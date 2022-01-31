Police Log: Missing Sasquatch, Smashed Window

Tuesday, Jan. 18

7:41 a.m. – A Signal Ridge resident told police her Sasquatch lawn ornament had gone missing. She said a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed the Sasquatch was in place at 8 p.m. the night of Jan. 8 but was gone by 10:45 p.m. She said the Sasquatch was worth between $100 and $200.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

10:42 a.m. – Police issued a court summons to an EG man, 37, for driving with a suspended license after seeing him driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone on Division Street. When the man drove past, police recognized him from a previous suspended license charge. After confirming it was still suspended, police made the stop. After giving the man a District Court summons, police followed him to his residence so he could park his car there.

10:45 a.m. – DEM notified police of a dog bite at a residence Tuesday. Police spoke by phone with the woman who had been bitten. The woman said the dog bit her when she tried to retrieve something from the dog’s crate. She said the dog’s rabies vaccine was current and they would quarantine the dog for the required 10 days. EGPD mailed the quarantine certificate to the residence.

5:57 p.m. – Police issued a court summons to a Cranston woman, 56, for driving with a suspended license after police drove past her car, noticing body damage. Police ran the plate, and learned the registration was suspended; they then saw her changing lanes on South County Trail without using her blinker so they pulled her over. The driver said she was not aware of the license violation; police gave her a District Court summons for the license charge and a traffic court summons for the registration charge. Police took the license plates; the woman got a ride home from a family member and was allowed to leave the car in the parking lot.

Thursday, Jan. 20

11:46 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 19, for possessing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Police pulled him over on Greene Street after noticing on Division Street his car’s left headlight was out and the car had no front license plate. The driver appeared nervous when talking to police and police could smell marijuana. At first, the driver did not admit to having anything illegal but when police asked again, he said he had marijuana and then mentioned the mushrooms, which he turned over to police. He was processed at the station and released with a District Court summons when a friend arrived to drive him home. The car was towed.

Friday, Jan. 21

1:28 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police someone had opened an account in her name with a loan company called Worth Finance in Texas. That second person cashed a $1,200 check which immediately triggered interest. The EG woman found out about it when a credit agency reached out. With interest, she was now on the hook for $1,801. The company told her to file a police report.

Saturday, Jan. 22

2:51 a.m. – A couple who reside on King Street told police about a suspicious truck parked on their street and concerns that the driver wanted to break in to their residence. They said a few days earlier they’d seen two men on their Ring camera, one who appeared to be the driver of the truck, approach their front door, pacing back and forth before they appeared to notice the camera and walk away.

10:30 a.m. – A Division Road resident told police someone had broken into her unlocked car sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. this morning, taking a wrapped Christmas present from the rear of the SUV. She said she’d parked it at 10 p.m. and noticed the present missing this morning.

11:09 a.m. – An Uber driver told police a fare she dropped off in East Greenwich had left their iPhone behind. The owner of the phone came to retrieve the phone at EGPD.

6:37 p.m. – A Miss Fry Drive resident told police about a car they didn’t recognize in the area at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

1:49 p.m. – An EG woman asked police to help eject a visitor to her residence but by the time police arrived, the visitor had left. It turned out the visitor was the girlfriend of the woman’s son and they had been arguing. Police learned there was a no contact order on the visitor toward her boyfriend but the man said he did not want to pursue the issue. The mother said she would contact police if the woman returned.

4:22 p.m. – Police intervened after a call about a fight between two women. Both women appeared to be intoxicated and one had blood on her face around her nose. She said she’d fallen and declined treatment. Police took the woman who did not live at the residence to the station where she planned to be picked up by a friend.

5:08 p.m. – A West Warwick man told police someone smashed the driver’s side window of his car while it was parked on Main Street overnight. He said he’d parked at 10 p.m. and spent some time at Kai Bar, where he saw his old girlfriend, with whom things had ended badly. He left soon after and spent the next several hours at a friend’s residence nearby. When he returned to his car at 6 a.m., the window was smashed.

8:34 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident who was out of town asked police to check their property after noticing a person in dark clothing appear on their Ring camera. Police did not find anyone in the area.