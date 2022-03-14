Police Log: So Many Suspended Licenses!

Monday, Feb. 28

9 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she had come across two men with a crossbow and a target in Frenchtown Park on Saturday. They told her they were target shooting, not hunting. Town ordinance, however, forbids carrying weapons into the park as well as hunting. The resident requested signs notifying visitors of this.

7:07 p.m. – An EG woman told police someone had changed the destination of her direct deposit paychecks without her knowledge. She noticed she had not gotten the money in her account, then learned from her employer that “she” had changed the destination to a new bank. Payments were rerouted to the correct account. She said there had been no other financial irregularities.

Tuesday, March 1

10:24 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 23, for driving with a suspended car registration and an expired driver’s license after noticing an expired inspection sticker while the man was driving on First Avenue. Police gave the man a district court summons for the license violation (and recommended he clear it up before the court date) and a traffic court ticket for the suspended registration. Police had the car towed to the man’s residence; the man got a ride with the tow truck operator.

4:05 p.m. – An employee of a medical office on South County Trail told police the cleaners had left behind some found items and one of them was a magazine clip containing 12 rounds from a gun. Using a patient list, police were able to reach the person who had dropped the magazine and arrange a pickup at the station.

6:37 p.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown man, 29, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Post Road for following the vehicle in front of him too closely. A check turned up the suspended license, which he said was probably because of a speeding ticket he’d failed to pay. Police gave him a district court summons, his car was parked in a private lot and he awaited pickup by a friend.

8:29 p.m. – Police cited an EG man, 35, for driving with a suspended license after noticing one of his headlights was out while driving on Main Street. He was pulled over on Old Forge Road. He told police his license should not be suspended and showed them text messages with his lawyer saying the issue had been resolved last August. But another check still showed the suspension, so police gave him a district court summons, had him leave the car in a lot and await pickup by a relative.

Wednesday, March 2

10:23 a.m. – Police cited an East Greenwich woman, 23, for driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over on First Avenue because her car did not have a front license plate. Routine checks showed her license was suspended so police gave her a district court summons as well as misuse of a license plate citation since she was using her boyfriend’s plate. Police had the car towed to her residence.

12:15 p.m. – An EG man told police someone had opened up a cell phone account in his name and that a collection agency was now a seeking $1,440.44 payment. The man needed a police report to clear his credit.

1:32 p.m. – Police cited a Providence man, 24, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Street for a missing front license plate and expired inspection sticker. He told police his license was suspended; routine checks showed the car registration was cancelled as well. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a traffic court summons for the cancelled registration. Police had the car towed from the scene.

8:19 p.m. – A woman on Shippeetown Road told police she was being followed by a dark sedan. Police told her to drive to a public lot where an officer would meet her. She drove to the EGPD station on First Avenue.

Thursday, March 3

11:44 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 35, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Middle Road because of a missing front license plate and an expired registration sticker. The man told police his license was suspended. Routine checks also showed the registration did not match truck. The man said the truck was his employer’s and he did not have the necesary paperwork. Police gave him a district court summons for the suspended license and traffic court citations for the registration suspension, misuse of plates and lack of proof of insurance. They had the truck towed.

1:33 p.m. – Police cited a Providence man, 26, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped for speeding on Post Road. Routine checks showed the license suspension. Police gave him a warning for speeding and a district court summons for the license. A friend with a valid license arrived to drive the car home.

6:08 p.m. – An EG resident told police her husband, who is elderly, had gone out at 2 p.m. and was not yet returned; he got home before police arrived.

Friday, March 4

1:29 a.m. – Police cited a Providence man, 24, for driving with an expired license after he was pulled over on Post Road because his headlights weren’t on. The man said his headlights weren’t working and he was aware his license had expired. Checks confirmed that. Police gave the man a district court summons for the license and a traffic ticket for the headlights. They had the car towed.

9:17 a.m. – Police cited a Providence man on South County Trail after his car’s dark tinted windows prompted them to run a check and they found the car’s registration was suspended. Police took the plates and had the car towed after citing him.

9:25 a.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown man, 35, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped on Division Street because of expired inspection and registration stickers and cracked windshield. The man apologized for the registration laspe. Checks showed his license and the registration were both suspended. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation, tickets for the rest and had the car towed.

2:11 p.m. – Police cited a Cranston man, 47, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Post Road because his Jeep windows had a heavy tint. The man told police he didn’t realize there was a law against heavily tinted windows and that his license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a ticket for the tinted windows. He showed police he had an appointment March 9 to re-register the car; his wife – who had an active license – was allowed to drive the car home.

6:21 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD during a building fire on Duke Street. One of the residents told police he’d been taking a shower when he heard a loud popping sound coming from the fan. When he looked out, he could see flames coming from the fan. His wife called 911 and the building was evacuated. One resident was not home but a dog was in their residence. Police ended up breaking in the door to the residence and rescuing the dog. The Red Cross arrived to help all the residents find a place to spend the night. Police cleared the area at 9:19 but they were called back to assist again when fire reignited around 9:52 p.m. The scene was cleared for a second (and final) time at 12:49 a.m. Saturday morning.

Saturday, March 5

9:52 a.m. – A Jodi Beth Drive resident told police his dog was bitten by another dog in the neighborhood while in their front yard. The other dog was being walked down the street, got lose and attacked their dog Friday afternoon. Some time later, the man noticed the dog had a puncture wound so he brought the dog to the vet for treatment. Police left a phone message with the owner of the other dog.

3:34 p.m. – A caller told police he went into the CVS on Main Street and when he came out, his car was gone. Police found the car.

4:37 p.m. – Police cited a Providence man, 26, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over at exit 8 of Route 95 for not having a front license plate. The man immediately told police about the license suspension but said he had needed to take his pregnant girlfriend to the Walmart in Coventry for something she needed. Police gave him a district court summons on the license offense. They let the man leave the car in the Seasons parking lot; his father – who had a valid license – picked him up.

5:23 p.m. – Police cited an EG woman, 51, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled her over for speeding on Main Street. The left tail light out was out as well. Checks turned up the license suspension. Police gave her warnings on the speed and equipment issues and a district court summons for the license violation. A friend with a valid license arrived to drive her and the car home.

5:44 p.m. – A caller complained to police about speeding cars on Stone Ridge Drive at all times of the day and night.

7:26 p.m. – A caller told police about a huge bonfire and loud music at a house on Hanaford Drive. Police found the fire – the size of a normal campfire – was nearly out by the time they arrived and the people turned down the music.

10:06 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 59, for driving while intoxicated after police pulled him over for speeding and driving erratically on South County Trail. The man smelled of alcohol when police went to his window to talk with him. He said he was coming from a brewery in South Kingstown and had swerved because he was trying to answer his phone. He consented to taking field sobriety tests, which he failed so police took him into custody. At the station, the man refused to take the chemical breath test to determine his blood alcohol level. Police gave him his court summons and the breath test refusal citation; he was arraigned at 3 a.m. and released.

Sunday, March 6

9:48 p.m. – A caller at an apartment complex said they’d heard loud yelling and arguing and a child crying. Police found it was people playing video games, getting rowdy.

Monday, March 7

12:53 a.m. – Police arrested a Central Falls man, 33, for simple assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly threw a beer glass at another patron at the Hill & Harbor Cigar Bar. The man said he had spoken with a woman there and after that he was approached by a group of men. He said he threw the glass after a man touched his arm. According to the man who was struck, the woman had told hiim the Central Falls man and another man were trying to get her to leave with them and she didn’t want to go. The CF man was processed at the station and released.

3:38 a.m. – A caller said she was attempting to contact her son, who was supposed to be visiting a friend in EG. Police found the son at the friend’s house; he was fine and agreed to contact his mother.