersection still speeding. With police in pursuit, the driver passed three cars on the left, crossing over the double yellow line each time. The driver turned left on Tillinghast, and sped up even more. Police were going 80 mph and had lost sight of the other car; Tillinghast is a 25 mph zone. Police learned the address of the car owner and went there. They found the driver with the car in the driveway and took him into custody. A passenger told police she had just met the man after arranging a date online. She said she wasn’t sure why the driver had tried to elude police and that he hadn’t thrown anything out the window. The driver told police he had sped away because he didn’t want a ticket. At that point, the man’s father appeared and told police his was one of the cars his son had passed on Frenchtown Road. Police took the man to the station for processing; the passenger was also given a ride to the station so she could get a ride home. The man was arraigned by a justice of the peace and released at around 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

12:10 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 49, for domestic vandalism and disorderly conduct after he broke into his house by throwing a rock through a window and got into a fight with his fiance, with whom he shares the home. The man said the couple had eaten out on Main Street and the woman had gone home first. When he arrived home, he could not find a way into the house, finally deciding to break a window and open the door from the inside. He went upstairs to find out why his fiance had locked him out and an argument ensued. He said he decided to leave; someone from the residence called police and they found him in front of the house, smelling of alcohol. Police found some damage in an upstairs bedroom; the man said he did not know about it and did not cause it. The man was taken to the station for processing.

12:14 a.m. – A Providence man told police someone almost hit him while he was walking from his car into work at Saint Elizabeth’s Home. The man said he had to jump into some bushes to avoid being hit. He gave police what he thought was the license plate number but it turned out not to be the right number. While Saint Elizabeth’s has surveillance cameras, no one on shift knew how to play it back. The employee said he wanted the incident documented.