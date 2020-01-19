Police Log: Revelry, Intoxication & a Prime Suspect

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Dec. 30

5:40 p.m. – A Castle Street resident said someone had tried to enter her residence but she was able to shut and lock the door. She told police the person was still outside. Police investigated; it was an Amazon Prime delivery person.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

10:58 p.m. – A Brisas Circle resident complained about a neighbor’s loud party. Police did not hear any loud music or noise but spoke with the neighbor, telling them to keep the noise down.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

12:17 a.m. – A Canterbury Lane resident complained about fireworks and revelry in the street. Police found there were people gathered outside; they did not observe any violations.

12:58 a.m. – The Brisas Circle resident called again about noise. Police told the neighbors to remain indoors.

1:32 a.m. – Police got an alert about an alarm ringing by the girls locker room at EGHS. Police found four people in the area and advised them that they weren’t allowed on school property after hours.

Thursday, Jan. 2

9:52 a.m. – A loose dog was sighted on Brayton Meadows Way but was gone by the time police arrived.

3:02 p.m. – The manager of European Wax Center at 1000 Division Street said a client got $120 worth of services on Dec. 30 and left without paying. She’d said she wanted to pay by check, but those aren’t accepted so she said she would go out to her car to get cash, leaving her temporary driver’s license behind. She did not return. Police reached the woman, who promised to pay on Friday. Police said she would be charged if she failed to comply.

5:29 p.m. – A Lovegreen Lane resident told police about a suspicious man who parked and got out of his car carrying a bag or backpack of some kind. Police were able to talk to the man, who was visiting friends a couple of houses away from where he had parked.

5:53 p.m. – A caller told police her car had been damaged two different times by shopping carts in the parking lot for 1000 Division Street. She said she did not want to file a report.

Friday, Jan. 3

9:12 a.m. – A Jodie Beth Drive resident told police a work crew showed up but the homeowners had not authorized any work. Police found the workers had the wrong address and were due at a roofing job at a nearby house.

4:06 p.m. – DOT contacted police about two people attempting to hang an anti-war banner off the Middle Road–Route 4 overpass. The pair were allowed to leave.

5:24 p.m. – Police were notified about a person who’d fallen from their bicycle with a possible head injury. The person appeared to be intoxicated and was taken by EGFD rescue to the hospital.

9:22 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident told police home camera footage showed a man drop off a red bag at his front door, take a photo of the bag and leave. A short time later, a woman came and picked up the bag. The resident said it was probably a food deliveryman who’d gotten the address wrong but he wanted police to check his front porch just in case.

Saturday, Jan. 4

5:19 p.m. – Someone reported a dead deer on Division Street at Heritage Drive.

8:31 p.m. – Someone told police about a young man in front of Main Street Convenience Store who appeared to be acting oddly. Police found the man to be intoxicated; he was taken by EGFD rescue to the hospital.

Sunday, Jan. 5

1:05 p.m. – A Warwick woman told police she’d tried to redeem a gift card at the nail studio at 1000 Division Street but the shop was closed, with a sign directing her to take the card to another nail salon in Warwick. That salon did not know anything about taking the first salon’s gift cards. Police spoke with the owner of the EG salon, who said the woman could come by on Monday; the owner also told the officer he did not appreciate being bothered on a Sunday and he would call the police if the officer called again, even though the officer told the owner twice that he was the police.

1:59 p.m. – A Division Street resident told police a storage trailer on their property had been broken into. One of the dirt bikes stored inside was missing and another one had been vandalized and left in a field beside their house. The resident valued the missing dirt bike at $6,000.

