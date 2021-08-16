Police Log:  Monsters & Trash Can Explosion

Monday, Aug. 2

11:40 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 79, on a bench warrant and for driving with a suspended license, third offense, after he was pulled over on Division Street by Sanctuary Drive after police saw his car had an expired registration sticker. He was taken into custody. Police had the car towed and they seized the plates.

3 p.m. – A consultant for a trucking company that handles liquor deliveries told police about an incident one of their drivers had on the way to a drop off on Main Street. The driver has said someone he knew braked sharply in front of him, causing the truck driver to have to stop abruptly. The company is experiencing labor issues, the consultant said, and the driver and consultant believed the other driver was connected to that.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

7:47 a.m. – A West Street resident told police she heard a loud noise at around 2 a.m. and noticed her neighbor’s trash can in the road surrounded by debris. It appeared someone had lit a firework in the trash can; police notified the owner, who was away.

3:28 p.m. – A caller said they hit and seriously injured a goose on South County Trail. RI DEM sent an officer to deal with it.

11:44 p.m. – A man walking his dog in the vicinity of Greene Street noticed a group of men gathered under an awning. Police spoke with the men, who were members of a town softball team who had finished playing and were just talking. They said they were leaving.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

2:39 a.m. – Police attempted to stop a driver wearing a ski mask on Route 95 sought by Coventry police. Because the driver did not stop before crossing into Warwick, the EG officer stopped the chase, which was taken up by the state police.

8:12 a.m. – An EG resident told police there was a fight going on next door. Police found it was not as reported; a woman had been upset with something her dog had done.

11:50 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 51, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Street at Overbrook Lane for a cracked windshield and an expired inspection sticker. Police had the car towed and seized the plates; the man was released with a court summons.

6:57 p.m. – A Duke Street resident told police a truck driving down the street hit her dog, killing it. The driver had knocked on the door to inform the resident, saying the dog had darted out into the street; he told police the rain had made it harder to see. He was apologetic.

Thursday, Aug. 5

4:47 p.m. – Police checked for youths up on the roof of Swift Community Center; the roof was clear.

11:47 p.m. – Warwick police alerted EGPD about a man hanging out of his car covered in vomit in the parking lot across from Blu on the Water. A sober person arrived to pick up the man and another person. The car would stay parked in the lot overnight.

Friday, Aug. 6

3:22 a.m. – Police spoke with a person sitting in his car in the parking lot at New England Tech on Division Road. The man said he’d had a disagreement with his roommate and went to his car to get away.

3:32 p.m. – A Clement Drive resident told police he found a tent set up just beyond his back yard. Police found identification in the tent; the owner of the tent was known to police as someone experiencing homelessness. They took the tent for safekeeping and said the man could come pick it up.

9:14 p.m. – A Cranston woman told police she thought someone had put something in her drink while at a Main Street bar Wednesday night when she got up to go to the bathroom. After that trip to the bathroom, she said she could remember nothing of the rest of the evening. She said her boyfriend had to help her to the car and drove her home.

10:16 p.m. – A caller told police a newly installed generator at the Verizon building on Church Street was very loud. Decibel readings were 76 and 80; employees said they were working to resolve the issue.

Saturday, Aug. 7

7:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 22, for sexual assault in connection with an incident early Aug. 1.

8:26 a.m. – A caller complained about youths riding a mini-bike and an ATV on Valley Road. Police told the boys’ mother mini-bikes and ATVs are not allowed to be ridden on regular streets and said the vehicles would be towed if they were seen on the street again.

8:16 p.m. – A caller told police her mother would not let her inside; police met with the women and they settled the matter.

Sunday, Aug. 8

1:22 a.m. – A caller complained about a rowdy crowd making a lot of noise in the vicinity of Duke and Queen streets; police found it was bar patrons at closing time.

4:37 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 32, for driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a chemical breath test after she was pulled over on Main Street following a report to police about an erratic driver. Police said the woman smelled of alcohol. She said she was coming from Narragansett Town Beach and had had a couple of beers. The woman consented to field sobriety tests, which she failed. She was unable to blow sufficiently hard enough for the breath test. Police issued the two court summons; she was released to a relative.

4:47 a.m. – A Hoyer Court resident told police some men were ringing doorbells – had done it the first time at 1 a.m. and then again just now. The security camera at the house showed two men the first time, three the second. One of the three men put his face to the camera the second time and said, “Are there any monsters in there?” Police found no one in the vicinity.