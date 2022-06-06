Police Log: Pet Problems, Vexing Violinist

Monday, May 23

10:44 a.m. – A caller told police about a man pacing in front of Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital on Post Road, saying it looked like he was talking to himself. The man told police he was waiting for a bus; police said he appeared to be fine.

11:30 a.m. – The president of a local homeowners association told police about a call from a fellow resident in which the resident said he wanted another resident’s dog removed. When the president told the man that was not in his power, the resident got very upset. The president wanted to document the incident.

11:50 a.m. – The health department let EGPD know a house cat had bitten a visitor and the cat was not current on its rabies vaccination. The animal control officer told the cat owner to keep the cat quarantined for 10 days and said she would be following up on the cat’s vaccination status.

12:58 p.m. – A Shady Hill Drive resident told police about a possibly sick baby deer. The deer appeared to be ok; police told the resident to contact DEM if the animal was still there in the morning.

4:06 p.m. – Police checked on a truck parked on Division Street near a Route 4 offramp. The driver was not there but a large bull mastiff dog was. Routine checks showed the car’s registration was canceled. At around this time, the driver came running up, carrying a gas can. Once there was gas in the truck, the driver pulled it over. Police removed the plates and had the car towed. The tow driver gave the driver and dog a ride.

4:38 p.m. – A caller told police people were riding dirt bikes and ATVs on Shippeetown Road, causing traffic problems.

Tuesday, May 24

6:34 a.m. – Tiverton PD asked police to check with an EG car owner to find out if they had given permission to people driving the jeep. Tiverton PD had stopped the jeep at the casino there. Police went to the owner’s residence but no one answered.

9:30 a.m. – Police were asked to intervene between parents and a child over a text message dispute.

1:58 p.m. – A woman told police she was injured last November while walking on Downing Street. She had jumped out of the road when a car veered in her direction, but when she hit the curb, the curb crumbled and she fell, fracturing her elbow in five places. She was reporting it now for insurance documentation and to spur the town to address curbing and sidewalk issues.

2:42 p.m. – A caller told police about a car that rolled out of a driveway and was unable to be stopped or turned off.

Wednesday, May 25

9:59 a.m. – Police noted a flock of “non-aggressive turkeys” in the vicinity of Middle Road and Balsam Drive.

4:02 p.m. – A caller complained about a violinist playing with an amplifier in the parking lot at 1000 Division Street.

4:06 p.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown woman, 50, for driving with a suspended license after she was involved in a car accident (no injuries) on Frenchtown Road. Routine checks turned up the suspension; the woman said she was not aware it had been suspended and thought there could have been a mixup. Police gave her a district court summons; a family member arrived to pick up the car and give the woman a ride.

7:03 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 38, for driving while intoxicated after police saw her speeding and driving erratically on First Avenue, then turn left onto Main Street against a red light. After she was stopped, near Friendship Street, she acknowledged having had “a few” drinks. The woman failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. While in a holding cell, the woman made signs she was going to try to hang herself, using her shirt. Police rushed in and stopped the woman, who told them they had ruined her life. EGFD arrived to take the woman to the hospital because of her suicide attempt; she did not want to go and attempted to leave. Eventually police got her in handcuffs and helped to get her into the rescue truck. Police accompanied the woman to the hospital, where the handcuffs were removed when she saw a doctor. She was given a district court summons and a traffic tribunal citation.

Thursday, May 26

1:57 p.m. – A musician playing their music was told by police to leave the parking lot at 1000 Division Street.

3:59 p.m. – Police again told a man playing music to leave the parking lot at 1000 Division Street.

7:16 p.m. – A manager at Tavern on the Square at 1000 Division Street told police an 18-wheeler truck had damaged the fence at the back of the property and had left the scene. The manager told the driver to wait but the driver drove off; the manager got a photo of the truck’s license plate. After the manager talked with the general manager, they said they did not want to press charges.

Friday, May 27

12:01 a.m. – A caller who lives near Division Street and Main Street complained about a jeep blowing a horn that sounds like a train horn. Police did not hear anything but said they would listen for it.

12:35 a.m. – Police cited an EG man, 41, for driving with a suspended license after he was seen going 49 mph in a 35 mph zone on Division Street. Routine checks showed the man had a suspended license from Massachusetts. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a speeding ticket. They called for a tow, which took the car to the man’s residence.

9:12 a.m. – Someone reported finding a baby bird on Middle Road near Hanaford; the bird was transported to wildlife rescue.

11:56 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 67, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Main Street for not wearing his seatbelt. The man told police he did not have a license; checks showed he had a suspended permit. The man said his license was suspended because he had failed to pay his taxes.

1:35 p.m. – An EG woman told police someone had withdrawn all the money from three of her bank accounts, totaling around $75,000. She said she’d spoken with the bank and closed the accounts; the bank said the issue would be transferred to their fraud department and she would get the money back in about a week.

4:46 p.m. – Police spoke with the valet drivers at La Masseria about ongoing parking problems.

5:28 p.m. – A caller told police she was concerned Providence Oyster Bar valet drivers were parking cars on both sides of Grandview and too close to the intersection with Eugene Street. She said the cars posed a danger to pedestrians and bike riders. Police said they would patrol the area.

5:45 p.m. – A caller told police he had been hearing a child yelling nearby for the past 10 minutes; police found the child, who had been playing on his scooter, was ok.

9:36 p.m. – A caller said she heard the sounds of girls fighting in the vicinity of Eldredge school. Police spoke with a man sitting in his car nearby who said there had been some young people in the vicinity but he did not think there was cause for concern. Police said they would keep checking the area.

10:36 p.m. – A caller told police about a van with New Hampshire plates parked on Lafayette Drive for “some time.” Police found a family on a road trip trying to get some rest; they will move.

Sunday, May 29

12:57 a.m. – A Rector Street resident said someone keeps ringing their doorbell.

1:47 a.m. – A caller complained about a house party on Middle Road. Police told the partiers to quiet down.

2:40 a.m. – A caller told police his girlfriend was drunk and wanted to drive home. Police found the woman on Main Street and after she took field sobriety tests determined she was too drunk to drive. Police told the woman to leave the car in the lot overnight.

2:53 p.m. – A Rosewood Court resident told police about a raccoon in her yard acting strangely, walking around during the day and appearing to be drunk. Police found the raccoon lying on its back, moving its limbs in an odd manner. It did not get up when the officer approached but then tried to turn over and hissed at the officer, who used his weapon to dispatch the animal. Police contacted the ACO and took the animal for disposal.

9:20 p.m. – Police checked on Eldredge Elementary after an alarm went off. The doors were locked and windows shut but one screen was up and that window was unlocked. Police searched the building and did not find anyone or anything amiss.A school maintenance person arrived; he said the screen had been down earlier but that the window did not lock. He said he would be installing a lock on the window this next week.

11:41 p.m. – Police found a man who appeared to be intoxicated on Water Street; they called EGFD rescue, who took him to the hospital.