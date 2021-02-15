Police Log: Search Yields Cash, No Drugs; $2K Gift Card Phone Scam

Sunday, Jan. 31

12:40 a.m. – While at a stationary traffic post on Main Street, two officers saw a car without an illuminated rear license plate. The police pulled the car over, and smelled what they thought was unburned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. With consent from the car owner, police searched the vehicle but did not find anything. The driver was let off with a warning regarding their rear plate.

Monday, Feb. 1

11:40 a.m. – Police, along with East Greenwich, North Kingstown and Warwick Fire Departments, responded to a report of a fire at L&S Automotive’s south garage roof on 5601 Post Road. The owner said he thought a fire in the chimney started the roof fire. Everyone was evacuated from the building and fire departments extinguished the fire. Once the scene was safe, a building inspector determined that the entire building and the other businesses in it would need to be closed for the time being.

5:35 p.m. – An East Greenwich couple told police they noticed their van’s back window was smashed upon leaving the CVS at 1285 South County Trail. They did not notice any rock or debris nearby. The two also said nothing was missing from the vehicle and they would not press charges at this time.

9:20 p.m. – Police received a report of a Verizon telephone wire down on Ledge Road. The wire was hanging low enough that a passing vehicle could take it out. A Verizon representative said that they would fix the issue tomorrow.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

11:29 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police his mailbox had been damaged overnight. There had been a snowstorm on Monday, but the man said his mailbox had been intact at the time he went to bed. Overnight, he heard voices and heavy equipment from town snowstorm clean-ups. The next morning, the man found the mailbox’s granite base snapped and the box itself crushed in a snowbank. An officer investigated the area, and determined that the granite base weighs between 300 and 500 lbs., and was far away from the sidewalk. The officer wrote that something large must have hit it.

3:12 p.m. – A caller told police a man parked at the town boat launch on Crompton Avenue had urinated by the side of his car. Police talked to the man but he said he’d been reading in his car and only got out to stretch his legs.

6:04 p.m. – A caller told police he heard a gunshot and saw a muzzle flash through the sunroof of a passing car. While working on a car at Long and Marlborough Streets, he heard a gunshot and saw a flash through the sunroof of a nearby car. He said he watched the car drive east on Long Street before taking a left on Duke Street. After losing sight of the vehicle, the witness saw it again driving on Queen Street. Police found the car as described parked on Main Street; a search of the car turned up nothing suspicious. The officer also reviewed surveillance footage of the parking lot, but the camera quality was unclear. As of now, the department has marked the report as unfounded.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

12:35 a.m. – Police pulled over a woman driving an unregistered vehicle on King Phillip Trail. She said she recently purchased the car and was waiting on the title to register it. Police let her drive it home to park, since she lived around the corner.

2:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man on an active warrant from Providence. An officer on routine patrol drove through Seasons Gas Station’s parking lot on South County Trail and noticed a gray Mazda without a front license plate. No one was in the vehicle although it was at the pump, and the rear bumper appeared freshly damaged. Routine checks identified the car’s owner and that he had a bench warrant for failing to appear on a felony drug charge out of Providence. While searching the man, the officer found $1,300 of cash on him, which the man said was his mother’s stimulus check that she gave to him. He later asked the officer if a friend could pick up his car, which ultimately was allowed. While being processed at the station, the man suddenly said he had to go to the bathroom. The officer suspected that the man may have placed something in his rectum while inside the gas station store because according to the information on the man’s Providence arrest, he had heroin in his rectum when police took him into custody there. The police performed a strip search, but nothing was found. He was later taken to the ACI.

4:20 p.m. – A Warwick man told police his girlfriend’s ex-husband threatened him while he was picking up his girlfriend’s children at a daycare on Main Street. The man said the ex-husband, of East Greenwich, yelled, “I’m going to get you and harm you!” from inside his pickup truck. The man said the ex-husband had followed him to his home in Warwick once before and had harassed him enough that he had become concerned for his safety. The ex-husband told police he only stopped by the daycare to see his children, who he’d not seen in months. He admitted getting into a brief argument with the Warwick man but said he had never threatened him.

Thursday, Feb. 4

9:35 a.m. – Police cited a Burrillville man for driving an unregistered vehicle after they stopped him because of an expired inspection sticker. Police had the car towed.

5:19 p.m. – A 76-year-old East Greenwich man told police he was the victim of credit card fraud. That afternoon, the man received a call from an unknown phone number originating in Ukraine, in which the woman on the phone claimed to be a Capital One representative. She told him that there was an issue with his credit card account and he needed to provide his three-digit security code. The man complied. She transferred him to another “representative” requesting that the man purchase $7,000 worth of Best Buy gift cards. The man bought $2,000 worth of Best Buy cards from CVS and gave the representative the card numbers. When he went to go buy more, the store manager told him that he may be a victim of a scam. The victim said he will press charges if the suspect is identified.

6:49 p.m. – Police were called to assist Coventry PD when a car they were following crossed over into East Greenwich after a several-town, slow-speed chase. The driver, whose car had two blown out tires by this time, finally stopped on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. Coventry police made the arrest.

Friday, Feb. 5

4:30 a.m. – A black BMW with heavily tinted windows and no license plates was seen at the drive up post office on Post Road by a patrolling officer. Someone in the car appeared to be messing with a mailbox. When the officer turned around, the car took off. Police warned surrounding communities about the incident, and shortly after Coventry police said that there was a mailbox “fishing” incident in their town that morning as well.

9:02 a.m. – Police assisted North Kingstown police at a Queen Street residence regarding a no trespass order for North Kingstown High School aimed at the resident as well as a report of the theft of license plates from school property. The EG man received a copy of the trespass order, and he admitted he stole a set of license plates from a vehicle parked at the high school which he put on his own.

11:47 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police a Dewalt drill and battery had gone missing from her home and she suspected the men who delivered a new refrigerator. The drill had been in a baby seat in one of the rooms the men had to pass through. Afterwards, the drill and battery were nowhere to be found.

5:05 p.m. – Police received a report about a black pickup truck with bright, rear-facing lights distracting other drivers near Division Street and the Route 4 on/off ramps. Police searched the area, but did not find anything.

5:20 p.m. – While walking near Eldredge and Church streets, a man found two $10 bills on the ground and turned it over to police. Police marked the cash as lost property.

Saturday, Feb. 6

12:32 a.m. – A North Kingstown driver was stranded on Route 4 after their car failed. They tried to contact an Uber but Uber does not pick up people on the highway. AAA wouldn’t help either citing COVID-19 protocols. Police gave the driver a ride home.

4:15 a.m. – A highway department employee saw three men walking down the middle of First Avenue. Police arrived and found that they were walking from a friend’s house back to their cars, which were parked on Main Street.

8:47 a.m. – A Main Street CVS employee told police about a man who was asking for anxiety medicine without a prescription. The man was gone when police arrived.

7:30 p.m. – A caller told police that their daughter lost her pink and purple coin purse on the Eldredge Elementary School field. The police said that if located they will let the parent know.

9:40 p.m. – While on patrol on Post Road near South Pierce Road, an officer noticed a car with one of the brake lights out. The officer pulled the car over on Frenchtown Road and detected what smelled like marijuana when he spoke with the driver. The driver said he was from New Bedford and that he was headed home after he and his girlfriend went to get a coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts. The officer asked why they drove 40 minutes away to get a coffee. The driver changed his story so he was coming from his father’s house in Blackstone and then stopped to get coffee on the way home. According to the report, police could not see any coffee cups. The police asked if he had anything illegal in his car such as drugs or a gun; the man said after some thought that he did not. When the officer said he could smell marijuana, the man said he had a small amount of marijuana for personal use. Police searched the man and found a bag of two grams of marijuana in his right pocket and one gram of marijuana in his left pocket. Police searched the vehicle and found small dispensary containers with marijuana crumbs but nothing else. Police let the man go with a warning.

Sunday, Feb. 7

12:49 a.m. – A caller told police there was a car stopped on the double yellow line on South County Trail at South Road and a man appeared to be holding a woman inside the car. Police could not find any vehicle matching that description.

9:14 a.m. – Police performed a well-being check for a man at Main Street Convenience Store who called 911 seven times over the past several minutes. A 911 operator said the man had mental health issues and was asking for a well-being check for his dad in Exeter. The man was taken to Kent Hospital, and his father was notified.

10:44 a.m. – Police checked on a car that was reported behind the recreation department building last night and still there in the morning. The car ended up belonging to a local resident who was hiking last night and this morning.

1:11 p.m. – An EG woman told police she wanted to leave her house with her child but the children’s father would not let her. Police spoke with both adults and the child stayed with the father.

4:16 p.m. – A caller told police a couple of drivers were spinning their cars in the East Greenwich Country Club parking lot. The cars were gone when police arrived.