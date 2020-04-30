Police Log: Man Coughs on Arresting Officer

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, April 6

1:18 p.m. – Police were notified of a loose puppy who was later returned to its home on Division Street.

2 p.m. – Police responded to a report of vandalism to a vehicle on Frenchtown Road after the driver of that vehicle got into a close encounter with a pedestrian, stating he did not see the pedestrian. The pedestrian got very upset and struck the rear passenger side window, shattering it. The pedestrian agreed to pay to repair the damaged window.

4:04 p.m. – Police received a call regarding a possible violation of social distancing guidelines. Officers concluded that children were playing basketball and were standing several feet apart. No further action was taken.

9:30 p.m. – Officers were notified of an incident of a dog biting another dog on Frenchtown Road. A dog was being walked by its owner when it was approached by a dog in a driveway. The owner tried to call his dog back into the house, but the dog approached the leashed dog and attacked. The owner of the dog agreed to pay any vet bills for the dog that was attacked.

11:45 p.m. – Police received a complaint that a vehicle was parked in a no parking zone on Long Street. Officers determined that the vehicle was parked in a legal spot.

Tuesday, April 7

6:20 p.m. – A woman notified EGPD that her wallet had gone missing when she left it on the front seat of her car to buy a scratch ticket and bottle of Coke from the Cumberland Farms located on South County Trail. The clerk at the store stated that the woman’s wallet was not in the lost and found box of the store and the woman could not locate the wallet in her car.

10:35 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man after an incident that started with erratic driving and tailgating an EG police officer on his way into work. The off-duty EGPD officer pulled over into the breakdown lane on Division Street across from Heritage Park to allow the car to pass, but when the car pulled up behind the officer, the officer called the dispatcher for assistance. The West Warwick man(who initially claimed to live in East Greenwich) got out of his vehicle and became verbally abusive to the off-duty officer and later the on-duty officer who responded to the scene. The on-duty officer subdued the man and handcuffed him. The man had bruises and two cuts on the left side of his forehead so police called for EGFD rescue so he could be evaluated. The man coughed in the on-duty officer’s face while he was helping the man onto a stretcher. The suspect was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, simple assault & battery, resisting arrest and suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was given a summons to appear in court.

3:31 p.m. – Police were notified of a man entering a woman’s yard on Long Street and causing trouble. The man left in a vehicle with another individual.

5:12 p.m. – A Fernwood Drive resident complained to police that teenagers speeding in a cul-de-sac and into the driveway of a house there. Officers tried to talk to someone at the house but no one answered the door.

Wednesday, April 8

1 p.m. – Police saw a trailer overloaded with what appeared to be scrap metal parked in the breakdown lane of South County Trail near the intersection of Middle Road. The vehicle appeared to have a broken axle and did not have a registration attached. It was towed.

7:48 p.m. – Police were notified of people yelling and possibly having an argument on McPartland Way. Officers determined the noise came from children playing in their yard. No further action was taken.

Thursday, April 9

9:52 a.m. – Police were notified of a vehicle parked in the same location for three weeks at the Park and Ride on South County Trail. Police left a note for the registered owner to call EGPD.

10:16 a.m. – A Brookfield Court resident told police she was the victim of identity theft. She said she had received strange texts and emails from a variety of companies. She thought she had inadvertently clicked on a fraudulent Verizon website link that resulted in $2,900 being removed from her Venmo account. There are no known suspects at this time.

1:59 p.m. – Police were dispatched to East Greenwich Animal Hospital for a report of a cat being bitten by an unknown animal. EGPD issues a 10-day home quarantine for the feline.

10:59 p.m. – Police responded to an alarm at Hanaford Elementary on Middle Road. Officers were notified by the person at the scene that books had been left for her inside the building. The offices were able to assist the woman and then secured the building.

Friday, April 10

12:17 p.m. – Police were notified of low hanging wires on Greenwich Boulevard. The EGPD then notified Verizon.

12:18 p.m. – Police were dispatched to check on a backpack and jacket in of the cemetery on First Avenue. The items looked like personal belongings so police left them to be retrieved by the owner.

5:53 p.m. – Police were advised that a man and woman were physically fighting in a car traveling northbound on Main Street. Officers responded but could not locate the vehicle.

6:32 p.m. – Police were dispatched to East Greenwich Hotel on Main Street to ensure that three guests who were leaving did not cause a problem. Responding officers believe that the subjects had left by the time they arrived on scene.

Saturday, April 11

12:05 a.m. – Police arrested Debra Sroka, 48, of East Greenwich for driving while intoxicated after she drove her car into a ditch on South Road. Sroka told police she had been trying to make a U-turn. When police tried to get her to get out of her car, she dug her fingernails into an officer’s skin. After issuing a warning, police tased Sroka and she became compliant. At the EGPD station Sroka’s blood alcohol content was tested and she was found to have a 0.175 percent BAC on the first sample and 0.181 percent BAC on the second (the legal limit is .08 percent BAC). She was held at the police station overnight after EGFD bandaged a cut to her arm and determined she was well enough to spend the night in the cell. The suspect was charged with felony driving under the influence over .15 percent BAC (because it was her third offense), driving with a suspended license, and resisting arrest.

7:52 p.m. – An East Greenwich man called to say his mother was drunk and arguing with him. The man said he was also inebriated and could not leave the property. Police resolved the verbal argument and the two were told to go to bed. Later that evening EGPD received a follow-up call from the man who said his mother was damaging his property. The mother was transported to Kent Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

10:10 p.m. – Police were notified of a party that found a dog while traveling along Division Street near First Avenue. The canine is medium size with a black harness and is friendly. A member of the party agreed to hold the dog for the night in the hopes of the owner reaching out.

Sunday, April 12

3:12 a.m. – Police were called regarding a possible boiler backfire causing smoke. All parties were unharmed and EGFD was dispatched.

7:19 p.m. – A Carrs Pond Road woman told police she saw tail lights for a car that should not be in the area. Police spoke with the people in the car and told them not to return to that area in the future.

