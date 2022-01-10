Police Log: Nozzle Confusion & Cocktail Glass to Head

Monday, Dec. 27

8:34 a.m. – The owner of the cobbler shop on Main Street told police someone took a plant out of one of the flower pots in front of his business. Police noticed mulch on the sidewalk.

8:53 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 42, for driving with a suspended license after they noticed him driving south on Main Street and ran a check on the license plate, learning the car’s registration had expired. The license suspension came up after he had been pulled over. He was cited for the license and registration violations, the car was towed and plates seized. He was released.

3:17 p.m. – A caller complained about a man drinking in the wooded lot off Bridge Street and leaving his trash there. Police spoke with the man, who picked up his trash and left.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

8:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 47, for disorderly conduct after unruly behavior at the Hill & Harbor Cigar Bar on Main Street. Police spoke with the man in the parking lot outside of Starbucks. His speech was slurred. Suspecting intoxication, police conducted field sobriety tests, which the man had difficulty with. He was taken into custody for both disorderly conduct and suspicion of driving under the influence but, at the station, his blood alcohol level was not elevated and police concluded the man did not have alcohol in his system. The man said he is on new medication. He was given a no-trespass order against the cigar bar, a district court summons, and released.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

11:58 a.m. – A Signal Ridge Way resident told police he noticed two large tires in his yard this morning as well as two arborvitae along the Division Road side of his house that had been uprooted and broken. Police noted the tires were rimmed and attached, the type of dual tires seen on large trucks. The tires appeared to have fallen off or come off of a truck and rolled into the shrubbery and into the yard. Police notified DPW to pick up the tires; a review of police calls from the previous 24 hours did not include anything about a truck losing tires on Division Road.

1:38 p.m. – Warwick police notified EGPD about the recent arrest of a Coventry man, 38, who is also accused of a breaking and entering charge in East Greenwich.

9:21 p.m. – Police were called to the parking lot at McDonald’s on New London Turnpike to assist EGFD and the Department of Environmental Management after a man siphoned around 6 gallons of diesel fuel from his car onto the parking lot. The man told police he was driving through Rhode Island on his way to New Jersey and had stopped for gas about 8 minutes earlier. Without realizing it and even though the nozzle would not fit into his car (to prevent just this sort of thing), the man put diesel fuel into his gas tank, instead of unleaded. Because the nozzle did not fit, the man sprayed the diesel fuel into his gas tank. He then returned to Route 95 heading south. It was at that point he realized what he’d done and so he got off at New London Turnpike and decided to siphon the diesel out of his car onto the parking lot asphalt. Much of the gas had gone into a storm drain before EGFD could begin clean up. DEM notified an environmental cleanup company. Police had the car towed from the scene; the driver assumed financial responsibility for his actions.

Thursday, Dec. 30

11:11 p.m. – Police arrested a Lowell, Mass., man, 26, for disorderly conduct after he allegedly smashed a cocktail glass into the head of another man, both of them customers at Kai Bar on Main Street. The other man said he was dancing with a friend when the Lowell man told him to stop. A fight ensued, during which the Lowell man hit the other man in the head with the glass and they both tumbled down the outside deck stairs. Police took the Lowell man into custody.

4:52 p.m. – A caller expressed concern for her neighbor, who went out at 10 a.m. and had not returned. The neighbor’s goddaughter called with the same concern. They then both called back to say the neighbor had returned but asked if police could do a well-being check. The woman appeared a bit disoriented but declined to go with EGFD rescue. Police noticed the left rear car bumper was damaged; the woman said that had happened a week earlier, when she was backing out of her garage.

10:08 p.m. – An EG resident said neighbors had been arguing for a few days but that it had escalated this evening. Police checked with the couple, who agreed to quiet down.

11:38 p.m. – Police got a report of people going in and out of the empty building on Main Street formerly known as Norman’s Tap through an open door.

Friday, Dec. 31

1:38 a.m. – Police arrested a Stoughton, Mass., man, 38, for domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct after his girlfriend said he had thrown things around in her apartment during an argument, damaging a mirror and walls. He was taken into custody, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released with a district court summons and a no-contact order for the woman.

10:43 a.m. – Police noticed a car with Oregon license plates parked in the fire chief’s space on Main Street. Checks showed the car’s registration had expired in July. The car was towed to the car owner’s residence and the plates were seized.

3:34 p.m. – A caller said a coyote was attacking a dog on Virginia Avenue. Police saw a couple of coyotes running away; no animal was found to be injured.

8:58 p.m. – A caller said he was worried about his girlfriend, who was not responding and had been expressing suicidal thoughts. The woman’s sister also called police, echoing the boyfriend’s concern. Police checked on the woman and EGFD rescue took her to the hospital for an evaluation.

9:52 p.m. – A caller told police of fireworks going off in the vicinity of Eldredge Elementary.

10:06 p.m. – A caller said they thought there might be a party with underage drinking going on at an EG residence. The caller said they didn’t think any adults were home. Police investigated but did not release the findings, citing the age of those involved.

Saturday, Jan. 1

4:09 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman, 36, for driving with a suspended license after she was seen speeding by police who then checked the registration, turning up the license violation. She was given a district court summons and released.

7:37 p.m. – Police arrested a Johnston man, 36, after his car ran into a telephone pole on Frenchtown Road. He told police he was coming from a friend’s house in North Kingstown where he had had two “fireballs.” Because he appeared unsteady and smelled of alcohol, police asked him to complete field sobriety tests. His results were poor enough for police to suspect DUI so they took him into custody. At the station, he took the breathalyzer test and blew .15 (the legal limit is .08). He was given a district court summons on the DUI and two moving violations relating to the crash. He was picked up by a family member.

Sunday, Jan. 2

9:15 a.m. – An EG resident told police her husband, from who she is separated, had just been at her house, banging on the door and windows and calling and texting more than 30 times. She asked that the incident be documented.

5:43 p.m. – A man told police his tenant appeared to be very intoxicated and was lying in the middle of the driveway. The man was conscious but had difficulty speaking and did not appear to understand questions put to him. The man was taken by EGFD rescue to the hospital. The owner showed police where he thought the man’s car had damaged siding on the building.