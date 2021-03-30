Police Log: Several Arrests & Golf Cart Trespassers

Monday, March 15

1:00 p.m. – Police located a confused elderly man near New London Turnpike. They then found the man’s wife, who explained that he had wandered from the nearby CVS.

3:26 p.m. – A caller told police that an elderly woman’s car broke down at the light on Post Road near Saint Elizabeth Home. The police got Ronnie’s towing to tow the vehicle while the police escorted the elderly woman home.

Tuesday, March 16

5:02 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 32, for possessing methamphetamine after the EG Fire Department asked police to assist them with a box alarm at the man’s apartment on Melrose Street. They said the man set off the fire alarm and sprayed the fire extinguisher into the staircase. The fire department said he seemed delusional. The man told police he set off the alarm because he wanted the police to come. He said he’d been hearing voices and he believed his friends and neighbors were changing passwords on his iPhone. The man also said he set up cameras in his apartment to catch people messing with him. When asked if police could view videos from these cameras, he said they were unusual because they only showed him talking to himself. Police asked the man if he used drugs, and he said he hadn’t since yesterday when he used meth. Upon entering the man’s apartment, a second officer asked him if he had used any drugs, to which he now said yes. He said he had meth in his pockets and police took a small bag full of it out. Police took him into custody, charging him with one felony count of narcotics possession and a misdemeanor charge of vandalism. After processing at the station, police took him to Kent County Courthouse for arraignment.

Wednesday, March 17

5:18 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with the report of a fire near Middle Road and Route 2. It was a small mulch fire and a passerby had put it out by the time police arrived.

7:04 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD when someone on Post Road had an allergic reaction to peanuts. The person was taken to the hospital.

Thursday, March 18

8:09 a.m. – A Kenyon Avenue resident told police something caused his backyard fence next to Knollwood Avenue to fall over overnight. He said he heard nothing overnight but he saw the downed 6-foot-tall aluminum fence upon waking. Police asked neighbors if they had heard anything, but none of them had. The damage appeared to be caused by a car, based on tire marks around the area. The owner estimated the fencing would cost about $4,000 to replace.

11:28 p.m. – Police investigated heavy smoke near South County Trail. The officer determined that it came from someone burning a Christmas tree in a fire pit; the fire was under control.

6:01 p.m. – An EG man told police his mother and his sister had been arguing all day. Police arrived and restored the peace. The sister left for the night.

Friday, March 19

1:32 a.m. – An EG resident told police her grandmother locked her out. The woman had a 1 a.m. curfew that she violated, so her grandmother locked the deadbolt so she couldn’t come in. Police told the grandmother since her granddaughter lived there she could not lock her out. Police also advised the woman to follow her grandmother’s curfew.

3:04 p.m. – Police responded to the report of four youths throwing rocks at an abandoned house on Lion Street. Upon arrival, the officer did not find them, but the woman who called the police showed the officer two broken windows in the house’s basement that she said the kids caused. The police tried to determine the owner of the house but were not able to find anyone.

4:04 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 57, for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was seen swerving on South County Trail between Frenchtown Road and Middle Road. The passenger of another car pulled over to tell a police officer about the man, who she said had almost hit other cars while heading north. Police quickly found the car using her description and saw it drift over the white fog line before swerving over the solid yellow middle line. The car kept swerving until police finally pulled the driver over near the veterinary hospital. The driver had difficulty operating the automatic window to speak to the officer and the officer noticed the man had red, bloodshot eyes and his speech was heavily slurred. He said he had just left work in North Kingstown. When asked if he had been drinking, the driver said he had two to three beers before leaving work; later he told police he’d had four or five drinks. When asked to show the officer his license, he got distracted and instead showed them a pair of jeans he bought at Kohl’s. The driver agreed to take field sobriety tests, all of which he failed. Police took the man into custody. At the station, he consented to a breathalyzer test, with the two results showing a blood alcohol content of 0.248 percent and 0.258 percent respectively (the legal limit is .08 percent). Police assigned the driver a court date; a sober person drove him home.

10:37 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her ex-boyfriend stole her car. She said she found him standing on the porch earlier in the evening, trying to eavesdrop, she thought. The ex-boyfriend then entered her car with a spare set of keys she had left at his home. The woman ran outside to try to stop him. She grabbed the passenger side door, but the boyfriend sped away. The woman explained that she never gave the man permission to take her car.

The woman filed out a No Trespass order against her ex-boyfriend, but the police were unable to contact him to notify him about the order. Shortly after leaving the apartment, the officer received word from another officer that he saw the car parked at Pal’s Restaurant. The officer escorted the woman to her car, and she said she wouldn’t press charges because her car did not appear to be damaged.

11:58 p.m. – Police arrested a 35-year-old Warwick man for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into the median on Route 4. The man was unconscious when police arrived. After rousing him, police noticed his speech was slurred, his eyes bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol. The driver said he’d had four drinks that night at a bar but did not say which bar. He also seemed very confused and did not know why he was driving or how he got into the accident. EGFD took the driver to Kent Hospital for medical evaluation; at the hospital, a blood sample was taken and the man’s injuries were checked. After he was released, police arrested him; he was issued a court summons; a family member picked him up at the station.

Saturday, March 20

4:30 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man on a bench warrant after he was found incoherent at his residence Friday night. He was taken to the hospital because of possible alcohol poisoning; a blood test showed his blood alcohol content was .525 percent. Routine checks turned up the warrant. Police took him into custody upon his release from the hospital.

5:11 a.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident told police a car had been driving through the neighborhood, pulling into driveways, turning around and coming back through again. Police determined it was someone delivering newspapers.

10:29 p.m. – Police responded to a noise complaint at Eldredge Elementary School; they dispersed the gathering they found there.

Sunday, March 21

1:18 a.m. – A man told police he heard a large group of people yelling profanities on Main Street. The group was waiting for an Uber and left soon after.

11:45 a.m. – The son of a Shippee Road homeowner told police two men trespassed onto the property. The two drove onto the property in a blue electric golf cart and told the son they were inspecting phone lines. The first man asked for permission to dirt bike ride and buck hunt, which the son refused. The men left the property but before doing so they cut a small pine tree down with a chainsaw. The son then called his father, who said he did not give the two men permission to go on the property. After leaving the residence, police were called back there because the two men came back. The police spoke with the men who were in the woods where the power line runs. They told police they were clearing small trees and branches from the line, but the officers told them they were on private property. The officer also told the two men that if they cut down any more trees they would be arrested and charged with trespassing.

1:34 p.m. – Someone reported that children were climbing on equipment behind Centerville Bank on Main Street, but when an officer checked the area they were not there.

Monday, March 22

2:13 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 37, for disorderly conduct, obstructing police and resisting arrest, after he was stopped for questioning on Main Street because he matched the description from Warwick PD of someone suspected of breaking and entering at a house on Ladd Street, just over the EG line. The man said he was coming from McKinley’s and said the police had no right stopping him. He became belligerent and assumed a fighting stance. Police decided to arrest him and two officers tried to get him against a wall but the three of them fell to the ground. A third officer joined them and the three police officers finally managed to get the man in handcuffs. He continued to resist, yelling and accusing the police of treating him differently than they treated others. They got him into the back of the police car and took him to the police station, where he was processed and released with a District Court summons.