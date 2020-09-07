Police Log: No Arrests But Lots of Cheese

Monday, Aug. 24

4:24 p.m. – A North Smithfield resident said someone pried a Yakima JetStream roof rack off his vehicle while it was at Flood Ford for service. Flood Ford employees stated they would provide police with surveillance footage to assist in the investigation. The victim did not wish to press charges at the time of the incident but wanted it noted the roof rack was valued at $250.

4:29 p.m. – A Valley Road resident informed police that a group of youths were riding mini bikes in the street. Officers talked to the youths, who agreed to stop riding in the roadway.

4:46 p.m. – A caller told police there was a suspicious looking man sitting in an older model sedan in the CVS parking lot on South County Trail. Police found the man was just waiting on someone to finish a Minute Clinic appointment.

6:24 p.m. – An argument between friends on Division Road ended with one of the feuding individuals leaving the area.

7:20 p.m. – Police broke up an argument between two elderly residents of an apartment complex who were arguing over grass watering responsibilities. The tenants agreed to speak with management the following day.

10 p.m. – A man told police another man with a pending warrant told him he wanted to kill as many people as possible before he went back to jail. Warwick police were informed of the incident as the arrest warrant was with that department.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

8:19 a.m. – A caller told police that a man was sitting on a guardrail under the overpass on Frenchtown Road. Police found that the individual walks the route daily and was OK.

1:53 p.m. – Police were unable to locate a skinny man wearing a bright neon orange shirt who made a woman uncomfortable near the Bank of America ATM on Main Street.

3:50 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident asked police to remove her roommate’s girlfriend from inside their home as she did not have permission to be there. The resident said the girlfriend was going through her personal belongings. Police spoke with the girlfriend who was crying; she said she hadn’t taken anything. A no-trespass order was signed by the landlord and the suspect left the scene with her father.

8:57 p.m. – A small fire began after a Queen Street resident left food in the oven too long. EGPD assisted EGFD who contained the fire and vented the smoke from the dwelling.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

1:35 a.m. – A Lenihan Lane resident informed police of a car that was parked and running in the middle of the street near Middle Road. Police later found a 2017 gray Audi and a 2019 white Audi parked in the middle of the road, both unoccupied. The 2017 Audi’s key fob was in the vehicle, but the car had a flat rear tire. The 2019 Audi’s key fob was missing but the owner used a spare key to move the car from the roadway. The owners said no property inside the vehicle had been stolen.

1:38 a.m. – While investigating the Audis parking in the roadway on Lenihan Lane police found a black Chevy Malibu with Florida plates parked in the middle of the street with the passenger side window down and the hood warm. It was later found that a local resident was renting the car and his wallet containing credit cards, $400 in cash, and other personal items was missing from the vehicle. In addition to the wallet, $5,600 in cash and a $400 business check he was going to use to purchase a boat the next day were also missing. The victim stated he had left the car unlocked and left the key fob in the center console of the rental car. Police stated that the vehicle contained no evidence.

10:12 a.m. – A Marlborough Street resident told police someone had placed cheese slices on her car. She did not wish to file a report.

8:46 p.m. – A caller told police there were people yelling from passing cars at people on the sidewalk on Main Street and about a group of young people riding bikes and being disruptive. Officers responded and found the bicycle riders to be the individuals often riding in the CVS parking lot and the occupants of the vehicles were shouting campaign slogans for politician candidates.

9:57 p.m. – A woman on Queen Street told police about a suspicious man getting in and out of a grey sedan in front of her home. Police made contact with the man and found out that he works at Finn’s Harbourside and checks out OK.

Thursday, Aug. 27

1:16 a.m. – Police followed up on a tip of suspicious activity occurring on the tracks near Long and Duke streets. Officers found workers clearing tree limbs and debris.

2:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police she believes an individual she knows has stolen $2,320 from her business account since December. She reported the issues to her bank and police are looking into the case.

Friday, Aug. 28

12:12 a.m. – Police checked on a vehicle idling on Maplewood Drive to find a man dropping off a woman at her home.

3:22 p.m. – Police assisted in a birthday parade on Fox Run.

4:20 p.m. – A caller told police kids riding bikes and skateboarding in the Citizens Bank parking lot on Main Street were making it hard to do business there. Police instructed the youths to disperse.

5:28 p.m. – A group of bicycle riding kids got the attention of the EGPD after receiving a call they were in the CVS parking lot on Main Street. Officers told the kids to leave the area.

6:12 p.m. – A Teakwood Court resident told police a skunk in the area was acting strangely.

11:05 p.m. – A woman called police to document an injury she said she got at the Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar. The woman said an employee slammed the door into her as she was leaving in which she sustained an injury to her finger. She told police she was going to the hospital to have it looked at.

Saturday, Aug. 29

7 a.m. – A Deerfield Drive resident found melted cheese all over their Honda SUV and their mailbox. The homeowner’s teenage son told police that “cheesed” was trending on Instagram. The resident said they wished to press charges if a suspect was found.

10:07 a.m. – An Overbrook Lane resident reported cheese slices left on their car in the driveway. The caller did not wish to file a report.

12:16 p.m. – Police responded to a report of illegal dumping at Basler Chiropractic on Main Street. Officers found evidence of a potential suspect and the reporting party stated they would handle it from there.

9:42 p.m. – A Main Street resident told police that her boyfriend took some of her belongings. Police arrived and determined the boyfriend left the residence with three loads of laundry. He told the reporting party that he would return to the residence with clothing and leave immediately.

Sunday, Aug. 30

2:40 p.m. – A argument between brothers erupted outside of a home on Duke Street resulting in one of the men removing his shirt and beating on his chest attempting to instigate a physical altercation. By the time police arrived – after a neighbor had called them – the brothers had left the scene.

3:04 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police her ex-boyfriend was in violation of a no-trespass order because he contacted her via Snapchat and tried to call her. Police instructed the victim to block the ex-boyfriend and they would refer to the existing order.

