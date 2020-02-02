Police Log: Parking Lots, Barking Dogs & a DUI

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Jan. 13

8:41 a.m. – A dead deer was cleared from Shippee Road by DEM.

4:08 p.m. – Someone called police to say an SUV had been circling the parking lot at OLM for 15-20 minutes. Police spoke with the driver; the driver was waiting for family members.

6:20 p.m. – A woman told police she was approached by a man wearing a leather jacket while she was in the parking lot at Dave’s. He asked her to help him with his car. Police could not find the car.

Tuesday, Jan 14

11:03 a.m. – Police received a written statement complaining about dogs barking on Maplewood Drive, the latest in a series of complaints that have come in recent months. In total, police have gotten 46 complaints about these dogs and there have been 5 police reports looking into the situation. The owners will be cited under Town Ordinance Chapter 23 Section 15(A) ”Noisy or Trespassing Animal Declared Nuisance Abatement.” The owner was issued and mailed a Municipal Court summons.

6:11 p.m. – Police were notified about an injured deer on Shippeetown Road; an officer put the animal down and called DEM.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

1:09 a.m. – The door beneath the front entrance to Town Hall was found unlocked, as has happened on several recent occasions. It leads to a basement area; the door from the basement to the rest of the building was locked and the building was otherwise secure.

10:32 a.m. – Police checked on two foxes on Marion Street; they appeared healthy before running off into the woods.

11:02 a.m. – A Barrows Drive resident told police a package she’d ordered was missing and she thought perhaps it had been stolen. It was said to have arrived Jan. 7.

Thursday, Jan.16

1:45 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 48, for driving under the influence and refusing to take a chemical breath test after he was pulled over on Post Road because one of his headlights were out. The man did not pull over right away, continuing south on Post Road, but he eventually pulled over and told police he’d been looking for a good spot to pull over. The man admitted he’d been drinking, first at a party and then at a bar. His breath smelled of alcohol. He at first cooperated with police on field sobriety tests, but then became angry and stopped participating. He was then arrested and taken to the station for processing, where he refused a chemical test. He was issued a District Court summons and released to his brother.

10:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 38, for driving with a suspended license. Known to police, he was recognized as he drove on Melrose Street. The man was issued a District Court summons.

11:56 a.m. – An EG woman told police some items were taken from her car while it was parked in the CVS lot on Main Street. She said she’d parked there Wednesday afternoon around 3 and bought a few items at Sprigs. She put the items (a bonsai tree and two greeting cards) in her car, then went into CVS to do some shopping. When she returned to her car, the items were missing.

2:08 p.m. – A Warwick man told police a large tree limb fell on his truck (a work truck) while he was driving on Kenyon Avenue near Hyland Avenue. The tree damaged the truck’s hood and windshield. DPW workers arrived to help free the truck and clear the road of debris. Police noted there were strong winds at the time of the incident.

6:36 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she was tricked into giving out her personal information, including her Social Security number and bank account info, while trying to sign up for health care. Her Bank of America account was later charged for $281.65.

Friday, Jan 17

12:50 p.m. – Police found the Town Hall basement door unlocked. The rest of the building was secure.

4:48 p.m. – A Squirrel Lane resident told police her car had been broken into a week earlier. She’d initially thought nothing was missing but recently noticed her Ray Ban sunglasses were gone.

9:50 p.m. – A caller said his daughter was concerned for a friend after seeing some posts on Snapchat following an incident at school. The friend checked out ok.

10:09 p.m. – A caller told police there was a very loud party going on at a house on Hemlock Drive. Police found a single car at the house and no noise.

Saturday, Jan. 18

2:47 a.m. – A caller told police there had been a few occasions of loud music, yelling and partying lasting into the early morning hours at a house on Upland Avenue. Police found the occupants had rented the house as an AirBNB. Police alerted them to the town’s noise ordinance and the party was shut down for the night.

5:12 p.m. – A man on Spring Street who appeared to be drunk was taken by rescue to the hospital.

Sunday, Jan. 19

11:17 a.m. – A dog and a man fall through the ice in upper Bleachery Pond. Police rescued the man and fire rescued the dog, but the dog bit the firefighter carrying him. Read more here.

2:42 p.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident told police his car was damaged after he drove over a pothole heading south on Tillinghast near the horse farm.

