Police Log: Paintball Assault, Check Fraud, Steamy Car

Monday, Dec. 21

7:16 p.m. – West Warwick police contacted EGPD after a man told them his wife called home to say she could not find her way home and was driving on South County Trail. WWPD called back to say the woman had made it home.

8:38 p.m. – Police were called to the high school after an alarm sounded near the girls locker room. Police found a youth at the school who was sent home and the door was secured.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

3:14 a.m. – Someone reported a suspicious man on Peirce Street; police could not locate anyone.

3:36 p.m. – A Pricewood Drive resident told police she was concerned about a car that appeared to have been in an accident possibly abandoned in front of her house. Police traced ownership of the car to a neighbor who was new to the street. She said she was aware of the damage.

4 p.m. – A woman told police she left her wallet on the counter of the CVS on South County Trail and it was gone when she returned. EGPD helped her locate the wallet which was in her car.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

1:45 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 40, for violating a restraining order when he was found in a car at the Park and Ride on South County Trail with the woman he was barred from being near. The windows of the car were fogged up and the woman first told the police that the man was not in the car before admitting that he was (he had climbed from the back into the trunk area). Out of the car, the man put on his pants then was taken into custody.

2:59 p.m. – A woman told police someone hit her car with a paintball while she was waiting at the light to leave the Centre of New England. She said a panhandler at the intersection and a truck were also hit by an unknown assailant. Video footage from the McDonald’s across the street showed the woman’s car getting hit but did not show where the shot came from. The man who was hit said he was OK and declined treatment.

6:33 p.m. – A Duke Street resident called police when she discovered the lock on her apartment door was broken. EGPD determined the screws of the lock were stripped from old age. The maintenance crew confirmed their finding.

Thursday, Dec. 24

2:21 a.m. – EGPD checked on a car in the Cracker Barrel parking lot just off Center of New England Boulevard. The driver was OK, just had nowhere else to stay. Cracker Barrel allows people to stay in their parking lot overnight.

7:59 a.m. – Someone called police to report seeing a man in a long green coat, an afro and a bun leaving Dave’s with what looked like something underneath his coat. The manager told police that he could not confirm that anything had been stolen.

8 a.m. – A wallet with credit cards and no cash was found on Revolution Street. The owner of the wallet claimed the property later that day.

10:01 a.m. – A Warwick man reported check fraud when a $40 check was cashed for $12,600.88. The man attempted to mail the check using the Post Office on Post Road. His bank froze his account.

12:20 p.m. – A bicycle was found at Anderson’s Ski & Dive Center on Post Road. Police took custody of the lost property.

12:36 p.m. – Police cited a West Warwick woman, 37, for driving with an expired license. Police stopped her pickup truck on Post Road as she headed toward South Pierce Road because her license plate was for a commercial vehicle and had out of date registration stickers attached.

3:08 p.m. – An East Greenwich man purchased a $500 Best Buy gift card on Facebook Marketplace for $375 but found out the balance was $0. EGPD spoke to the seller who told police there must have been some mistake and that he would return the money. The following day the victim told police the money still had not been returned and the seller was not answering calls.

3:23 p.m. – A man told police someone was shoveling snow into the roadway on Kenyon Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 25

1:36 a.m. – An EGPD officer checked on a man on a bicycle and a vehicle at the Park and Ride on Frenchtown Road. It turned out to be a woman picking up the man who was lost and having trouble with his bike. The couple recently moved here from out of state.

7:12 p.m. – A Devon Court resident reported a red Honda parked in front of her house for the past two days. She stated that she had been receiving calls requesting money and feared that the two were related. Police could not match any of the information she gave but said they would monitor the area.

Saturday, Dec. 26

12:50 a.m. – Police were investigating a BMW with a partially propped hood in the rear lot of 32 Exchange Street, an abandoned building due for demolition. The padlock on the building had been broken off and the rear entry door was open, however no one was inside. A neighbor who saw the police in the area explained the BMW was his and registered to his mother. The police told him to move the car.

4:30 p.m. – A caller told police two men in hoodies were walking near the garbage area behind the Bank of America on Main Street. EGPD determined the two men were simply walking around.

5:22 p.m. – A gray Honda CRV was ticketed and towed because it was blocking a driveway on King Street.

Sunday, Dec. 27

10:20 a.m. – A 1982 Honda and a white Chevy Astro were ticketed and towed from the Town Municipal lot on Pierce Street after both were given 24-hour tow notices. Both cars are registered to one individual who could not be contacted by police after multiple attempts. The spaces were cleared to make room for people attending the vaccine clinic at Swift Community Center every Monday and Tuesday for the next three weeks.

10:59 a.m. – A caller told police about a suspicious car parked in a driveway on Tillinghast. The driver told police he’d stopped just to look at the horses in the field next to the driveway. Police asked him to leave per the owner’s request.

12:50 p.m. – A High Hawk resident told police a suspicious car was parked in their driveway. Police found the same man who’d been parked on a driveway on Tillinghast a couple hours earlier. The driver told police he was homeless and was just looking for a place to rest. Police escorted him to Goddard Park.

1:24 p.m. – Police responded to a call of a natural gas smell near the back of East Greenwich High School. They determined there was no smell.

6:39 p.m. – A caller told police about six men walking in and out of yards on Fifth Avenue and Main Street. EGPD did not find the group.