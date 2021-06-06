Police Log: Obi Wan, Registration Woes and a Goose

Monday, May 24

5:55 p.m. – A caller told police a goose had been hit by a car on South County Trail at Briggs Drive. Police notified DEM.

Tuesday, May 25

9:14 a.m. – A town employee told police the aluminum bleachers at the Ledge Street basketball courts had been damaged and there were several broken bottles scattered about.

2:42 p.m. – A caller told police about two dogs in a truck on Water Street. Police checked the truck and the dogs appeared to be fine – the windows were down, there was a breeze and the temperature was 74 degrees.

7:30 p.m. – Police took a woman home from the town boat launch.

8:54 p.m. – Police took a woman home from Kon Asian Bistro.

Wednesday, May 26

6:03 a.m. – A driver hit a deer on Division Street; police moved the deer to the side of the road and notified DEM.

9:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 33, for driving with a suspended license and car registration after he was pulled over on Main Street because of registration stickers dated Sept. 2020. The man was processed at the scene and given a court summons; the plates were seized and the car was towed from the scene.

11:15 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she thought a man against whom she had a no-contact order was stalking her. He’d moved out of state but appeared to be back. Police told the woman to keep a notebook handy to note when and where she saw the man. Police also advised the woman to contact a domestic violence advocate.

2:59 p.m. – A driver came to EGPD to report damage to their car from construction on South County Trail. Police inspected the car finding no damage, just a lot of dust.

4:04 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 24, for driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over after making a dangerous left turn from Main Street onto Division Street. She was processed there and given a district court summons for the license violations and a traffic tribunal summons for traffic violations. A friend came to drive the woman and her car away.

5:51 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his neighbor had yelled at him, including making racial comments, while he was removing ticks from his 6-month-old puppy in his garage. He told police the neighbor had grabbed the dog and taken it into her residence. The woman told police she had gone over to the garage after hearing the dog “screaming,” and was concerned for the dog’s welfare. She denied making racist comments and said she did not take the dog but rather the dog ran into her house of its own accord. Police noted the dog appeared to be well fed and “living in excellent conditions.” The dog’s owner said he did not want to press charges.

7:19 p.m. – After getting a 911 hang up call, police went to the East Greenwich residence. The officer spoke with the residents, who had been arguing with their son. The town’s crisis clinician talked with family members and a follow up was planned.

Thursday, May 27

9:30 a.m. – A Cranston woman told police her car door was damaged in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Main Street when the driver of the car parked next to her car opened the door and it hit her car. Police found “very minor damage.” Insurance information was exchanged.

10:16 a.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown man for driving with expired car registration after the officer noticed the sticker date was March 2020 while the man was driving on Melrose Street. Routine checks showed the registration had been cancelled; the driver also did not have proof of insurance, so he was cited for that as well. Police seized the plates and the car was towed.

1:28 p.m. – A Warwick woman told police a dog bit her forearm while she was walking on Main Street near Clementine’s Ice Cream. The injury did not appear to be serious; the woman said she would seek medical help on her own. Police spoke with the owner of the dog, who apologized and said the dog was a puppy still learning to behave. Police gave her the quarantine paperwork.

7:04 p.m. – Police got a report of a large number of youths involved in a fight at the boat launch. Because the participants were under age 18, police offered no additional information.

7:09 p.m. – A caller told police there was a “very intoxicated” man at Blu on the Water who was refusing to leave.

8:02 p.m. – Two callers told police about an intoxicated man first on Main Street then on Wine Street who was yelling at people. Police helped the man get a taxi home.

Friday, May 28

4:22 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police about a disturbing text message he received that included a photo of a dismembered body and included the names and addresses of some of his family members. The message then stated the man could pay something to resolve the situation but no additional details were offered. Police told the man he should not respond and to contact them if he got more text messages.

6:57 p.m. – Police told valet drivers at La Masseria they could not allow cars to line up for valet and block Main Street traffic.

Saturday, May 29

5:53 p.m. – A caller complained about a group of youths at East Greenwich Commons being disruptive. Police spoke with the youths, who admitted getting into an argument with someone over skating on the sidewalks. Police told them to leave and find a more suitable location for skating.

6:13 p.m. – A caller told police a man with a metal detector was on one of the fields at Cole Middle School. The man had not damaged the field and he said he was leaving.

Sunday, May 30

12:44 a.m. – A caller told police about a group of men arguing in the Bank of America parking lot on Main Street, including one man holding a baseball bat. The parking lot was empty by the time police arrived but police found a group of men outside of Kai Bar on Queen Street. One of the men told police he had argued with a man who had gone back into Kai Bar; the man had followed him back into the bar and there was further arguing. The man said he went over to the BofA parking lot. He said he had moved a baseball back from his back seat to his trunk. Police spoke with the other man, who said he denied going to the bank parking lot. Police encouraged both parties to vacate the area.

3:07 p.m. – A New London Turnpike McDonald’s employee told police a man damaged a sign after he kicked it during a ball game in the parking lot.

10:26 p.m. – A caller identifying himself as Obi Wan Kenobi told police he was frustrated with his living situation. Upon further discussion, the man said he was upset because he could not pay his sister’s phone bill.