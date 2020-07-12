Police Log: National Grid Scam; Carrs Pond Cars Ticketed

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, June 22

9:27 a.m. – Someone told police about a man who appeared to be in his late 50s taking photos near the U.S. Post Office on Post Road using a telephoto lens from inside a silver Dodge truck. Police were unable to locate the man.

5:45 p.m. – Police assisted in a birthday parade on Spring Valley Drive.

Tuesday, June 23

8:59 p.m. – A resident asked police to check on people sitting on a bench outside Dante’s Kitchen on Main Street. Police determined the group was doing nothing illegal.

9 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident received an unemployment check despite not filing a claim for benefits. He told police he had been the victim of identity theft in the past and was not aware of any potential suspects.

10:12 p.m. – A resident contacted police after they found a pill box near the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. Police found no identifying markers on the box; it appeared to be full of aspirin and the pills were then disposed of.

11 p.m. – Two South Road residents were struck with thrown items after going out front when they heard objects striking a wooden fence that separates 310 South Road and 310A South Road. One victim was struck with gravel while the other was hit by a holiday bulb. The suspect was not found and the victims believe that the guilty party may have escaped into the woods.

Wednesday, June 24

12:05 a.m. – A rock, roughly the size of a baseball, was thrown from the roof of 310 South Road at the resident of the home when he was outside. Police were unable to locate the suspect despite using night vision equipment as the home is surrounded by roughly 18 acres of woods.

3:30 a.m. – Police were unable to locate a group of people on Queen Street who had allegedly been playing loud music in their car.

8 a.m. – A passerby told police that a man in a red sleeping bag made the boat ramp on Crompton Avenue his residence. An officer on the scene noticed multiple empty bottles of alcohol near the man and told him that the EGPD had received complaints of him hosting loud gatherings. The man agreed to leave the area and did so.

6:55 p.m. – A Crompton Road resident paid $225 to a man claiming to be an associate of National Grid who told the resident he had an outstanding balance. The suspect referred to himself as “Dexter Hill” and harassed the victim stating the $225 was not enough money to cover the balance. The suspect then called National Grid and was informed that he had no outstanding balance and no one by the name Dexter Hill was an associate of the company

9 p.m. – East Greenwich residents contacted police after a check for $4,200.16 was cashed in their name that they did not write. The number on the check matched a $62.71 check they had sent to pay their water bill. The individual who cashed the check told police one of the victim’s was his brother and that he was being repaid for a loan he had given the couple. The fraud department of the bank is looking into the matter.

11:22 p.m. – A resident called police about noise at L&S Automotive on Post Road. Police responded to find an individual dropping off a vehicle who said they would be leaving shortly.

Thursday, June 25

1:10 a.m. – A frightened South Road resident told police a man in a black tank top and white shorts was on her back deck and was banging on the house. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

8:15 a.m. – A brown Jeep Cherokee was parked and unattended on the sidewalk and partially blocking the driveway at 14 London Street. After waiting almost thirty minutes for the owner to return an officer called dispatch to have the car towed. When the owner arrived a few minutes later, he verbally harassed the officer and walked toward him. The officer informed the man that he would be arrested if his behavior continued. The man apologized, was issued a parking violation, and was permitted to drive his car from the scene.

10:30 a.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident told police that she received information about obtaining unemployment benefits which she did not apply for.

2:15 p.m. – Police ticketed 12 cars that were parked illegally in the vicinity of Middle and Carrs Pond roads.

10:30 p.m. – A caller told police that her car had a flat tire on Middle and Carrs Pond roads and would leave it there overnight. Police later determined the car was in a hazardous area and they had it towed.

Friday, June 26

7:41 a.m. – A large moving truck was blocking the roadway on Lion Street. The driver told police there were only a few more boxes to remove and they would be leaving. The driver was instructed to pay attention to where he parked in the future.

1:34 p.m. – A First Avenue resident fell victim to a scam in which a man stated the victim owned money to National Grid. The victim purchased two MoneyPak cards, one for $295 and another for $495.55, from Cumberland Farms and contacted the suspect to give them the numbers which were cashed right away. The victim contacted National Grid and was informed he had not owed any money.

5:51 p.m. – Police recorded damage done at Frenchtown Elementary School, including a fence post ripped from the side of the building, a cinder block smashed by the gymnasium door, two smashed memorial placards in the garden and a window screen that had been loosened.

8:46 p.m. – Police informed the management of BLU On The Water that five cars, parked illegally in the vicinity of the restaurant, would be towed and to inform patrons. They made an announcement and all five cars were moved.

9:11 p.m. – A resident complained to police about loud music coming from near Finn’s Harborside on Water Street. There was no outdoor music at Finn’s but police did find music coming from a boat docked nearby.

9:19 p.m. – Police instructed the management of Waysider Grille on Post Road to lower the music after receiving a complaint.

Saturday, June 27

11 a.m. – An East Greenwich resident contacted police after she received threatening text messages from an unknown number demanding money. Police instructed her to reply to this text message with a link that gathers information on the suspect. After doing so it was determined the unknown party was texting from Lagos, Nigeria, and after a brief phone call with police, the person hung up and the text messages stopped.

9:21 a.m. – A resident reported that a vehicle was parked on the field at Cole Middle School on Cedar Avenue. Police found a coach unloading gear and instructed him to move his car.

1:12 p.m. – A caller told police that three dogs were in a Tesla with the windows up on Peirce Street. The car was running and a monitor inside the vehicle stated, “Owner will be back soon. A/C is on 71 degrees Fahrenheit.”

5:24 p.m. – A King Street resident contacted police because his Honda had been damaged while parked in his driveway. The driver’s side mirror and cover were damaged.

10:19 p.m. – A resident called police about a large group of people having a verbal argument on Marlborough and London streets. Police determined it was a group of local moms having a discussion and no argument was taking place.

11:07 p.m. – Police investigated a noise complaint at Finn’s Harborside on Water Street. It was found that the noise was coming from a boat out in the water and was not excessive.

Sunday, June 28

3:14 a.m. – A car drove into a bush at the corner of Knollwood and Virginia avenues. The resident who was awakened by the crash and called police said she saw individuals tossing vehicle parts that fell off the car into the bushes. One of those parts was a front bumper cover with the Infinity logo. She went on to tell police that some individuals in the car, who she believed to be adolescent, fled the scene in three other vehicles. Police reviewed home surveillance footage which showed a gray Infinity car, with its headlights off, driving into the bush. They believe that vehicle was later left in the middle of Virginia Avenue.

10:30 a.m. – Police made contact with the owner of the Infinity who told police she had left her car in her driveway on Virginia Avenue with the keys in the center console. She was informed her car was parked in the middle of the street. The woman told police her son had verified that her car was in the driveway at 2 a.m. Nothing had been stolen from the vehicle.

5:13 p.m. – A Long Street resident requested a police walk through when she found her door open.