Police Log: Slashed Tires & ‘Ton of Jameson’

Monday, Feb. 7

8:12 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 44, on a warrant for domestic disorderly conduct and vandalism charges from Feb. 4. He turned himself in, was processed and released.

3:43 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 39, for driving while intoxicated after police pulled him over on Main Street after police saw him drift from the left lane to the right lane. Police had gotten a tip from someone who saw him at CVS on Main Street and thought he might be drunk. The man told police he had not been drinking but had taken his ADHD medication earlier and had smoked pot on Sunday. The man compiled with field sobriety tests, which he failed. At the station, the man said he wanted to take a breathalyzer test. The two tests showed no alcohol in his system. He said he would consent to a blood test so police brought him to Kent Hospital for that test. Police gave him his citations and a court summons and he was allowed to leave.

4:45 p.m. – An EG woman told police she was scammed into driving to New Jersey to pick up a dog.

5:50 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she had run into the cement base of a light pole in the Sienna parking lot after getting distracted by another light in the parking lot that was turning on and off. The lamp base was not damaged but the woman’s car was. She called to have the car towed.

5:51 p.m. – The manager of a restaurant on Main Street asked police to check on a woman who appeared to be in distress and perhaps unfit to drive. Police found the woman to be OK. About 25 minutes later, police were called back because the woman was now bothering other customers. An employee called a ride service for the woman.

8:14 p.m. – A student at New England Tech told police someone had slashed his truck tires while he was at class. Police found the passenger side tires were flat but did not see slash marks. The student said he had not hit any potholes and had had the car inspected recently. Police spoke by phone with the person the student thought might be responsible for the damage. While that person sounded nervous, he denied damaging the other student’s tires. Camera evidence was not helpful because of heavy rain and because the passenger side was out of view of the surveillance camera.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

1:42 p.m. – Police cited an EG man for driving with an expired registration as well as an expired inspection after they pulled him over on Division Street because of a flat tire and the expired inspection sticker. Police also found his car insurance was expired. The man was given various traffic violations; police had the car towed from the scene.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

5:08 p.m. – A caller told police a black lab was on the loose, going from the vicinity of Kon Asian Bistro and heading to Thorpe’s Wine & Spirits. The person called back to say the dog’s owner had found the dog and was taking it home.

Thursday, Feb. 10

5:07 p.m. – Police cited a Central Falls man, 32, for driving with a suspended license after pulling him over on New London Turnpike for having a dark tint on his windows. Police had the car towed from the scene and warned the driver about the tinted windows.

Friday, Feb. 11

10:34 a.m. – Police arrested a 15-year-old at East Greenwich High School for possession of marijuana.

10:17 p.m. – A Spring Street resident told police someone rang their doorbell and ran away. Footprints led in the direction of Academy Field.

Saturday, Feb. 12

4:40 a.m. – An EG man told police his estranged wife was outside his door and he wanted her to leave. Police got the woman to leave.

12:12 p.m. – Police spoke with someone at Exeter Animal Hospital about caring for a dog that was brought to the NK Animal Hospital after its owner was arrested recently. Police told NKAH to be ready for the person to come pick up the dog, which would be fostered until the man arrested was released.

3:19 p.m. – The owner of B&H Framing reported the Main Street shop’s window was vandalized. The incident remains under investigation.

5:01 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 20, for driving with a suspended license after police noticed the man’s rear license plate was crooked. They then ran routine checks and turned up the suspension. Police gave him a District Court summons and a traffic citation. Police had the car towed from the scene and a friend gave the West Warwick man a ride.

5:04 p.m. – Police arrested a West Greenwich man, 42, for driving while intoxicated and refusing a chemical breath test after he was involved in a traffic accident at Division Street and Route 2. Police spoke with him and found him unsteady on his feet, with bloodshot eyes. He was crying and told police he was drunk, said he was sorry, and asked if the driver of the other car was OK. The man told police he’d drunk “a ton of Jameson.” Police took him into custody and found a 375ml bottle of Jameson in the man’s car that was ¾ empty. At the station, he made a phone call, then refused to take a breath test. After receiving his court summons and traffic citation, the man left with a relative.

10:43 p.m. – A caller complained to police about loud music coming from a house on Valley Road. Police found the owners cleaning their garage; they agreed to turn down the music.

Sunday, Feb. 13

4:57 p.m. – A caller told police they heard lots of what sounded like gunfire in the vicinity of Tillinghast Road behind their house. Police found people riding ATVs and they said the sound may have come from backfiring.