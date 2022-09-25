Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats

Monday, Sept. 12

2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.

5:02 p.m. – Police assisted security officials at New England Tech in notifying a residential student, 20, he was being temporarily suspended and banned from the campus after the school learned of threatening messages the student had made on a couple of online forums. The messages spoke of killing someone. The student said the messages were made in jest and he had no intention of harming anyone. During a search of his dorm room, a red pocket knife was found and confiscated.

5 p.m. – Four callers told police about a black briefcase sitting in the parking lot at 1000 Division Street. There were no cars by the case; police opened it and found the name and address of the owner, an EG man, and returned the case.

11:44 p.m. – A caller told police they saw an unusual orange glow inside a house under construction on Moosehorn Road. EGFD arrived and found there was no fire, that the glow was light from a street light reflecting of plastic. Police let the caller know.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

1:01 p.m. – Police assisted at the scene of a vehicle fire on Frenchtown Road. The truck was parked in the driveway of a house and EG firefighters were on the on the scene. The fire was in the engine compartment. The truck’s owner said he had not driven it since Saturday and he had no idea what could have caused the fire. The EG fire marshal arrived to investigate.

1:30 p.m. – The animal control officer spoke with the owner of an injured dog at Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital because the dog had been bitten by another dog in East Greenwich. The bite was serious but not life-threatening, according to the hospital. The owner could not offer enought details about the dog that attacked to be able to find the it.

4:29 p.m. – A caller said a resident was parking their car alongside the temporary parking barrier on Grandview Road at Eugene Street. Police found the car was parked behind the barrier and was not in violation of parking codes.

11:44 p.m. – An EGHS student told police another student had made a threat about a school shooting on Snapchat. Police spoke with the student who had made the threat and found it not credible. School officials were notified.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

1:46 a.m. – Police came upon four individuals at the town boat launch on Crompton Avenue. They were fishing.

9:10 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman turned over around 100 rounds of various types of ammunition that her husband no longer wanted in the house.

1:30 p.m. – A Warwick man told police a woman had threatened with a “big knife” after they got into an argument over his unleashed dog at Scalloptown Park. The man said he let his dog out when they arrived and the woman, from Coventry, started yelling at him to leash his dog. [Ed. note: Scalloptown Park is not a dog park.] They argued and she told him about the knife. The woman told police the man was being agressive and admitted carrying a knife in her car for protection. After speaking with a third party who witnessed the argument but did not hear about a knife, police let the two parties leave without charges.

4:16 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 46, for reckless driving after they saw him on a motorcycle without a helmet driving 80 mhr on South County Trail a 35 mph zone. An officer was parked at the park-and-ride on South County Trail when the man approached, heading north. He slowed when he saw the police car. Police started following him and the motorcycle sped up again. Police did not follow at speed due to the number of vehicles on the road but caught up with the motorcycle when it stopped at a red light at Frenchtown Road. The driver again started speeding, according to the report, as soon as the light turned green, passing a couple of cars on the right. Police followed him into Sun Valley Drive, where he stopped in front of a residence in that neighborhood. The man was cooperative and said he tried to slow down when he first saw the cruiser and didn’t realize the cruiser started following him. He acknowledged he shouldn’t be driving so fast. He was taken into custody, processed at the station and released with a district court summons and citations for speeding and not having motorcycle registration. Because the man had parked the motorcycle at his residence, police left it there.

4:31 a.m. – A caller asked police for help in getting his 4-year-old step-child out of the car. By the time police arrived, the child was out of the car.

Thursday, Sept. 15

1:49 a.m. – A caller told police there was a young woman at their door seeking help. Another caller told police he had been walking in the woods with a woman and she had wandered off. He said they had been at a bar and had had too much to drink. Police found the woman uncooperative; eventually EGFD rescue took her to the hospital.

4:01 a.m. – State police told EGPD they’d received a call on the suicide hotline from someone who’s phone was pinged at Middle Road at Carrs Pond Road. While waiting for the phone to ping again, which would give police the phone’s location, state police had the subject on the phone and he was in Cranston. The state police called back at 4:30 to say they’d gotten another ping from the EG area but upon closer examinition, they identified the ping as coming from over the board in Coventry.

11:02 a.m. – A caller said he was being harassed by his father. Police found it was a verbal argument and gave the caller a ride to a Dunkin Donuts in North Kingstown.

3:51 p.m. – A man came into the station to say he’d lost his phone and had been told by the AT&T store that it was pinging at a residence on Post Road. Police went to the residence but the phone was not there.

4:10 p.m. – A caller told police her son, 9, refused to do his homework and was threatening to kick his mother in the nose, which she said he’d done a couple of weeks earlier, prompting her to seek treatment at the hospital. The child was taken by rescue to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Friday, Sept. 16

12:30 p.m. – An EG resident told police she received a bill for $96 from T-Mobile but she did not use that company for her cell phone service. When she contacted T-Mobile, they told her to file a fraud complaint with the police.

5:27 p.m. – Police cited a West Warwick man for driving a car with suspended registration after pulling him over on Main Street because he was using his cell phone in his hand. During the traffic stop, police saw several open beer cans in the back seat. The man said they were from a party a week earlier; police noted the man did not appeared to be impaired. He was given tickets for the registration and having open containers of alcohol in the car and his car was towed.

11:41 p.m. – Police noticed a loud gathering on Marlborough Street. The people said they would quiet down.

Saturday, Sept.

1:51 a.m. – Police administered one dose of Narcan to a resident. He regained consciousness and was alert. Police could find no one an apartment management to notify.

Sunday, Sept. 18

5:02 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD during a house fire on Cindyann Drive. Read more HERE.

6:55 p.m. – A Newport woman told police she picked up a dog that she found running in the road on Overfield Drive. She said she had talked to some neighbors there but no one recognized the dog. Police brought the dog to the NK Animal Hospital. The owner was identified soon after and went to retrieve the dog.