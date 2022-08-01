Police Log: Raccoon Rescue; Scalloptown Stargazing

Tuesday, July 19

8:14 a.m. – A truck driver told police and EGFD he noticed a low cable wire attached to the side of a building on Main Street. The driver contacted Cox Cable; police and EGFD helped to put the wire back into place and said they would contact the town building inspector because of the hazardous situation.

2:45 p.m. – Police freed a raccoon from a dumpster at Westminster Unitarian Church on Kenyon Avenue.

4:54 p.m. – Police and EGFD helped a man who fell at Aim High Academy on South County Trail.

11:27 p.m. – A caller told police she saw a big explosion and an orange flash on Chestnut Drive. Police checked the area and didn’t find anything.

Wednesday, July 20

12:23 a.m. – Police approached a car parked at Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream on South County Trail. The driver said they were waiting for a family member.

1:25 a.m. – A Brookside Drive resident told police a shirtless man rang her doorbell and ran away. Soon after, the resident said she saw four teens walking towards Sylvan Drive. Police then found damage to a garage on Brookside Drive but weren’t sure if it was caused by the group. Police brought one teen home and spoke to the parents of two other teens.

10:20 a.m. – A Brookside Drive resident told police he found a bike lying next to his garage and that he was unable to find its owner. Police brought the bike to the station.

11 a.m. – The manager of Dave’s Marketplace on Division Street told police he was concerned for his employees’ safety after firing another employee for anger issues. The employee was fired Monday but came back hoping for a second chance, explaining he had a disability. Police contacted the ex-employee’s mother, who confirmed the disability and said she would tell her son the manager didn’t want to give him a second chance at the job.

11:37 a.m. – A Clemente Drive resident told police they received a scam email. Police told the caller to delete the email and not to respond.

4:36 p.m. – Police arrested a Connecticut man, 25, for driving without a license after he was stopped while driving on Howland Road because his car didn’t have a front plate. The driver told police he didn’t have his license, registration, or any proof of insurance on him. Police had the car towed and gave the driver a district court summons for driving an unregistered vehicle.

5:11 p.m. – A Jefferson Drive resident told police he emailed $400 in Amazon gift cards to a friend who had requested the money. After calling his friend, the resident learned the friend had never asked for money and that it was fraud. Police told the resident to call his credit card company.

10:01 p.m. – A truck company told police they couldn’t reach one of their drivers but a location tracker showed he was at East Greenwich Square on Division Street. Police searched the area but didn’t find the driver.

10:11 p.m. – A caller told police her client parked in a parking lot on Main Street and couldn’t get her car out. Police said the car was parked in a private lot and would therefore need to stay parked until the morning when the lot reopens. A family member gave the client a ride home.

Thursday, July 21

12:01 a.m. – Police stopped a car on Post Road after noticing it make an illegal U-turn. The driver told police she and the passenger were “looking for somewhere to go.” Checks showed the car’s registration was suspended. The driver hesitantly left the car and police had it towed. The passenger then apparently yelled at police and made herself vomit. A relative later arrived to pick up the two women, and police gave the driver citations for the illegal U-turn and driving with suspended registration.

12:30 a.m. – Police came across a car at Scalloptown Park on Rocky Hollow Road. The driver told police he was stargazing.

10:54 a.m. – Police stopped a car for speeding on Frenchtown Road. Checks showed that the car’s registration was suspended. Police had the car towed and gave the driver a citation for the suspended registration and a warning about the speeding.

12:06 p.m. – A caller told police they heard a loud noise on Tillinghast Road. Police found a man there with a firearm and told him he can’t shoot at the property.

1:02 p.m. – An employee of University Gastroenterology on South County Trail told police someone made several attempts to pass off fraudulent prescriptions at CVS and Walgreens. Police told the worker the pharmacies should contact their local police departments of the pharmacies involved.

1:18 p.m. – Police and EGFD helped a swimmer who was having trouble getting on his boat at the boat ramp on Crompton Avenue.

1:31 p.m. – A woman who works on Main Street told police she was being harassed by Facebook messages from a man, including a picture of the building she works at. The woman told police she met the man once and was not Facebook friends with him. She also said she found two milkshakes outside her office building which she thinks were left by the man. Police said the woman should tell the man she does not want any more messages from him and that any more messages would result in her filing a formal complaint.

3:34 p.m. – A caller notified police of a dog running around Cole Middle School on Cedar Avenue. The dog apparently had a leash on but no one was connected to the leash.

5:34 p.m. – A lawyer working for the Veterans Fireman’s Club on Queen Street told police the club’s president wanted to report two people for trespassing. The two were notified of the no trespass order.

5:36 p.m. – Police arrested a Charlestown teen, 18, for driving with an expired license. Police stopped a car on Division Street after noticing it didn’t have a front plate and its back plate wasn’t fully fastened. Police also noticed a loud muffler and tint on every window including the windshield. Checks showed the driver’s license had expired a month ago, which police gave him a district court summons for. Police also gave the driver a citation for how the plates were displayed and a warning for the window tint and muffler. Police had the car’s registered owner take the car.

7:32 p.m. – EGFD told police they found an iPhone. Police were able to reach the owner by calling one of his contacts, and he arrived at the station an hour later to pick up the phone.

Friday, July 22

12:19 a.m. – A caller told police his car was missing. Police found the car at the intersection of King and Duke streets; the caller forgot where he had parked.

12:49 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 27, for suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found driving a car even after police told him not to because of suspected drunkenness. Police came across the man, who had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, on King Street. He told police he was trying to remember where he parked his car. Police later found the car parked on Union Street and told the man they wouldn’t give him a ride there. Soon after, however, police found the man driving his car and asked him to take field sobriety tests, which he refused to do. He also refused to cooperate at the police station, including refusing to take a chemical breath test. Police charged the man for the DUI and for obstructing an officer in execution of duty, and gave him a citation for refusing the breath test.

7:44 a.m. – A Duke Street resident told police his neighbor has been recording him from a parked car for a few days and he did not feel safe. Police found there to be no criminal activity.

5:08 p.m. – An EG resident told police he was getting spam emails from several businesses, including an order confirmation for $1,545 which was under his name but shipped to an address in Hartford, Conn. The resident said someone opened a credit card under his name as well but he did not lose any money. Police told the resident to contact his bank.

5:29 p.m. – Police pulled over a driver after noticing he was following another car very closely on Frenchtown Road. Checks showed that the car was stolen from Providence. The driver told police he had reported the car as stolen but later found out it was instead repossessed. He said he hadn’t yet told Providence PD that the car had been released to him. Police spoke with the driver’s mother, who was the car’s registered owner; she confirmed the driver’s story was true. Police let the driver go and told him to contact Providence PD.

8:59 p.m. – Police arrested a Florida man, 53, for driving with a suspended license. Police stopped a truck on Main Street after noticing a broken rear light. The driver told police he had ordered a new tail light and was waiting for it to arrive. Checks showed the driver’s license was suspended, which police gave the driver a district court summons for. Police also gave the driver a warning for the broken tail light.

9:03 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 52, for driving with a suspended license after she was stopped on Duke Street because her car didn’t have a front plate. Checks showed the plate didn’t match the car and that the registration was canceled. Police gave the woman a district court summons and citation and had the car towed.

Saturday, July 23

12:35 a.m. – A caller told police a woman was being dragged by two men on Main Street. Police checked the area but did not find them.

1:18 a.m. – Police came across two groups of young men arguing on King Street. One man told police he was hit in the nose and tackled, resulting in a bloody nose and scraped forehead and elbow. The two groups gave police different stories and police couldn’t determine who started the fight. Police noticed there were security cameras in the area that could have recorded the fight; they decided to have detectives look at the footage.

5:07 a.m. – A caller told EGFD someone passed out and was moved to the side on Middle Road. EGFD and police brought the person to Kent County Hospital.

Sunday, July 24

1:09 a.m. – Police stopped a driver on Main Street because their car had an expired temporary registration. The driver told police she was coming from Blu on the Water, where she apparently had one drink. Police had the driver take field sobriety tests, which she passed. Police gave the driver a citation for the unregistered car and had the car towed.

2:12 a.m. – A caller told police a few beer cans were stolen from his boat at Finn’s Harborside on Water Street. After police were unable to find the person who stole the cans, the caller said he didn’t want to press charges.

12:45 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a brush fire on Avenger Drive that damaged a quarter acre but did no damage to any structures.

