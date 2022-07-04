Police Log: Sidewalk Sleepers, ‘Odd’ Rollerblader

By Aiza Shaikh

Monday, June 20

9:20 a.m. – A Long Meadow Drive resident asked police to check on a skunk acting “irregular.” Police found the skunk under a grill. The animal control officer, who had also been called to the residence, asked that the skunk be euthanized in case of rabies. Upon a sergeant’s approval, the animal was euthanized and removed from the residence.

10:06 a.m. – Police assisted the EG Fire Department at Fox Run in rescuing a man who fell off a ladder.

1:22 p.m. – A Crop Street resident reported that a sick opossum was next to her property. After finding the animal injured and distressed, a police officer used their shotgun to put the animal down. The animal control officer then collected and disposed of the animal.

3:50 p.m. – Police removed a dead woodchuck from a residence on Jodie Beth Drive.

6:27 p.m. – Police assisted the EG Fire Department in responding to a call that someone had fallen and injured their head at Finn’s Harborside.

9:40 p.m. – A Marlborough Street resident told police her neighbor is setting off fireworks “again.” Police did not find any traces of fireworks.

9:56 p.m. – A Robin Circle resident asked police to check his property after hearing people talk outside. Police checked the area and determined it was clear.

Tuesday, June 21

7:41 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 35, for driving with a suspended license after an officer noticed expired registration stickers on the vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle on Main Street, checked the plate and found it had been canceled in 2019 and also belonged to a different vehicle. DMV checks confirmed that the driver’s license was suspended and issued from Connecticut, and that the vehicle was unregistered. Police gave the driver a district court summons for the license violation, as well as a violation for unregistered motor vehicle and misuse of license plates, and they had the car towed and seized the plates.

2:13 p.m. – Police picked up a dead woodchuck on South Road.

3:04 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 23, for driving with an expired learner’s permit. The driver had been traveling at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on Middle Road. Police stopped the vehicle and found that the driver had only a learner’s permit which expired in Dec. 2020. The driver was given a notice to appear in court and released. Police returned the vehicle to its registered owner, who drove it away.

5:18 p.m. – A caller told police three men were in a car parked on Rector Street for a while, possibly smoking. Police found the men were workers for a solar company and they would be leaving soon.

7:43 p.m. – Police responded to a complaint that cars were parked on the sidewalk on Union Street.

8:43 p.m. – A caller complained about parked cars blocking the intersection of Grandview Road and Eugene Street. Police found no violations.

10:03 p.m. – Police approached a man sitting on a motorcycle in the parking lot of Anchor Bay Manor on Main Street after staff said he would not leave. The man told police he had pulled over to check his phone.

Wednesday, June 22

12:24 a.m. – A woman who took a taxi to Brookside Terrace told police the price “seems more than usual.” The woman later agreed to pay the taxi fee.

10:02 p.m. – A Great Road caller told police a dog was barking. Police investigated and found the surrounding area quiet.

Thursday, June 23

1:52 a.m. – Police found two people sleeping on the sidewalk at LowKey on Main Street. The two said they were waiting for a Lyft ride and were later picked up.

8:14 a.m. – Police found a man sitting on the guardrail at the Route 403 overpass on Frenchtown Road. The man said he was taking his morning walk.

8:41 a.m. – Police responded to a road rage incident on Post Road after a caller reported seeing the driver of a Nissan waving a knife through the rear window. The knife was revealed to be a small pocket knife and the driver, who by then had crossed over into Warwick, said he did not wave the knife around. Warwick Police issued the driver a citation for a traffic violation they observed but did not issue any charges.

1:05 p.m. – Police responded to a report that a dog was in a Tesla with the windows up in the Dave’s Market parking lot. The owner arrived and told police the Tesla had “dog mode,” a special feature that controls the temperature.

6:11 p.m. – A caller complained about a car parked illegally at Eugene Street and Grandview Road, saying this was “an ongoing problem.” Police ticketed the car.

Friday, June 24

12:11 a.m. – Police responded to a car-vs-deer accident on South County Trail. The vehicle was towed and taken to EGPD. The driver, who turned out to be 15 years old and without a license, was arrested.

4:32 p.m. – A caller reported that his license plate went missing after he left it on the passenger seat of his car while making a purchase at Cumberland Farms on Post Road. The plate has since been entered as “stolen” in the R.I. Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

Saturday, June 25

12:00 a.m. – A caller at BLU On The Water told police someone threw a drink on a woman and there was an argument.

12:06 p.m. – A caller told police two cars parked in handicapped spots at Shoreside Apartments with no placards. Police found that one of the cars had the proper placard. Police issued the other car a parking tag.

12:55 p.m. – A caller told police a man was staggering and bleeding from a head injury on Main Street. Rescue arrived at the scene and took the man to Kent Hospital for treatment.

5:39 p.m. – Police assisted the EG Fire Department after a child was reportedly locked in a car at Scalloptown Park. Police found that the lock button was accidentally hit while the key was still in the car. The child was removed and found healthy.

7:59 p.m. – Police found a man rollerblading in the parking lot of Santander Bank on Main Street after hearing reports that he was acting “odd.” The man told police he was leaving.

Sunday, June 26

8:24 a.m. – A Marlborough Street resident reported that his cooler and friend’s mountain bike were stolen from his property. The resident later found the cooler on the sidewalk across the street but did not find the bike.

10:11 a.m. – A caller told police they were trying to sealcoat the parking lot of Flood Ford on South County Trail when an elderly man tried to enter the parking lot. The caller asked police to remove the man so that the seal coating would not be damaged. Police asked the man not to enter until the seat coat dries.

Monday, June 27

1:32 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 23, on Post Road for driving under the influence. The man was driving with headlights and taillights turned off, traveling outside the lane and onto the right side of the road multiple times. An officer stopped the car and, smelling alcohol on the man, got him to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. Police took the driver into custody; at the station he refused to take a chemical breath test. After processing, he was released with a court summons for driving under the influence and was cited for refusing to submit to a chemical test.

5:35 a.m. – Police responded to a complaint that a baby deer was hit on South Road. The deer was found dead off the side of the road and DEM said they will pick it up.

