Police Log: Moonlight Mowing; Stolen Veggies

Monday, May 1

8:30 a.m. – A North Providence man, 41, turned himself in at EGPD headquarters on two domestic violence charges in East Greenwich.

8:34 a.m. – An EG woman received a bill for $713.69 regarding the purchase of an iRobot vacuum cleaner that she told police she did not buy. The billing company told her that her information was listed under an email address she believes belongs to her friend. Police filed a report the woman can use to contest the charge.

10:24 a.m. – A resident told police that the license plate on the front of his car went missing overnight.

12:10 p.m. – An EG resident found a Yorkshire Terrier wandering Pheasant Road before picking him up and knocking on doors to find its owner. Police arrived with a microchip scanner, but the dog’s microchip number wasn’t registered. Staff at North Kingstown Animal Hospital gave police a phone number they believed to be the dog’s owner. Police contacted the dog’s owner and told them to register the dog’s microchip number.

1:27 p.m. – A caller reported a man taking pictures of Eldredge on Cliff Street. The man in question turned out to be a freelance photographer for EG News.

5:38 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 51, for felony domestic violence because he disobeyed a no-contact order. A caller told police the man refused to leave the residence he was not allowed to be in. When police knocked on the door, he said, “Oh hi, hold on one second.” An officer jammed his foot in the door to prevent it from closing, and took the man into custody.

9:13 p.m. – An EG resident called the police to complain that their neighbor was mowing her yard and had spotlights shining across the roadway into their home. Police arrived and allowed the woman to finish as she only had 10 minutes of the chore left. The officer adjusted the spotlights so they didn’t shine into neighboring properties.

Tuesday, May 2

7:43 p.m. – EGPD officers reached out to an EG resident, 40, who had an active bench warrant out of his arrest. Due to the fact this man is “unable to operate a motor vehicle,” according to a police report, officers arranged to meet the man at his home. When police arrived, the man was standing in his driveway, where the police handcuffed, arrested, and took the man back to the station.

Wednesday, May 3

1:34 a.m. – Police ticketed a Wakefield man who police alleged drove over 90 mph on Route 4. During the traffic stop, the man said, “I was not going that fast, I was on cruise control going 60.” After the officer told him that he measured the car’s speed on radar, the man said, “How can I go about fighting this?” As the officer walked away, the driver said, “That’s ok, I’m going to speak to a few of my cop buddies and see what they have to say about this.”

4 p.m. – Police pulled over a white motorcycle on First Avenue and Overbrook Lane because it lacked a rear registration plate. The driver told police he purchased the bike in April last year, but police said he had to have it registered by now. When an officer checked, they found out the motorcycle’s registration was canceled, so officers on the scene had the bike towed and cited the man for operating a vehicle without registration.

8:23 p.m. – Video footage caught a Coventry woman, 60, stealing ears of corn, watermelon, red peppers, chopped white onion, and a bag of frozen vegetables from Dave’s Marketplace before purchasing other items. The surveillance video showed the woman placing the items in a reusable bag and then placing a folded bag on top of them to conceal the groceries. Over the phone, the woman told police she didn’t steal anything. Later she turned herself in, and confessed to stealing the items. She refused to write a statement.

Thursday, May 4

12:38 a.m. – Police instructed the driver of an 18-wheeler parked at Flood Ford on South County Trail to move the rig to a park-and-ride.

12:57 a.m. – Police warned three separate drivers to stop driving erratically in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot.

8:26 p.m. – A caller told police that a parked white SUV’s lights had been on for over twenty minutes on Hemlock and Balsam drives. The driver explained to police that she had dropped her child off and was speaking on the phone. She then left the area.

Friday, May 5

1:03 p.m. – An EG woman told police that when her husband buys cigarettes and nothing else from the Cumberland Farms on Post Road, he is sometimes charged twice on their joint Citizens Bank debit card. According to the woman, this issue went on from last October to March. She said this does not happen when she uses the card. According to the woman, Cumberland Farms staff explained that they don’t see some of the duplicate transactions on their end. Therefore, she believes this is an error with her bank. Citizens Bank has refused to reimburse her the estimated $830, according to the woman. The police instructed her to speak with the bank again.

6:09 p.m. – Police issued a no-trespass order to a woman barring her from Twisted Pizza on Main Street after she had just been thrown out of the restaurant due to her level of intoxication.

7:41 p.m. – Police slapped a no-trespass order on a Warwick man preventing him from entering Low Key Bar on Main Street after the man, who appeared drunk, refused to leave the establishment.

10:16 p.m. – A caller told police someone was walking around with a flashlight on Midlands Drive. The person in question was a new homeowner installing security cameras.

10:24 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 29, after he allegedly attacked a woman that had a no-contact order in place against him in the area of Crompton Avenue. After the attack, the man ran and hid under a boat in the backyard of a Crompton Avenue home. When police tried to get the man to come out, he said he “sleeps there” and had done nothing wrong. Police had to drag the man out from under the boat and sit on him to complete the arrest as he violently resisted. The man punched and kicked the cell door at the station, threatening to sue the police department if they didn’t remove his handcuffs. At one point, he swallowed the contents of an ice pack that EGFD used to treat the man at the original scene. Police charged this man with two counts of domestic violence, resisting arrest, obstruction, and vandalism.

Saturday, May 6

7:45 a.m. – Someone reported seeing two men walking into the woods near St. Patrick’s Cemetery with a television. An EGPD officer went into the woods and found two guys talking near the waterfalls with a flat-screen tv on the ground next to them. They told the police officer they thought there was a dump in the area and that they would leave the tv. The cop told them they couldn’t abandon the TV there. He instructed them to carry it back out of the woods and leave with it in their car.

8:16 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 62, after she assaulted her boyfriend and threw objects at him, resulting in his car’s windshield cracking. The suspect claims that her boyfriend made unwanted sexual advances, and the man says she began the assault while he was sleeping. The man showed police video of the woman yelling incoherently in the street, throwing objects, and exposing herself. The woman resisted arrest by kicking an officer in the crotch and attempting to bite another’s arm. Eventually, the police took her into custody. Police charged the woman with three counts of domestic violence, two counts of simple assault, and resisting arrest.

Sunday, May 7

6:45 a.m. – Police had an unoccupied white van towed from a Pine Glen Drive resident’s walkway after that man reported the “suspicious vehicle.” The keys were on the van’s dashboard, but no owner was in sight.

10:45 a.m. – An unknown fraudster stole an EG resident’s frequent flyer miles. The victim told police he received an email last month that someone had redeemed 150,000 of his American Airlines miles. He said he never redeemed the miles despite the deduction. Police documented the incident allowing American Airlines to credit the man’s miles back to him.

2:15 p.m. – An EG man received an iPad from AT&T last month despite not having purchased it or opening an account with the provider. Representatives with AT&T claim someone opened up an account in his name. Police filed a fraud report that the man can give to AT&T.

8:20 p.m. – An EGPD officer ticketed a U-Haul parked in the Frenchtown Road park-and-ride for over 24 hours after asking the driver to leave the area, which she refused to do. The woman in the van accused the officer of harassing her, and she threw the ticket on the ground. The officer then said he would cite her for littering if she didn’t pick up the ticket. She picked it up, and the officer left.