Police Log: Speeding, Then Speeding Again

Monday, June 17

8:21 a.m. – An orphaned opossum was brought to the wildlife clinic.

2:28 p.m. – A caller said youths were attempting to use a private pool at Vistas on South County Trail. The youths then ran into the woods and police were unable to locate them.

7:47 p.m. – Police took custody of a West Warwick man, 43, who had been arrested on a warrant out of West Warwick PD for cyberstalking and cyber harassment charges. The man was brought to the EG police station, where he later requested a rescue for chest pain. He was brought to Kent County Hospital for treatment then returned to police custody.

10:12 p.m. – A gray sedan fled from a police officer at approximately 80 mph on a 35 mph road. Police were unable to catch up to the vehicle.

Tuesday, June 18

5:40 p.m. – Police responded to a report of someone tampering with a vehicle in the parking lot of Sweet Peas Village. A Warwick woman said that she had noticed the overhead plastic console in her car was falling off, which had controls to the sunroof. She had been parked in the lot earlier that morning. Police saw no evidence of tampering, and found out that the issue was a recall on the specific car model. The woman planned to bring her car to the dealership to confirm.

8:22 p.m. – A police officer responded to a report of a man lying on the ground on King Street. The man said he had a foot infection and was brought to Kent County Hospital. Police later found the man had been reported missing in Connecticut and contacted police there.

Wednesday, June 19

12:54 p.m. – Police pulled over a woman for operating a device while driving. They then found she had a canceled registration, and they had the car towed.

Thursday, June 20

8:40 a.m. – Police pulled over a vehicle for going 45 mph on Howland Road (a 25 mph zone). The driver, a North Kingstown woman, said she was late for a meeting, according to police. She was issued a citation for speeding. The woman then continued driving over the speed limit and tailgating the car in front of her. The officer pulled her over again, this time on Division Street, and gave her a citation for following too close to another vehicle. When asked why she was speeding and tailgating, she said she had “a lot going on in my life.” She tried using another officer’s name to curry favor, noting she had not tried that the first time she was pulled over. Police cited her for following too closely.

2:11 p.m. – Police issued two District Court summons to a North Kingstown man, 54, for driving with a suspended license. The man was known by the police for operating with a suspended license before. Police had been dispatched to the CVS plaza for a report of a car accident, where they met with the driver and his girlfriend. The girlfriend was concerned that the man was acting and driving strangely. Someone at Centerville Bank told police a car had hit a yellow pole near the ATM and driven over a median, and police identified the driver as the NK man on security footage. The man was brought to Kent County Hospital for further evaluation, where he said he believed he was having withdrawals from alcohol, according to police.

Saturday, June 22

1:32 a.m. – Police reported that the technology education wing of EGHS had flooded because of heavy rainfall. Officials contacted a cleaning company.

Sunday, June 23

6:37 a.m. – A caller reported a low hanging wire over the eastbound lane of Division Street. Police notified Verizon.

11:13 a.m. – A caller reported that telephone poles had been replaced on Duke Street and did not have the preexisting “no parking” signs. Police notified the town officials.

9:05 p.m. – A caller filed a noise complaint that someone was setting off fireworks in her neighborhood in the area of South County trail.

9:40 p.m. – Police received a report of a tree down on Tillinghast Road with low hanging wires. They moved the tree and notified R.I. Energy.

9:50 p.m. – Police received a report of a pole down near McDonald’s on New England Turnpike. Police said that a tree came down on wires and pulled a light pole down. R.I. Energy responded to the scene and removed the pole.

9:55 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down on wires on Oak Dell Circle. R.I. Energy responded to the scene and shut the power off and put up cones.

Monday, June 24

1:04 a.m. – A caller reported a power outage, and police confirmed the power was out in the entire area of Carrs Pond Road.

8:33 a.m. – An East Greenwich man reported that he had been harassed in his apartment building by a female tenant. He said she had “become a nuisance,” according to police. He had contacted housing authorities but they said they were unable to help. Police documented the incident.

8:19 p.m. – A caller reported that the card reader and keypad were missing from Bank RI’s drive-up ATM at South County Trail. Bank RI reached out to their security team.

8:33 p.m. – Police were dispatched to Adirondack Drive for a damaged vehicle report. An East Greenwich teen said that he had recently purchased a truck, and had yet to drive or register it. He said that a tire had been slashed and the oil drain plug was partially removed. Police observed a gash in the front passenger tire. The youth had last seen the truck without the tire slash on June 21. He said he would like to press charges but did not know who had caused the damage.

11:11 p.m. – Police responded to a report of a tree blocking the road on Sanctuary Drive. Police said that a tree had fallen across the road, snapped a utility pole, and high tension wires were down. R.I. Energy responded to the scene.