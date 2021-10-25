Police Log: Tipped Toilet; Errant Pitchfork & Sleepers

Monday, October 11

9 a.m. – A caller told police a portable toilet was tipped over at Shovlin Park; trash was also found on the ground and the park’s nets were turned over. Police notified DPW.

11:15 a.m. – A My Lawn employee told police he was driving a landscape truck on First Avenue when a pitchfork fell from a barrel and hit the vehicle behind him. The other driver said the pitchfork hit her windshield, driver’s door and undercarriage. There did not appear to be any visible damage; photos were taken.

1:15 p.m. – A caller said there was possibly a sick fox near Lynn Circle. Police found the fox laying in the sun, and it moved away from officers; the animal did not appear to be rabid.

9:42 p.m. – A Main Street resident said the couple on the apartment’s second floor were fighting and banging around again; it turned out to be a verbal argument, and the man was gone when police arrived.

Tuesday, October 12

11:13 a.m. – An EG man told police he lost his license plate when his front bumper fell off his vehicle on June 2 during his commute to work; there had also been heavy flooding in the roadway that day. He did not know he had to file a police report at that time and had been unable to locate the bumper or license plate. Police reported the plate missing.

11:57 a.m. – Police helped open the South County Trail roadway after a construction company blocked one of the lanes.

12:12 p.m. – Police cited a North Kingston man, 36, near Third Avenue for driving with a suspended registration. Police had pulled him over for not having an inspection sticker on his windshield. The man was aware of this and said it was “long overdue.” Police had the vehicle towed.

12:52 p.m. – Police cited an Exeter man, 27, on South County Trail for driving with a suspended license; he also received a verbal warning for his vehicle drifting twice over the clearly marked fog lines. The vehicle was towed.

3:39 p.m. – A caller said a pool filling tanker on South County Trail was using a fire department water hookup to fill its tank; the driver was delivering water to a construction site.

Wednesday, October 13

9:35 a.m. – A caller said a confused, elderly woman was wandering around Peirce Street; she was brought back to the senior center.

12:22 p.m. – A caller said that someone was lying in the grass in the grass at Scalloptown Park; police spoke with the person who was taking a nap between work shifts.

3:41 p.m. – A caller told police the traffic light’s timing at the intersection of Main Street and Division Street was off. Police noticed a slight lag and would notify DOT if complaints continued.

7:22 p.m. – A caller said she and her husband were receiving threatening phone calls and text messages from a family member.

9:11 p.m. – A La Masseria employee told police someone dressed in all black was looking into vehicles on Main Street; he was last seen near Frank and John’s Pizza.

11:56 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 36, on a warrant for breaking and entering in Cranston. EGPD notified CPD department and they sent someone to pick her up.

Thursday, October 14

12:25 a.m. – A Hyland Avenue resident told police she was home alone and heard knocking; police checked the area and found nothing.

2:07 a.m. – Police found a woman sleeping in her car in the East Greenwich High School faculty parking lot; she checked out okay.

3 p.m. – A caller said a driver in the boat ramp parking lot on Crompton Avenue hit multiple vehicles in the lot and then set out on their boat.

3:59 p.m. – A caller said the tide was about to submerge a vehicle parked in the corner of Finn’s Harborside parking lot. Police located the person renting the vehicle and had them move it.

5:45 p.m. – Police responded to East Greenwich High School for a report of a stolen car. The owner’s daughter said she came to pick up her dad around 4:30 p.m. because he said he could not get into his car. When they returned at 5:45 p.m., the car was gone. Police located his vehicle approximately 200 feet away from where he thought it had been. His daughter said it was possible he was standing near the wrong car which was why he could not get in. There was no damage to the vehicle, and nothing was missing.

9:32 p.m. – A caller told police his boat trailer’s axle broke while he tried hauling it out of the parking lot on Crompton Avenue. He said he’d have it towed tomorrow.

Friday, October 15

12:48 a.m. – A woman flagged down police on Main Street. Another woman, who appeared to be very drunk, had misplaced her keys. Police worked to find the woman a way home.

1:19 a.m. – A caller told police people on Main Street were being loud and rude; she asked them to be quiet and they yelled at her. Police did not find anyone when they arrived.

2:47 a.m. – Police responded to Providence Police headquarters to pick up a Cranston woman, 41, who had been arrested on a warrant in that city. She was processed at EGPD without incident.

4:15 a.m. – Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 2 north; they contacted Warwick police.

8:32 a.m. – A caller told police they smelled smoke in the area, and police found a Lenihan Lane resident burning brush in a fire pit. The fire was extinguished until the homeowner could obtain a permit.

3:41 p.m. – Police reported three people arguing in a parking lot on Main Street.

3:41 p.m. – Police observed an adult man yelling at a girl on Middle Road. She said she did not know the man and the confrontation was possibly due to the area in which she crossed the road; she checked out okay.

6:03 p.m. – A caller said kids were hanging out and causing a ruckus in a Liberty Street carport.

10:14 p.m. – An End Zone Pub and Grille employee requested help in removing a couple who refused to pay their bill and leave.

Saturday, October 16

1:33 a.m. – A Union Street resident said a possibly intoxicated man was asleep on his front lawn; EGFD responded.

4:13 p.m. – A Cumberland Farms manager asked police for a no trespass order after a customer made the staff feel uncomfortable and threatened. The customer would make lewd and inappropriate comments to male employees, such as telling one employee he would like to squeeze his “ass” and take him back to his house. The manager said the customer was a regular and had been seen parked outside the store in the front row seemingly watching one of the employees for a long time. The customer was told multiple times that he was no longer welcome in the store, yet he kept showing up. Today, the manager said she confronted him, and he verbally assaulted her, saying she had no authority to tell him he could not visit; he then left the store. Police then went to his home and notified him of the no trespass order. He asked why he was receiving it and refused to sign it. He was informed that regardless of if he signed the order, he was officially notified and could not enter the property.

4:16 p.m. – A caller said a traffic light on Division Street was not cycling properly; police notified DOT and the lights would be set to blinking until they were fixed.

5:22 p.m. – A caller told police a baseball hit an umpire in the head at a game at Archie Cole Junior High School; the umpire left in his car and the caller was concerned for his safety. Cranston police were notified for the wellbeing check.

11:23 p.m. – A Greenwich Hotel employee said an intoxicated man at the bar was falling asleep and acting unusual; he then walked off behind Bank of America. Police checked the area but could not find him.

Sunday, October 17

1:35 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 23, near Friendship Street for disorderly conduct and vandalism/malicious injury to property after banging on the windows of Cortney Shae Salon and smashing the glass. The man was under the influence and said he was upset because of family issues; his cousin left him at The Trap and his brother agreed to pick him up but never showed up. The man then decided to walk home in the rain. He said he did not smash any windows but had punched the wall.

2:44 a.m. – An Arrowhead Trail resident said two people had run through his yard – possibly trying to ding-dong ditch. The two were described as teenagers and police checked the area but did not find anyone. Police noted that this is an ongoing issue at this residence.

10:47 a.m. – Police spoke with a woman involved in a verbal altercation on Main Street. The other people dispersed and were later found in Warwick; another man left in an unknown direction.

7:14 p.m. – A caller said he wanted his belongings retrieved from a woman’s apartment. She brought a watch and gold chain to the station, and he picked them up.

9:38 p.m. – A Water Street Kitchen and Bar employee said they saw lights flashing on and off on a docked boat that appeared to be a distress call. Police located the boat which was unoccupied and secure.

10:46 p.m. – A caller told police a vehicle stopped at an intersection on South County Trail and was smoking heavily.

10:56 p.m. – A caller said a possibly intoxicated motorcyclist was heading north on Main Street.

Monday, October 18

12:13 a.m. – A Kai Bar employee requested assistance in removing a customer for fighting; the individual left and the bar had no further complaint.

1:37 a.m. – Police checked on a person sleeping in a vehicle near Queen Street and Duke Street.