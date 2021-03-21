Police Log: Meth, Fraud & Loose Chickens

Tuesday, March 9

10:12 a.m. – Police assisted the fire department with a car fire in the roadway on New London Turnpike and Center of New England Boulevard.

2:05 p.m. – A new driver crashed their car into the front of Hill Top Creamery, causing the ice cream stand to close for at least several weeks. There were no significant injuries.

2:37 p.m. – Police received notice of a piece of metal protruding into the roadway of Cliff Street. The responding officer determined that it was actually a PVC pipe from a basketball court lamp. It was zip-tied to a fence, wires exposed. The officer notified the parks and recreation and public works departments.

2:48 p.m. – A caller told police her sister punched her in the face. The responding officer said it was not as reported but rather was a verbal argument.

6:07 p.m. – The fire department asked police to assist them with a customer who passed out at The Patio on Main Street. She was taken to Kent Hospital.

Wednesday, March 10

9:01 a.m. – The manager of the Sunoco gas station at 2574 South County Trail told police someone fraudulently bought gas from the station on Feb. 22. The manager said a man arrived at the gas station and paid $60.60 worth of gas with a Mastercard that turned out to be fraudulent. The manager gave the officer the last four digits of the credit card number, and told him she thought the transaction did not go through. She also provided the license plate number of the suspect’s car, which the officer traced back to a business in West Warwick.

11:27 a.m. – Police arrested David Lauble, 35, of Warwick for possessing methamphetamine after a Melrose Street resident told police Lauble was in his apartment high on meth, and the resident was scared. The police found Lauble sitting on a toilet with a syringe stuck into his left arm. The detective asked Lauble to remove the syringe and, when asked if he had meth on him, nodded affirmatively. After collecting 6.72 grams of crystal meth, police arrested Lauble without incident and processed him at the station, including giving Lauble drug abuse help information, then took him to Kent County Superior Court.

12:23 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he mailed his federal quarterly tax payment from the outdoor mailbox at the Post Road post office in January and in March the man’s personal check was cashed in New York. The check had been altered, but the amount – $60,000 – was unchanged. The man had mailed his second-quarter tax payment from the same location and same date, but that check wasn’t cashed and has since been cancelled. The man said he plans to press charges, and police advised him to contact the East Greenwich postmaster.

2:57 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police someone hacked her Microsoft Outlook account that contained passwords for accounts including Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, HSN and Cox. The woman said someone gained access to each of the accounts and changed their passwords, locking her out. She also contacted her bank to cancel any transactions through her Bank of America card tied to all of her accounts. The bank halted a $2,700 purchase on Etsy as well as an Amazon purchase set to be shipped to Miami. The woman then cancelled her credit card and was able to regain access to her accounts.

3:02 p.m. – A caller said she saw an elderly woman pushing a doll in a baby stroller in the roadway of Fairfield Avenue, and she appeared to be lost. Police searched the area but did not find her.

6:46 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department with a possible overdose. The subject was taken to Kent Hospital.

Thursday, March 11

12:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 21, for reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs after police pulled her over for speeding as much as 100 mph on Route 4 north. Police pulled her over on Route 95 and the officer could see her holding two “Backwoods” bags in her right hand – one containing two cigars and the other marijuana nuggets. The officer could smell burnt marijuana; the woman had large pupils with watery eyes. The driver said she had a medical marijuana card from California, smokes daily and last smoked four hours earlier. She said she was driving fast because she was late to meet her boyfriend. She agreed to take field sobriety tests, which she failed. Police took her into custody. She took a preliminary breath test which came back with no sign of alcohol in her blood. She refused to go to the hospital for a blood test, saying, “If I go to the hospital it’s gonna show that I was driving with weed in me.” At the station, the driver said she failed the field sobriety tests because she was nervous and it was cold outside. She stayed in a cell until morning when police drove her home. She was given court summonses for both state traffic court (for several driving citations) and District Court (for driving under the influence).

1:25 p.m. – Someone from Waterford Laundry-Dry Cleaning in East Greenwich Commons on Main Street reported seeing kids skateboarding in the parking lot; the skateboarders were gone by the time police arrived.

3:58 p.m. – An East Greenwich couple told police $10,000 worth of coins they had shipped to California were missing. The package arrived but it had been tampered with and the coins were gone. The couple provided police with the USPS tracking report for the package; police advised them to contact the postmaster.

Friday, March 12

11:35 a.m. – An Overbrook Lane resident said they saw an unknown man walking around their property. They later determined that it was a Kent County Water Authority representative.

1:01 p.m. – A caller told police as many as 10 kids were fighting on Reilly Avenue. When police arrived there was no fight in sight, although some children were skateboarding nearby.

5:10 p.m. – A caller told police they saw several chickens running loose at the edge of a property on Division Street just west of Sanctuary Drive. The caller was concerned the chickens would wander into the roadway. Police investigated but did not find any chickens.

Saturday, March 13

12:57 a.m. – An officer saw two people asleep in a car parked at South County Trail Park and Ride. The officer checked on them; they said they just pulled over for a quick rest from driving.

8:42 a.m. – A South Road resident told police it appeared there was an accident in front of her house but then called back when she realized there was a yard sale nearby and people were standing around waiting for it to start.

10:42 a.m. – Police received a report of two men in the woods near Longmeadow Drive and a backpack that appeared to have been left behind. Police determined the backpack was unrelated to the men in the woods, who were looking for antler sheds.

11:04 a.m. – EGFD asked for police assistance after a boat flipped over in Greenwich Cove and there appeared to be someone in the water in distress. Officials learned it was the local sailing school running practice drills and everything was OK. Police told them to alert fire and police before they do drills next time.

1:01 p.m. – Police responded to report of a possibly intoxicated man walking on Middle Road near Spring Valley Drive; the man had no issues and was just walking home.

2:43 p.m. – An officer confirmed a report that part of Route 2 between the park-and-ride and South Road was caving in. Police alerted the road construction company.

3:38 p.m. – The manager of the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail said a man in the store seemed impaired. The man was intoxicated and his mother came to pick him up.

7:57 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department with a building fire at Pizza Heaven on South County Trail. The building was already evacuated when police arrived and no one was injured. The fire took place in an apartment above the restaurant, where food caught fire in the electric oven. There was minimal damage and the woman returned to her apartment without incident.

Sunday, March 14

12 a.m. – A King Street resident heard a loud bang outside and saw a silver sedan had hit the concrete steps of a building on Marlborough Street then left. The resident said she could not make out the car’s license plate and she did not believe it hit anything else. Police found debris on the sidewalk including a large portion of a silver front bumper, a fog light lens with a broken bulb and a broken washer fluid reservoir tank. The building was damaged as well.

1:32 p.m. – An officer found a confused man at Division Street and Howland Road. Police brought the man to the station and an Uber arrived to take him home.

4:11 p.m. – A caller told police some children were throwing rocks at houses on Bennett Street. The kids were gone by the time officers arrived.