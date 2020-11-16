Police Log: Shooting, Yelling & an Abandoned Boat

Monday, Nov. 2

11:53 a.m. – EGPD took a blue 18-speed Iron Horse bicycle that had been left at the practice soccer fields of East Greenwich High School several weeks ago and put it into storage. There was no report of it being stolen.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

7:26 a.m. – A Duke Street woman called 911 to complain that the daycare beneath her apartment was being too loud. Police informed her that the daycare was operating during its business hours. Roughly an hour later police were called back to the scene because the woman was yelling at a man dropping his child off at the daycare. Police told the woman not to yell at the daycare staff and not to use 911 for non-emergencies.

11:25 a.m. – An elderly man walking downtown appeared confused. Someone who knew him took him home to his family.

12:25 p.m. – A Post Road resident requested EGPD assistance to keep the peace while items were retrieved from the person’s home.

4:07 p.m. – Police were called to Crop Street after two people on the street and two people from an upstairs window were yelling at one another, using terms like “crackhead” and “n*****.” Police took statements from all those involved. This was not an isolated incident, according to the report, but no one was cited.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

9:21 a.m. – A green Chevrolet Cavalier was found with just one license plate on Post Road. The plate was registered to a different car and the registration had been canceled. It was towed to Blue Sun Towing.

3:06 p.m. – A woman yelled at the staff of Lifespan OB/GYN on South County Trail after they told her that her appointment had to be rescheduled. Patient left without further incident so no police action was needed.

5:08 p.m. – A caller complained to police about a dog off leash at Scalloptown Park. They were unable to find the woman with the off leash dog but did find other dog walkers in the park. Police told those people they needed to leave the park now that the sun had gone down.

8:15 p.m. – A Marlborough Street resident complained a neighbor’s music was too loud. The responding officer believed the music to be low but requested the individual reduce the noise a little.

Thursday, Nov. 5

12:05 a.m. – Police cited an EG man for driving without proof of insurance or proper car registration on Division Street after someone called to say he was driving erratically. Police discovered the violations during routine checks. The man told police the car had been given to him by his late grandfather. Police took the license plates off the car, issued the man a ticket, and had the car towed to the man’s house.

5:01 a.m. – A man trying to use the town boat ramp on Crompton Avenue told police it was blocked by an abandoned 25-foot fishing boat. The boat was registered to a man who told police he sold the boat to someone else six months ago.

5:52 a.m. – A construction company was told to wait until 7 a.m. to run their machines after someone on South County Trail reported loud construction noise.

1:10 p.m. – A caller told police a man in sweatpants and a sweatshirt was taking photos of houses claiming to be doing it for the town’s appraiser.

11:36 p.m. – A Main Street resident told police that two people were outside using leaf blowers. An EGPD officer responded to find DPW workers cleaning the street.

Friday, Nov. 6

8:49 a.m. – An employee of the Seasons Corner Market on South County Trail told police a man was making obscene calls to the store.

10:05 a.m. – An East Greenwich man, 21, was arrested on a warrant from the Narragansett PD. The charge was over alleged crank or obscene phone calls.

12:02 p.m. – The school resource officer at the high school notified officials when a fire alarm went off indicating a fire in the boys bathroom at East Greenwich High School resulted in over $5,000 in damage (read more HERE). A student later told police he’d been in another boys bathroom earlier in the day and had smelled smoke. He didn’t think a lot of it until after the fire in the other bathroom. Police found burn marks in the last bathroom stall in the other bathroom; it appeared someone had tried to set a fire there but it didn’t get going. Arson is believed.

1:45 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 31, on a bench warrant at Main and Queen streets. The officer familiar with the man pulled him over because he knew about the warrant and that the man was driving with a suspended license.

4:33 p.m. – Woodland Road residents reported a dumpster was delivered to a boarded up home on the street. The residents were told by the building inspector to report any activity at that address. Police were unable to find anyone in or around the home.

5:42 p.m. – A caller told police a tractor-trailer moving truck parked on Tillinghast Road had been making travel difficult all day. The man who had hired the movers said he would tell them to leave for the day.

Saturday, Nov. 7

9 a.m. – An EG man told police that a woman who took out a restraining order against him is harassing him. He said she was retaliating because he once complained she parked her car too close to his. He said she has also threatened him and called him racial slurs. Police reported the man’s grievance with the EG Housing Authority.

12:06 p.m. – A caller told police someone in a wheelchair was stuck in a crosswalk on Main Street. The sidewalk was blocked by a sign which police moved for the individual.

5:04 p.m. – A Mulberry Street resident told police a man in a black sweatshirt was knocking on doors and looking through windows of homes with a flashlight.

9:34 p.m. – A Greene Street resident told police some youths had been ringing doorbells in the area and disturbing occupants in the Greene Street and Prospect Street area. Police talked to some youths who identified an older teen but that youth could not be found. Later, another resident called to say a man had fallen and been injured after trying to chase down the youths earlier. That caller did not want to file a report.

Sunday, Nov. 8

8:13 a.m. – Police were called to Dave’s Marketplace after an argument occurred over someone walking the wrong way inside the store. The individuals involved had left by the time police arrived.

11:45 a.m. – Neighbors were concerned after hearing gunshots in the vicinity of Tillinghast Road. Police found shotgun casings near a target at a house on Shady Hill Drive. Police told the homeowner under EG municipal ordinances a resident can fire a shotgun at varmints for property protection or while hunting. Target firing isn’t specified so he or whoever fired the shotgun should refrain from the activity.

2:02 p.m. – Police assisted in a birthday parade on Miss Fry Drive.

Monday, Nov. 9

12:07 a.m. – A caller reported a man sleeping in his car at the Division Street–Route 2 intersection. Warwick PD handled.