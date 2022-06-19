Police Log: Nips, Bad Breakup & Driveway Conversation

Monday, June 6

7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a wayward stop sign on High Hawk Drive at Deerfield. Police found the sign sticking out of a storm drain in the intersection. Police found where the sign was supposed to be and reinstalled it.

8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on First Avenue after police noticed an expired registration sticker. The man admitted he was using plates from his old car and his newer vehicle was not registered. Routine checks showed his license was suspended. Police had the truck towed and gave him a district court summons for the license suspension and a ticket for misuse of plates and the failure to register his vehicle.

7:05 p.m. – A caller told police about geese struck by a car on South County Trail. Police found the geese on the side of the road.

10:13 p.m. – A caller reported a struck snapping turtle; the caller said they would take the turtle to the vet.

Tuesday, June 7

12:39 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD at a fire at a house on Hill Drive where family members were locked in a bedroom.

1:30 a.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown man for driving a car with expired registration after police saw the car he was driving had no registration stickers. He was pulled over on Post Road; routine checks showed the car registration had expired in May 2020. Police had the car towed.

8:32 a.m. – Police escorted a rafter of turkeys to the side of Middle Road.

11:01 a.m. – An Eagle Lane resident told police a light pole on her property near the street had been damaged overnight. She estimated the damage to be $3,000.

12:16 p.m. – An EG business owner told police his email had been hacked and a request for a payment of $8,509 had nearly gone through but was caught by the bank as fake. The email was just slightly different than the business owner’s, fooling the bookkeeper.

4:50 p.m. – Police arrested a Connecticut man, 21, for driving with no license after an officer on traffic duty on Crompton Road saw a car with no license plate on the back. The man had no car registration and no license. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a ticket for the failure to have the car registered; the officer had the car towed.

7:27 p.m. – A resident complained his neighbor wasn’t cleaning up after his dog; while the officer was there, the neighbor came over and apologized.

9:32 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 40, for driving while intoxicated after a Division Road Dunkin Donuts employee called police because they suspected the driver was drunk. The man failed field sobriety tests; a passenger told police they had been drinking “around,” and police saw a Loyal Lemonade in the front of the car as well as some empty Goldschlager nip bottles. Police told the woman to arrange a ride home because she also appeared too intoxicated to drive. The Dunkin Donuts allowed the car to remain in the parking lot. The man was taken to the station, where he refused a chemical breath test. He was given a district court summons on the DUI charge as well as for driving with a suspended license and a ticket for refusing a chemical breath test to gauge his level of intoxication.

11:29 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident told police there was a car parked in their driveway occupied by two men who were talking with the engine running. Police spoke with the driver, who said he was dropped the other man off at a house on Carrs Pond Road and he’d taken a wrong turn. They’d gotten to talking and didn’t realize so much time had passed. Because the driver told police they were coming from a bar where they’d had some drinks, police asked him to take field sobriety tests. The man showed no signs of impairment but because he had admitted the alcohol use, police did not feel comfortable letting him drive on so they had the car towed to the Carrs Pond residence.

Wednesday, June 8

1:49 a.m. – A driver struck a deer on Frenchtown Road, killing it. Police moved the deer to the side of the road and notified DEM for pickup.

6:12 a.m. – A caller reported a man yelling at Scalloptown Park. The man told police he was upset because of a breakup.

3:29 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man for driving a car with suspended registration and for tailgating, resulting in an accident on First Avenue at Kenyon. The driver told police he couldn’t renew his registration because his car failed inspection. When police called for a tow truck to come take the car, the man said his car was getting towed because the other driver called the police after the accident. Police said his car was getting towed because of the registration suspension.

5:40 p.m. – Police spoke with the parent of children who have been seen operating prohibited vehicles on Shippeetown Road.

6:51 p.m. – A report of deer vs. car at Glen Drive and Middle Road.

Thursday, June 9

12:37 a.m. – A caller said there was a bat in their house; the animal was removed.

10:42 a.m. – Police euthanized a skunk on Crompton Avenue after it had been injured by what appeared to be a car. Police used their service pistol and shot the skunk. The animal control officer took the skunk away.

1:12 p.m. – A caller told police about a dog in a car in the Main Street area; police found the car owner and advised them against leaving a dog in the car this time of year.

3:41 p.m. – A caller told police she was believed her brother was in East Greenwich and she was worried about him but did not have an address for where he was staying. Police tried his cell phone number and he picked up. Police told him to call his sister.

8:04 p.m. – A caller said their car was stuck in reverse; police got it unstuck.

9:10 p.m. – A Union Street resident told police two bicycles parked under an exterior stairway had gone missing sometime during the afternoon. One bike had been locked, he said. Police searched the area but found no surveillance cameras and no sign of the bikes or missing lock.

Friday, June 10

10:41 a.m. – Police spoke with a person who was driving erratically; the driver was lost.

4:33 p.m. – An EG woman told police someone had fraudulently opened up four credit cards using her Social Security number and tried to use the cards to make purchases. The two credit card companies involved are investigating.

8:05 p.m. – A caller said there was a woman sitting on the steps in front of a building on King Street yelling to passersby. Police told the two people sitting there to keep the noise down.

11:53 p.m. – A caller said there were people in front of their Main Street residence making a disturbance; police told the two people on scooters to move along.

Saturday, June 11

12:23 a.m. – Police told a couple of people in a car parked at Scalloptown Park to move along.

1:07 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 26, for driving while intoxicated after a caller on First Avenue heading east told police the car behind them was erratic and kept brake-checking them. Police pulled the man over on Mawney Street; his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol. He said he was driving home after a charity basketball game. Police asked if he’d been drinking and he said he’d had one beer. The man failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken to the station for processing, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. He was given a district court summons for the DUI and a ticket for refusing the breath test. A relative arrived to take him home.

1:03 p.m. – Police assisted with a person who appeared to be intoxicated at the Hill & Harbor Cigar Bar; the person was taken to Kent Hospital.

Sunday, June 12

12:09 a.m. – Police told people on the roof at Low Key to leave the roof.

12:46 a.m. – Police took a man’s car keys after he fell into the water at Blu on the Water (he was pulled out of the water by Blu security). The man appeared to be intoxicated so police took the man’s keys and told him he could pick them up at the station.

1:14 a.m. – A King Street resident told police people were pulling up flowers. Police told them to go home.

1:17 a.m. – Police met up with a disoriented person on Main Street at King Street; the person was taken to their home down the street.

6:35 a.m. – A King Street resident told police of excessive motorcycle noise and talking outside his residence between midnight and 1:30 a.m. He said he saw a large group of people trying to uproot a small street tree and that there was a small table missing from his side yard.

3:38 p.m. – An EG man told police he was contacted via Facebook Messenger by someone purporting to be from a charity he supports. He sent the individual $150 via Amazon, then realized it was a scam. He said he would press charges if the individual was found.

6:29 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 33, for simple assault and disorderly conduct after she allegedly entered the home of her former girlfriend and tried to take a dog they had both owned. According to the ex-girlfriend’s parents, the woman entered without knocking, put a leash on the dog and started for her car. The ex-girlfriend’s father tried to stop her by hugging the dog. Witnesses told police the woman pushed the man to the ground; the woman said he fell over as he was pulling on the dog. The woman said her ex told her she could take the dog; the ex denied this was the case. She was taken to the station, processed and given a district court summons; she was also given a no trespassing order against the ex’s house.