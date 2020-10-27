Police Log: Parent-Child Conflicts; Door-to-Door Soap Sales

Monday, Oct. 12

6:09 p.m. – A yellow lab was sitting alone next to the intersection of Middle Road and Balsam Drive. An EGPD officer brought the dog to North Kingstown Animal Hospital where a microchip revealed the dog belonged to a Cedar Avenue resident. The officer returned the dog to its home.

4:42 p.m. – An Adirondack Drive resident called police after a tree service company she hired left some tree limbs partially in the street. By the time an EGPD officer arrived, the tree company was removing the limbs.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:31 a.m. – Police arrested a Main Street man, 27, on a warrant for failing to appear in court. He was stopped while driving on Main Street because police knew him and knew about the outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody and his car was impounded because of suspended registration.

3:46 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Multiple people were out selling soap door-to-door without a permit at various locations in East Greenwich. When an EGPD officer told one man to leave he said he was dropped off and his employer told him he would be picked up later. He refused to give police any more information.

7:03 p.m. – A Reynolds Street woman told police her car rolled out of her driveway after she got out of it. It rolled across the street and into her neighbor’s garage.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

2:23 a.m. – A caller told police a red SUV was driving erratically on Kenyon Avenue heading toward Middle Road. Police could not find the vehicle.

2:42 a.m. – An EG resident told police her father was “psychotic” and kicked her out of the house for smoking cigarettes. She refused to meet with EGPD officers and said she would stay at a hotel.

7:57 a.m. – Police were tipped off about a woman dumping trash at Greene Industries on Rocky Hollow Road. It turns out she was just dropping her husband off and moving some items to her trunk.

Thursday, Oct. 15

12:22 a.m. – Police arrested a Sixth Avenue man, 27, for assaulting his mother after he said she called him a “loser and that he needed to get his life together.” He said that he threw his phone at her, then grabbed her face, and pushed her to the ground. His mother corroborated her son’s story so he was taken into custody.

1:59 p.m. – The principal at Hanaford Elementary told police an aluminum picnic table had been damaged beyond repair over the past two weeks by unknown suspects. The table had been purchased by the Hanaford PTG at a cost of $400.

2:15 p.m. – A bernedoodle dog bit a woman in the thigh on John Alden Road while she was campaigning door to door for a state Senate candidate. The bite broke the skin. Police ordered the dog quarantined.

8:30 p.m. – A man’s bag was stolen after he accidentally left it outside his car in the McDonald’s parking lot on Division Street. The bag contained clothing and an iPad worth roughly $300. Surveillance footage showed an unidentified man taking the bag and leaving in a dark vehicle.

11 p.m. – A Warwick woman told police her car had been blocked from leaving the Seasons Corner Market on South Country Trail by her husband’s car. When she handed her phone to EGPD officers to show them a video of the incident, the woman became agitated and demanded her phone be returned, grabbing at the officer who was holding it. She then ran into the store and yelled “dial 911” before returning to the officers and saying she would file a complaint against them. They returned her phone.

Friday, Oct. 16

2:30 p.m. – A woman gave police a Citi Mastercard credit card she found on Main Street.

7:06 p.m. – An EG resident went into police headquarters to complain about the neighbor that lives across the street from him. Police reported to be unable to assist the man at that time.

7:44 p.m. – A Queen Street resident complained of someone speeding down Queen, Duke, and Marlborough streets. EGPD officers checked with another resident who said they didn’t hear anything.

7:53 p.m. – A caller informed police of a refrigerator with its doors still on out on the curb in front of an Arrowhead Trail home. Police were unable to make contact with the homeowner who discarded the refrigerator so an EGPD officer pushed the appliance over leaving the doors inaccessible.

Saturday, Oct. 17

10:40 p.m. – While investigating a call at Mainstreet Coffee an EGPD officer noticed a Navigant Credit Union debit card on the sidewalk which he brought back to the station and attempted to contact the owner.

6:14 p.m. – A Melrose Street woman told police two dogs were tied up on her neighbor’s porch and barking for hours. When police searched the area they found and heard nothing.

Sunday, Oct. 18

12:31 p.m. – Police were brought in to keep the peace when an employee was picking up his final paycheck from his former employer on Division Road. The employer did not agree to give the employee the last check; the parties said they would take it to court.

3:03 p.m. – A large, long-haired, white dog with a collar but no tags was found on Westfield Drive. A local man brought the dog into his home until an officer picked it up.

3:38 p.m. – A woman told police a valet for La Masseria restaurant on Main Street told her the Queen Street area between Marlborough and Main streets was “for La Masseria only.” The valet denied saying that.

9:56 p.m. – An EG resident told police he heard a gunshot in the area of Cindy Ann Drive. During the investigation police obtained home surveillance footage from a local resident which showed an animal getting caught in a trap, which made a loud bang.

11:50 p.m. – A Reynolds Street resident called police about suspicious yelling she heard. It turned out to be a woman yelling at her deaf dog.