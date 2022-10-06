Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window

Saturday, Sept. 24

12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.

8:58 a.m. – A caller told police they found a domestic rabbit in the parking lot of Thorpe’s Wine & Spirits on Main Street. A police officer took the rabbit into custody and dropped the animal off at the NK Animal Hospital.

9:33 a.m. – A West Warwick man turned over a Matthews compound bow, five arrows and a carrying case he found in the roadway Friday evening while driving on Frenchtown Road near the Route 4 overpass. The man said he waited around for a bit to see if anyone came back to get it – it appeared to have fallen or been dropped from a vehicle. When no one showed up, he took it home. Police took the items.

11:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Lincoln man, 33, for driving with a suspended license after police saw an outdated registration sticker on his car on Frenchtown Road and routine checks showed both the license and registration violations. Police gave him a district court summons; a family member came to drive the car away.

12:20 p.m. – A Coventry woman told police her front passenger side car window was smashed while it was parked in the parking lot at MacDonald’s on New London Turnpike, where she works. She said she arrived at 9 a.m. and worked until noon, after which she found the window smashed. Surveillance video showed a landscaper weed whacking near her car; the window broke as he passed by but he did not appear to realize. Police told the woman to tell her boss to contact the landscaping company.

3:25 p.m. – A caller said kids who often congregate in the CVS parking lot on Main Street were fighting behind Kon Asian Bistro in the same plaza. They scattered before police arrived.

3:29 p.m. – A caller told police the Tesla chargers at 1000 Division Street had been vandalized. Police left a voicemail for the property manager.

5:49 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 33, for driving with a suspended license after police saw he had no front license plate while driving on South County Trail. The man was reluctant at first to give police his name and told them he couldn’t afford another suspended charge. Police gave him a district court summons; his mother arrived to give him a lift.

5:59 p.m. – Police gave an EG resident a municipal court summons after an anonymous caller said the resident had an illegal open fire in his yard. Police and fire both reported to the residence, where they found a fire going that was 20 feet by 7 feet. The homeowner said he was allowed to have the fire because he was going to be cooking chicken; according to police there was no chicken in evidence. There was no hose nearby the fire, which was about 100 feet from the house. The man said he had a 5 gallon bucket of water and would use the nearby creek if the fire got out of control. Police determined the man didn’t have a permit and the fire violated the town ordinance and told the homeowner to put it out. It took 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The man said it had been going for a few days, that he ended up with a lot of wood in his business that he needed to get rid of.

6:54 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 55, for cyberstalking and cyberharassment after he turned himself in following a complaint on Sept. 22 involving a Cumberland Farms employee. He was processed and released after a bail commissioner cleared the warrant.

Sunday, Sept. 25

12:25 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 22, for driving under the influence after he was pulled over driving south on Main Street because he was following the car in front of him too closely. Police could smell alcohol on his breath when they spoke with him. He said he’d had “a few beers” at a bar in Warwick. Police took him into custody after he failed field sobriety tests. At the station, the man refused to take a chemical breath test to determine his blood alcohol level. Police gave him a district court summons on the DUI charge and traffic tickets for refusing the breath test and for not keeping enough space between his car and the car in front of him. He was processed and later released to his mother.

3:07 a.m. – Police told people sitting at the tables in front of Mainstreet Coffee to disburse.

11:53 a.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown man for driving with a suspended car registration after he was pulled over on Main Street because all his car windows were heavily tinted. Routine checks turned up the registration suspension; the driver said he was aware and showed police three failed car inspections, all because of the tinted windows. Police gave him a ticket for the window tint and one for the registration. They had his car towed to his home, nearby.

1:04 p.m. – Police arrested a North Providence woman, 39, for driving with a suspended license after she was stopped for failing to pull over for two fire trucks with lights and sirens on. The woman appeared to remove headphones as police approached. She said she was distracted by her child in the back seat and her dog in the front seat. She admitted having an ear bud in. The woman said there was a problem with her license; police found it was suspended and that the car registration was too. The woman called her husband to pick them up; police gave her a district court summons for the license suspension, a ticket for the registration and had the car towed.

9:47 p.m. – A caller reported a group of teens outside a house, suspecting they might be drinking. Police talked to the youths, who were just talking and listening to music while parents were inside. Police told them to turn down the music.

10:35 p.m. – A caller told police about some people on the roof of Rasa on Main Street who might be drunk. Police dispersed them without incident.