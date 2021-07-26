Police Log: Mystery Twin, Broken Tree, Bathroom Miss

Monday, July 12

10:39 a.m. – During an eviction, police noted an unregistered camper on the street. Earlier, the police had told the tenants the camper needed to be on private property because of its unregistered status so now they had it towed.



10:47 a.m. – A coffee shop employee told police to report a co-worker for workplace bullying. The co-worker, who had already been suspended for this behavior, continued making mean and threatening remarks after returning to work. The reporting employee did not feel like the company was effectively dealing with the situation. Police recommended the employee contact the state Dept. of Labor and Training.



2:50 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 50, for domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct after he turned himself in because of an incident that took place earlier in the day.

Tuesday, July 13

12:03 p.m. – A North Kingstown woman reported significant damage to the passenger side front/back rims of her vehicle. She believed it occurred from the valet drivers at Blu on the Water on July 9 and 10 and first noticed the damage today. Police did not file an accident report due to the span of time between the damage and report.

7:07 p.m. – A caller informed police that there was a man outside her residence yelling and swinging his arms. The man did not seem to be causing any issues when police arrived.

7:51 p.m. – A caller told police a former resident of the Greenwich Hotel was sitting on the stoop acting strangely.

11:26 p.m. – An EG dad reported to police that his daughter was walking home when two men in front of St. Luke’s Church screamed at her for no reason. One of the men was still there when police arrived. He said he would be quiet for the evening.

Wednesday, July 14

7:50 a.m. – A woman stopped by the police department and said someone followed her from the gym.

1:12 p.m. – Police were called to Queen Street to assess damage on the wall of the caller’s residence. The caller learned from a neighbor that a paving company working on the street Tuesday damaged the wall.

4:03 p.m. – Police cited an Exeter woman, 29, for driving with a suspended license after she was one of the two drivers involved in an accident at Post Road and Cedar Avenue.

4:49 p.m. – An EG man, 77, reported fraudulent activity after receiving an email from Credit Karma that his credit score had decreased. Someone opened an account with DirecTV in his name and accumulated a $739 balance. The man contacted DirecTV and will not be financially responsible for this payment.

5:12 p.m. – Police responded to a smoke alarm sound in an apartment. No one answered the front door, so police entered the house through an unlocked window. EGFD discovered a faulty smoke detector, having expired in 2003. The house was resecured, and a note was left for the resident.

Thursday, July 15

1:28 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 40, for obstructing police and driving with a suspended license after she was seen parked in the Bank Newport drive-thru lane with the car lights out at 1000 Division Street. She fled when police approached, so police used their siren and pulled her over on Division Street near Route 4. The woman gave police a driver’s license with a photo that looked like her but police saw a second driver’s license with a different name but a photo that looked like her and the same date of birth. She said she had a twin sister. Routine checks showed that both licenses were suspended. Looking at interagency photos, the officer suspected the woman was pretending to be her sister. She knew the last four digits of both sisters’ social security numbers and continued to insist she was who she had been claiming to be. Police asked about tattoos. The woman said she had no tattoos but her sister had one. Police noticed a tattoo on the woman’s forearm – she said she was planning to have that removed and continued to state she was the first sister. Only after police moved to arrest her for obstruction did she admit she was the other sister. She said she lied because she thought there might be a warrant out for her arrest. There was no warrant. At the station, her fingerprints matched those of the second sister. She was issued a court summons as well as a citation for operating the car without lights on and released. Police seized her license; the car was towed from the scene.

4:13 p.m. – A caller told police a man in shorts and no shirt was yelling in front of a restaurant on Main Street. Police spoke with the man, who appeared to be OK, and sent him on his way.

Friday, July 16

6:28 p.m. – A Rector Street resident told police a woman from an organization called Second Chance was selling magazine subscriptions door-to-door. The woman told police her group was working in Warwick (you need a permit to sell door-to-door) and she hadn’t realized she’d crossed into a different town.

7:14 p.m. – A caller told police Union Street was impassable due to cars parked on both sides of the narrow street. Police had the cars moved and would return later with “no parking” signs.

7:57 p.m. – A West Street resident told police about a man and woman selling magazine subscriptions. Police told them if they were caught again, they would get a municipal court summons.

9:28 p.m. – A caller told police there was a man talking to himself on Main Street. Police found he was listening to music while waiting for the bus.

9:45 p.m. – Several callers told police about a man who appeared drunk at the South County Trail Cumberland Farms gas pumps. Police contacted the man’s mother and she came to pick him up. The store manager agreed to let the man’s car stay in the lot overnight.

Saturday, July 17

12:56 a.m. – An employee at Mainstreet Coffee told police a man had urinated inside the bar. He was escorted outside and became very contrite when talking to police. He had been allowed in to use the bathroom but found the door locked, according to the report, so he went up the stairs to the small seating area there and proceeded to relieve himself. He appeared to be very intoxicated. The manager said they did not want to press charges but did want a no-trespass order against him, after he mopped up the mess.

1:05 a.m. – A caller told police a woman fell at Blu on the Water, hitting her head. EGFD was notified.

10:15 a.m. – A Jodie Beth Drive resident told police that people constantly speed down the road and he was tired of it.

4:16 p.m. – A King Street resident told police that a small street tree outside his home had been broken at the base; the tree was standing the day before. The resident did not see who did it but commented that at 1 a.m. there had been commotion on the street.

9:04 – Police got a complaint about fireworks going near South County Trail.

10:24 p.m. – A caller told police he had checked the sound level coming from Blu on the Water and found it exceeded the town’s limits. Police checked the noise levels and they were within the allowable range.

Sunday, July 18

12:02 p.m. – Police checked noise levels at Blu and found they exceeded the town’s limits. The manager said he would lower the sound level.

12:10 a.m. – A caller told police that a vehicle frequently parked on the wrong side of Exchange Street; the owner was notified.

5:10 a.m. – An EG man received a wallet that did not belong to him in the mail. The address on the owner’s driver’s license had not been updated.

2:59 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 73, for driving under the influence, BAC unknown, after police were notified of a car driving south in the northbound lane on Main Street. When police asked the man, who smelled strongly of alcohol, why he was going the wrong way, he said he didn’t know. Police noted a 750ml bottle of Jim Beam whiskey lying on the passenger seat, three-quarters empty. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests but it was apparent quickly that he could not complete the ones requiring standing. EGFD took the man to Kent Hospital by rescue; there he agreed to a blood alcohol test. He was released to the care of the hospital.

10:06 p.m. – A caller complained about loud music coming from a house on Cononchet Trail. Police found the occupants were celebrating a 1-year-old’s birthday; the music was turned down.

10:42 p.m. – A caller told police some kids hopped the fence to swim in the pool at the Greenwich Club. The kids were gone when police arrived.